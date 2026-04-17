Although he wasn't forced to go five rounds for the first time in his career as a means to justify his elite status at 205 pounds, Carlos Ulberg found a much more difficult (and dramatic) way to do just that at UFC 327 last weekend.

Ulberg (14-1) extended his win streak to an impressive 10 straight with a shocking knockout of Jiri Prochazka not long after suffering a tear of the ACL in his right knee. The victory, via a perfect lead left hook to the nose of the former champion, allowed the 35-year-old native of New Zealand to claim the vacant light heavyweight title in about as unique a way as possible.

Even though it's likely that Ulberg will need significant time away for surgery and recovery, the victory ended any and all remaining skepticism about the product of the renowned City Kickboxing Gym in Auckland, which can now claim a third UFC champion alongside current featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski and former two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Ulberg, who lost his 2021 UFC debut via second-round knockout to Kennedy Nzechukwu, took the long road in rebuilding himself throughout a five-year journey in which he stepped up his level of competition in a very incremental fashion. But the victory over Prochazka, which was his fourth straight over a former champion or title challenger, makes him the clear head of the division in the post-Alex Pereira era, even if an interim title fight is likely for the near future.

Not only does Ulberg have size and strength at 6-foot-4, with an elite combination of speed and power, he has the confidence and precision to be a continued force once his recovery is complete.

Men's pound-for-pound rankings

1. Islam Makhachev -- Welterweight champion

Record: 28-1 | Previous ranking: No. 1

Makhachev turned UFC 322 in November into a night of historical conquest as the former lightweight champion dominated Jack Della Maddalena with his grappling over five rounds to become the 11th two-division champion in UFC history. The 34-year-old also equaled Anderson Silva's record for consecutive wins with 16. Makhachev now must deal with a hungry group of contenders in the sport's deepest division at 170 pounds.

2. Ilia Topuria -- Lightweight champion

Record: 17-0 | Previous ranking: No. 2

Topuria took a massive step forward in becoming the new face of the promotion by knocking out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 in June 2025 to capture the vacant lightweight title. The first unbeaten, two-division champion in UFC history just might have the most technical and explosive boxing skills the Octagon has ever seen. Topuria, after taking time off to deal with personal issues, will make his first title defense in a unification fight against interim beltholder Justin Gaethje in the headlining bout at the White House in June.

3. Alex Pereira -- Heavyweight

Record: 13-3 | Previous ranking: No. 3

Talk about a comeback victory. The 38-year-old Brazilian slugger had looked sluggish in a decision loss against the technical Magomed Ankalaev in March. Vowing to return at full health after competing at just 40% of himself, Pereira wasted no time in finishing Ankalaev in their October rematch at UFC 320 to regain the title. After recently vacating his title, Pereira will make his heavyweight debut in June at the White House in an interim title bout against Ciryl Gane.

4. Alexander Volkanovski -- Featherweight champion

Record: 28-4 | Previous ranking: No. 4

Now a two-time featherweight king, the 37-year-old Volkanovski continues to put his 2024 knockout title loss to Topuria in the rearview mirror. At UFC 325 in January, Volkanovski returned home to Australia to defeat Diego Lopes for the second time in nine months, making it look even easier in the rematch. "Alexander the Great" improved to 18-1 as a pro at 145 pounds and said he has no plans to retire as he welcomes the next contender in line.

5. Khamzat Chimaev -- Middleweight champion

Record: 15-0 | Previous ranking: No. 5

Despite years of inactivity due to injury, illness and bad luck, Chimaev proved at UFC 319 in August just how dangerous he truly is when fully healthy. He also shut up any critics wondering if he possessed five-round cardio by utterly dominating Dricus du Plessis on the ground in a shutout decision. Chimaev will make his first title defense against former champion Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 328 in May.

6. Petr Yan -- Bantamweight champion

Record: 20-5 | Previous ranking: No. 6

The former 135-pound champion completed an incredible comeback after losing three of four fights from 2021 to 2023. Yan brought a three-fight win streak into his UFC 323 rematch against Merab Dvalishvili in December and dominated the defending champion in every aspect to claim a unanimous decision (and retribution). At 33, the native of Russia appears reborn and even more well-rounded than his first title run, which began in 2020 and lasted only eight months.

7. Charles Oliveira -- Lightweight

Record: 37-11 (1 NC) | Previous ranking: No. 7

What a difference nine months has made for the 36-year-old Brazilian legend. Oliveira was largely written off as an elite fighter following his first-round KO loss to Ilia Topuria in their vacant lightweight title bout last summer. But since then, Oliveira has been on fire. First, he returned home to Brazil to dominate Mateusz Gamrot last October via second-round submission. And in March, Oliveira relied on his grappling to shut out and beat up Max Holloway over five rounds to claim the ceremonial BMF title, moving him into second place for most wins in UFC history.

8. Alexandre Pantoja -- Flyweight

Record: 30-6 | Previous ranking: No. 8

Talk about a case of bad luck at the wrong time. Panotja badly injured his left elbow just 26 seconds into his UFC 323 title defense in December against Joshua Van when he put his arm down to catch himself after being thrown and immediately lost his flyweight title because of the gruesome injury. At 36, Pantoja opted against undergoing surgery and is now training to return later this spring.

9. Merab Dvalishvili -- Bantamweight

Record: 21-5 | Previous ranking: No. 9

In hindsight, was "The Machine" overly ambitious in attempting to become the first UFC champion to make four title defenses in a calendar year? It's hard to say. What we can say is that Dvalishvili was thoroughly dominated by Petr Yan in their UFC 323 rematch in December, which cost the native of Georgia not just 135-pound title and fighter of the year honors, but it also brought an end to his 14-fight win streak. After the loss, Dvalishvili called for an immediate trilogy.

10. Carlos Ulberg -- Light heavyweight champion

Record: 14-1 | Previous ranking: No. NR

Not long after he tore his ACL in the first round of his vacant title bout at UFC 327, the 35-year-old Ulberg delivered one of the most dramatic knockouts in title history by stopping Jiri Prochazka with a clean left hook. Although time off for surgery and recovery will be in the native of New Zealand's future, Ulberg extended his win streak to 10 after defeating his fourth straight former champion or title challenger.

Dropped out: Umar Nurmagomedov

Just missed: Nurmagomedov, Tom Aspinall (c), Dricus du Plessis, Joshua Van (c), Magomed Ankalaev

Women's pound-for-pound rankings

1. Valentina Shevchenko -- Flyweight champion

Record: 26-4-1 | Previous ranking: No. 1

If there was any lingering debate as to who was most deserving of being called the pound-for-pound queen, Shevchenko reminded us of her greatness at UFC 322 in November by relying on her grappling to completely neutralize two-time strawweight champion Weili Zhang. The only question now for the 38-year-old is whether she will move back up to 135 pounds to seek a second UFC title and deeper consideration within the G.O.A.T. debate.

2. Kayla Harrison -- Bantamweight champion

Record: 19-1 | Previous ranking: No. 2

Despite enduring an insane cut to make championship weight of 135 pounds, Harrison dominated two-time champion Juianna Pena at UFC 316 in June to capture the women's bantamweight title. A showdown against former champion (and former teammate) Amanda Nunes in January was delayed when Harrison pulled out just weeks before after injuring her neck and undergoing surgery.

3. Zhang Weili -- Strawweight/Flyweight

Record: 26-4 | Previous ranking: No. 3

After two title reigns at strawweight, the 36-year-old Chinese star vacated her title in search of cementing her legacy by moving up to flyweight. Unfortunately for Zhang, her attempt to capture a world title in a second division came up definitively short in a wide 5-round decision loss to Valentina Shevchenko. Zhang was soundly dominated by the grappling and defensive skills of her larger foe and now must decide whether to stay at 125 pounds or move back down.

4. Manon Fiorot -- Flyweight

Record: 13-2 | Previous ranking: No. 4

The 36-year-old native of France snapped an impressive 7-0 start to her UFC career by coming up just short in a close decision loss to champion Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 315 in June. But, to Fiorot's credit, her October return against a streaking Jasmine Jasudavicius was a stark reminder at how talented and title-ready she remains. Fiorot recorded a first-round TKO in a showcase of her explosive boxing skills.

5. Natalia Silva -- Flyweight

Record: 20-5-1 | Previous ranking: No. 5

Unbeaten in eight trips to the Octagon, Silva appeared to secure the next shot at the 125-pound title by edging out former two-time strawweight queen Rose Namajunas at UFC 324 in Las Vegas. Although the decision was somewhat disputed, Silva rallied in the final round thanks to her volume striking after being outgrappled in the early going.

Dropped out: None

Just missed: Alexa Grasso, Tatiana Suarez, Erin Blanchfield, Mackenzie Dern (c), Virna Jandiroba