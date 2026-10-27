Rarely in a calendar year for the UFC is there a single combination of title fights atop the card that showcased as much pound-for-pound greatness in a single night as UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi did last weekend.

In the main event, 38-year-old Alexander Volkanoski appeared to cement the idea that he's the greatest featherweight in the sport's history as the two-time champion backed up his pre-fight prediction by stopping unbeaten Movsar Evloev inside of two rounds.

Volkanovski, who has won three straight since suffering back-to-back stoppage losses to Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria, passed Brazilian legend Jose Aldo for the most featherweight title wins in UFC history while equaling Aldo's company mark for the most 145-pound title defenses. And if it wasn't already apparent, Volkanovski reminded fans that they were watching truly one of the greatest mixed martial artists in history ply his craft amid a period in which he's redefining what longevity looks like in the lower weight divisions.

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The co-main event, on the other hand, produced P4P-worthy performances on both sides of the Octagon as two-time bantamweight titleholder Petr Yan defended his title in a five-round thriller of a trilogy bout against Merab Dvalishvili.

In a true "tale of two fights," Dvalishvili used his insane pace and spamming wrestling attack (which produced a new UFC record of 58 total takedown attempts) to sweep the first two rounds before the poise, pinpoint striking and cage IQ of Yan was able to rally to sweep the final three rounds and the decision.

UFC 333 fight fallout: Best options for Alexander Volkanovski, Petr Yan and more after Saturday Shakiel Mahjouri

Dvalishvili, who turns 36 in January, appeared to be in the best cardiovascular shape of his career (which is truly saying something considering his all-time great motor) and he made enough adjustments to his entry points and shooting style to give Yan plenty of fits in the early going. "The Machine" was so good in defeat, in fact, that there's an argument to be made that he would've defeated any other 135-pounder in the world on this night.

Just not Yan.

For the second straight fight, the 33-year-old Yan proved that by making calm, championship adjustments midfight, he was able to neutralize the two parts of Dvalishvili's game (his cardio and wrestling) that overwhelmed every single elite fighter in the division until their rematch last December.

Yan, who is in the midst of one of the sport's greatest comebacks after losing his title in 2020 and losing three of his next four fights immediately after, has only improved his well-rounded game in just about every aspect since his first title reign and has a strong case for consideration as the best and most accomplished bantamweight champion in UFC history.

Men's pound-for-pound rankings

1. Islam Makhachev -- Welterweight champion

Record: 29-1 | Previous ranking: No. 1

The two-division champion made history at UFC 330 in August when he broke Anderson Silva's record for consecutive wins inside the Octagon with 17 following a unanimous decision win over Ian Machado Garry. The fight pushed the 35-year-old Makhachev to the limit, however, in his lone appearance in 2026 and he was criticized for telling UFC he wouldn't be ready for a January return, which created the need for a Carlos Prates-Michael Morales interim title bout at UFC 336 in Toronto.

2. Alexander Volkanovski -- Featherweight champion

Record: 29-4 | Previous ranking: No. 2

At 38, the two-time featherweight king made a respectable case for himself as fighter of the year in 2026 by packaging a January decision win over Diego Lopes in their rematch with an October return and a second-round TKO finish of unbeaten Movsar Evloev at UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi. Volkanovski improved to 15-1 in the UFC at 145 pounds and broke Jose Aldo's record for featherweight title wins (while equaling Aldo's mark for title defenses).

3. Petr Yan -- Bantamweight champion

Record: 21-5 | Previous ranking: No. 4

Some 10 months removed from winning back his 135-pound title in a rematch with Merab Dvalishvili, Yan squared off with "The Machine" for a third time at UFC 333 in October and delivered a thrilling performance in a unanimous decision win. Yan, 33, fell behind in the opening rounds as Dvalishvili would go on to break his own record for takedown attempts in a single fight (58). But a surge over the final three rounds saw Yan repeatedly hurt his foe while outworking him to make a strong claim for the honor of greatest bantamweight in history.

4. Joshua Van -- Flyweight champion

Record: 18-2 | Previous ranking: No. 3

Still just 24, Van is quickly becoming one of the most well-rounded and battle-tested fighters on the planet. After making key mid-fight adjustments to finish Tatsuro Taira in the fifth round of his first title defense in May, Van returned to outduel determined former champion Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 331. If that isn't enough, Van has already signed on to defend his title against hard-hitting Manel Kape in the main event of UFC 336 in January.

5. Sean Strickland -- Middleweight champion

Record: 31-7 | Previous ranking: No. 5

Written off following a second title loss to Dricus du Plessis in early 2025, Strickland responded with one heck of a resurgence. First, the 35-year-old ran over red-hot Anthony Hernandez in a third-round TKO. Less than three months later, at UFC 328 in May, Strickland regained his 185-pound title by upsetting unbeaten Khamzat Chimaev via split decision. Strickland's offense might be predictable, but it's his defensive ability that makes him a tough out for everyone.

6. Justin Gaethje -- Lightweight champion

Record: 28-5 | Previous ranking: No. 6

The recent renaissance run for the 37-year-old Gaethje reached an entirely new level in June when he battered Ilia Topuria to upset his way to the 155-pound title at the White House. Gaethje's third attempt at the undisputed lightweight title turned into the biggest win in his Hall-of-Fame career. "The Highlight" has a strong case for 2026 fighter of the year honors considering he already outdueled Paddy Pimblett in January for the interim crown.

7. Ilia Topuria -- Lightweight

Record: 17-1 | Previous ranking: No. 7

Just as it looked as if Topuria was on his way to all-time great status following a trio of title knockouts over legends like Volkanovski, Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira in consecutive fights across two weight divisions, the 29-year-old was humbled in an upset loss to Justin Gaethje at the White House in June. Topuria, who snapped an 11-month layoff, suffered a pair of broken orbital bones and was unable to get up from his stool after Round 4 in a brutal brawl despite appearing to be just moments away from stopping Gaethje in Round 2.

8. Arman Tsarukyan -- Lightweight

Record: 24-3 | Previous ranking: No. 9

Following his sixth straight win in September at UFC 331, when he knocked Mauricio Ruffy out cold late in Round 1, Tsarukyan's case for a 155-pound title shot can simply no longer be denied. The native of Armenia has evolved into one of the most dangerous and well-rounded fighters in the sport and has also used his recent run of inactivity to build his star through social media on a global level. At 29, Tsarukyan is operating at the absolute peak of his powers.

9. Merab Dvalishvili -- Bantamweight

Record: 21-6 | Previous ranking: No. 8

Despite back-to-back title losses against Petr Yan over the last 10 months, including their trilogy bout at UFC 333 in October, it's hard to argue against the idea that Dvalishvili is still one of the pound-for-pound best in the world. "The Machine" showcased his exceptional cardio and broke his own record in the third Yan fight for takedowns attempted in a single fight with 58. The 35-year-old Dvalishvili likely would've defeated any other bantamweight on the planet on that night.

10. Charles Oliveira -- Lightweight

Record: 37-11 (1 NC) | Previous ranking: NR

It may not have met the definition of a true BMF title fight from the standpoint of action, but Oliveira dominated Max Holloway with his wrestling at UFC 326 in March to capture the ceremonial belt. Now 37, the Brazilian legend will defend his BMF title in December while headlining UFC 335 in Las Vegas against all-action countryman Diego Lopes as "Do Bronx" continues to seek another shot at regaining the 155-pound title.

Dropped out: Alex Pereira

Just missed: Cyril Gane, Khamzat Chimaev,Alexandre Pantoja, Pereira, Manel Kape

Women's pound-for-pound rankings

1. Valentina Shevchenko -- Flyweight

Record: 26-4-1 | Previous ranking: No. 1

Shevchenko reminded us of her greatness at UFC 322 in November 2025 by relying on her grappling to completely neutralize two-time strawweight champion Weili Zhang. But a series of injuries forced the 38-year-old to eventually vacate her 125-pound title, which puts her fighting future in question as she approaches one full year of inactivity.

2. Kayla Harrison -- Bantamweight champion

Record: 19-1 | Previous ranking: No. 2

A showdown against former champion (and former teammate) Amanda Nunes in January was delayed when Harrison pulled out just weeks before after injuring her neck and undergoing surgery. A rebooking is set for UFC 334 in November as the 36-year-old Harrison aims for the biggest win of her career amid rumors this fight could be her last.

3. Natalia Silva -- Flyweight champion

Record: 21-5-1 | Previous ranking: No. 5

Although an injury to the two-time champion Shevchenko left the 125-pound title vacant, Silva instantly filled the gap atop the division in the main event of UFC 332 in October. The native of Brazil outworked Wang Cong over five rounds and survived a late rally from the Chinese striker to win the title via decision. Silva will likely need to defeat a returning Shevchenko in 2027, however, to fully receive the respect from fans and critics as the best in the division.

4. Zhang Weili -- Strawweight/Flyweight

Record: 26-4 | Previous ranking: No. 3

The 37-year-old Zhang, a two-time strawweight champion, appears as if she will sit out all of 2026 following a November 2025 loss to Shevchenko at flyweight in her bid to become a two-division champion. Zhang, the first Chinese-born champion in UFC history, still has yet to declare which division she will make her return to although her presence would be an immediate boost to both the strawweight and flyweight title pictures.

5. Mackenzie Dern -- Strawweight champion

Record: 17-5 | Previous ranking: No. 4

It may have taken her some time to get here but Dern very much looked like a champion in her first 115-pound title defense at UFC 330 in August. Dern showcased noticeable improvements to her wrestling game and striking in a unanimous decision win over Gillian Robertson. Is a showdown against former two-time champion Zhang Weili on the horizon?

Dropped out: None

Just missed: Alexa Grasso, Tatiana Suarez, Fatima Kline, Manon Fiorot, Jasmine Jasudavicius