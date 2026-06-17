UFC Pound-for-Pound Fighter Rankings: Ilia Topuria, Alex Pereira fall after wild UFC Freedom 250 event

For an event that was so heavily scrutinized coming in and so threatened by the possibility of severe weather, UFC Freedom 250 on Sunday at the White House in Washington, D.C., ultimately played out as one of the most exciting and unpredictable cards in the history of the sport.

The seven-fight card, which emanated from the South Lawn in just the second outdoor event in UFC's 33-year history, produced a finish in every fight and went on to wreak havoc in the pound-for-pound rankings following surprising TKO defeats to Ilia Topuria and Alex Pereira in the two title bouts.

Topuria (17-1) saw his run to perfection receive a devastating wake-up call against action legend Justin Gaethje (28-5) in the main event as their lightweight unification bout turned into one of the most exciting championship fights in recent memory.

The 37-year-old Gaethje overcame a disastrous second round where he was dropped hard on body shots and had to fight off submission attempts and heavy ground-and-pound as Topuria secured full mount. The showcase of grit and determination highlighted exactly what has made "The Highlight" so special throughout his career and allowed for the rally that followed.

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Make no mistake, Topuria didn't lose this fight simply because Gaethje is difficult to finish. The combination of Topuria being too aggressive in his pursuit of a knockout following an 11-month layoff opened the door for some precise and heavy counter shots from Gaethje, including a right uppercut that first began to damage Topuria's eye en route to broken orbital bones on both sides.

Gaethje and head coach Trevor Wittman reminded the sport just how dangerous Gaethje can be as a "technical brawler," when he combines precision and gameplanning with his exciting style. And by cementing his Hall-of-Fame legacy with an undisputed championship in his third try, Gaethje also solidified the idea that he's truly capable of beating any fighter at any given time.

Topuria, who endured a severe beating for the first time in his career and was unable to get up off of his stool after Round 4, called for an immediate rematch although it remains unclear as to whether Gaethje will retire or defend his title.

In the co-main event, the 38-year-old Pereira's attempt at becoming the first three-division titleholder in his interim heavyweight title clash against Ciryl Gane turned out to be the wrong style matchup at the wrong time in a second-round TKO loss.

The Brazilian had trouble from the start with the quickness and dynamic striking of the southpaw Gane and proved that heavyweight was a bridge too far from the standpoint of punch resistance. Gane, who dropped Pereira with a stiff jab, picked him apart with leg kicks and precise punching in the most impressive performance of the 36-year-old native of France's career.

Pereira called out referee Herb Dean after the fight for allowing a series of strikes to the back of his head that appeared to be illegal (prompting a video from Dean in the aftermath attempting to prove that they weren't by rule). Either way, Pereira must now decide whether he will stay at heavyweight or consider cutting back down to 205 pounds where he previously vacated the title.

Men's pound-for-pound rankings

1. Islam Makhachev -- Welterweight champion

Record: 28-1 | Previous ranking: No. 1

Makhachev turned UFC 322 in November into a night of historical conquest as the former lightweight champion dominated Jack Della Maddalena with his grappling over five rounds to become the 11th two-division champion in UFC history. The 34-year-old also equaled Anderson Silva's record for consecutive wins with 16. Makhachev now must deal with a hungry group of contenders in the sport's deepest division at 170 pounds.

2. Alexander Volkanovski -- Featherweight champion

Record: 28-4 | Previous ranking: No. 4

Now a two-time featherweight king, the 37-year-old Volkanovski continues to put his 2024 knockout title loss to Topuria in the rearview mirror. At UFC 325 in January, Volkanovski returned home to Australia to defeat Diego Lopes for the second time in nine months, making it look even easier in the rematch. "Alexander the Great" improved to 18-1 as a pro at 145 pounds and said he has no plans to retire as he welcomes the next contender in line.

3. Petr Yan -- Bantamweight champion

Record: 20-5 | Previous ranking: No. 5

The former 135-pound champion completed an incredible comeback after losing three of four fights from 2021 to 2023. Yan brought a three-fight win streak into his UFC 323 rematch against Merab Dvalishvili in December and dominated the defending champion in every aspect to claim a unanimous decision (and retribution). At 33, the native of Russia appears reborn and even more well-rounded than his first title run, which began in 2020 and lasted only eight months.

4. Sean Strickland -- Middleweight champion

Record: 31-7 | Previous ranking: No. 6

Written off following a second title loss to Dricus du Plessis in early 2025, Strickland responded with one heck of a resurgence. First, the 35-year-old ran over red-hot Anthony Hernandez in a third-round TKO. Less than three months later, at UFC 328 in May, Strickland regained his 185-pound title by upsetting unbeaten Khamzat Chimaev via split decision. Strickland's offense might be predictable, but it's his defensive ability that makes him a tough out for everyone.

5. Justin Gaethje -- Lightweight champion

Record: 28-5 | Previous ranking: NR

The recent renaissance run for the 37-year-old Gaethje reached an entirely new level in June when he battered Topuria to upset his way to the 155-pound title at the White House. Gaethje's third attempt at the undisputed lightweight title turned into the biggest win in his Hall-of-Fame career. "The Highlight" wouldn't commit after the fight as to whether he would retire or return to defend his title. Either way, the greatest action fighter in UFC history might've locked up 2026 fighter of the year honors considering he already outdueled Paddy Pimblett in January for the interim crown.

6. Ilia Topuria -- Lightweight

Record: 17-1 | Previous ranking: No. 2

Just as it looked as if Topuria was on his way to all-time great status following a trio of title knockouts over legends like Volkanovski, Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira in consecutive fights across two weight divisions, the 29-year-old was humbled in an upset loss to Justin Gaethje at the White House in June. Topuria, who snapped an 11-month layoff, suffered a pair of broken orbital bones and was unable to get up from his stool after Round 4 in a brutal brawl despite appearing to be just moments away from stopping Gaethje in Round 2.

7. Alexandre Pantoja -- Flyweight

Record: 30-6 | Previous ranking: No. 7

Talk about a case of bad luck at the wrong time. Panotja badly injured his left elbow just 26 seconds into his UFC 323 title defense in December against Joshua Van when he put his arm down to catch himself after being thrown and immediately lost his flyweight title because of the gruesome injury. At 36, Pantoja opted against undergoing surgery and is now in line for a title rematch against Van this summer.

8. Merab Dvalishvili -- Bantamweight

Record: 21-5 | Previous ranking: No. 8

In hindsight, was "The Machine" overly ambitious in attempting to become the first UFC champion to make four title defenses in a calendar year? It's hard to say. What we can say is that Dvalishvili was thoroughly dominated by Petr Yan in their UFC 323 rematch in December, which cost the native of Georgia not just 135-pound title and fighter of the year honors, but it also brought an end to his 14-fight win streak. After the loss, Dvalishvili called for an immediate trilogy.

9. Joshua Van -- Flyweight champion

Record: 17-2 | Previous ranking: No. 9

The fact that his 26-second title win last December over Alexandre Pantoja came as the result of a freak injury hasn't stopped the 24-year-old native of Myanmar from proving he's one of the best fighters on the planet. Van made his first title defense in May at UFC 328 in a sensational fifth-round TKO win over Tatsuro Taira. Van's boxing is among the best in the sport and his takedown defense improved dramatically following a tough opening round against Taira.

10. Alex Pereira -- Heavyweight

Record: 13-4 | Previous ranking: No. 3

Pereira's attempt at MMA immortality by winning a UFC title in a third weight class came up devastatingly short in June when his heavyweight debut ended via second-round TKO against Ciryl Gane for the interim title. The 38-year-old Brazilian legend complained about illegal strikes to the back of the head after the bout and called for an immediate rematch. Although Pereira looked fast and powerful at the new weight, he proved unable to handle Gane's precision and power.

Dropped out: Khamzat Chimaev

Just missed: Chimaev, Tom Aspinall (c), Ciryl Gane, Carlos Ulberg (c), Umar Nurmagomedov

Women's pound-for-pound rankings

1. Valentina Shevchenko -- Flyweight champion

Record: 26-4-1 | Previous ranking: No. 1

If there was any lingering debate as to who was most deserving of being called the pound-for-pound queen, Shevchenko reminded us of her greatness at UFC 322 in November by relying on her grappling to completely neutralize two-time strawweight champion Weili Zhang. The only question now for the 38-year-old is whether she will move back up to 135 pounds to seek a second UFC title and deeper consideration within the G.O.A.T. debate.

2. Kayla Harrison -- Bantamweight champion

Record: 19-1 | Previous ranking: No. 2

Despite enduring an insane cut to make championship weight of 135 pounds, Harrison dominated two-time champion Juianna Pena at UFC 316 in June to capture the women's bantamweight title. A showdown against former champion (and former teammate) Amanda Nunes in January was delayed when Harrison pulled out just weeks before after injuring her neck and undergoing surgery.

3. Zhang Weili -- Strawweight/Flyweight

Record: 26-4 | Previous ranking: No. 3

After two title reigns at strawweight, the 36-year-old Chinese star vacated her title in search of cementing her legacy by moving up to flyweight. Unfortunately for Zhang, her attempt to capture a world title in a second division came up definitively short in a wide 5-round decision loss to Valentina Shevchenko. Zhang was soundly dominated by the grappling and defensive skills of her larger foe and now must decide whether to stay at 125 pounds or move back down.

4. Manon Fiorot -- Flyweight

Record: 13-2 | Previous ranking: No. 4

The 36-year-old native of France snapped an impressive 7-0 start to her UFC career by coming up just short in a close decision loss to champion Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 315 in June. But, to Fiorot's credit, her October return against a streaking Jasmine Jasudavicius was a stark reminder at how talented and title-ready she remains. Fiorot recorded a first-round TKO in a showcase of her explosive boxing skills.

5. Natalia Silva -- Flyweight

Record: 20-5-1 | Previous ranking: No. 5

Unbeaten in eight trips to the Octagon, Silva appeared to secure the next shot at the 125-pound title by edging out former two-time strawweight queen Rose Namajunas at UFC 324 in Las Vegas. Although the decision was somewhat disputed, Silva rallied in the final round thanks to her volume striking after being outgrappled in the early going.

Dropped out: None

Just missed: Alexa Grasso, Tatiana Suarez, Erin Blanchfield, Mackenzie Dern (c), Virna Jandiroba