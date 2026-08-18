UFC Pound for Pound Rankings: Islam Makhachev holds on to top spot, Mackenzie Dern debuts

With history at stake in his first welterweight title defense at UFC 330 on Saturday, pound-for-pound king Islam Makhachev crawled and scratched his way to a unanimous decision win over Ian Machado Garry in Philadelphia.

The victory saw Makhachev (29-1) eclipse Anderson Silva's record for consecutive wins inside the Octagon with 17. But it didn't come without some concerns surrounding whether the rest of the division has caught up with Makhachev a bit at age 34.

Machado Garry (17-2) used his size and reach advantage to nullify much of Makhachev's success on the feet, save for a flush headkick in Round 2 that dropped the top-ranked welterweight but was unable to finish him. The native of Ireland also repeatedly avoided being held hostage to Makhachev's dominant grappling control thanks to stubborn clinch work and an ability to pop back up to his feet.

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Even though Makhachev had his opponent standing directly in front of him for the majority of the five rounds, he was unable to capitalize in the face of Machado Garry's elite defense, quickness and head movement. What it created was largely a staring contest in which neither fighter truly did enough offensively to guarantee the support of the judges after each round.

While it will take an equally strong defensive effort from any of Makhachev's future title challengers in order to repeat Machado Garry's performance, the fight left many questioning whether Makhachev has already hit his ceiling as a welterweight and whether he will potentially struggle with larger and longer strikers like Carlos Prates and Michael Morales in the future.

Makhachev deserves credit for finding a way to win against Machado Garry in a close fight where there were few openings. But at the same time, his opponent's defensive skills left the champion looking out of answers and unwilling to take any chances.

Win streaks the length that Makhachev has now authored seem impossible to maintain because of how many ways there are to lose a fight at the elite level of UFC, where one mistake can cost you. To that end, what Makhachev has done and continues to do is remarkable.

But forgive those who vote for P4P lists such as this for not wondering whether Machado Garry exposed the great Makhachev for being human just as it appeared he was ready to take a giant leap into MMA immortality as one of the greatest and most accomplished fighters to ever reign atop the UFC.

Men's pound-for-pound rankings

1. Islam Makhachev -- Welterweight champion

Record: 29-1 | Previous ranking: No. 1

Makhachev turned UFC 322 last November into a night of historical conquest as the former lightweight champion dominated Jack Della Maddalena with his grappling over five rounds to become the 11th two-division champion in UFC history. His pursuit of history only continued at UFC 330 in August when he broke Anderson Silva's record for consecutive wins inside the Octagon with 17 following a unanimous decision win over Ian Machado Garry.

2. Alexander Volkanovski -- Featherweight champion

Record: 28-4 | Previous ranking: No. 2

Now a two-time featherweight king, the 37-year-old Volkanovski continues to put his 2024 knockout title loss to Topuria in the rearview mirror. At UFC 325 in January, Volkanovski returned defeated Diego Lopes for the second time in nine months, making it look even easier in the rematch. "Alexander the Great" improved to 18-1 as a pro at 145 pounds and will defend his title against unbeaten Movsar Evloev in October at UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi.

3. Petr Yan -- Bantamweight champion

Record: 20-5 | Previous ranking: No. 3

The former 135-pound champion completed an incredible comeback after losing three of four fights from 2021 to 2023. Yan brought a three-fight win streak into his UFC 323 rematch against Merab Dvalishvili in December and dominated the defending champion in every aspect to claim a unanimous decision (and retribution). At 33, the native of Russia appears reborn and even more well-rounded than his first title run. Up next is a trilogy bout against Dvalishvili at UFC 333 in October.

4. Sean Strickland -- Middleweight champion

Record: 31-7 | Previous ranking: No. 4

Written off following a second title loss to Dricus du Plessis in early 2025, Strickland responded with one heck of a resurgence. First, the 35-year-old ran over red-hot Anthony Hernandez in a third-round TKO. Less than three months later, at UFC 328 in May, Strickland regained his 185-pound title by upsetting unbeaten Khamzat Chimaev via split decision. Strickland's offense might be predictable, but it's his defensive ability that makes him a tough out for everyone.

5. Justin Gaethje -- Lightweight champion

Record: 28-5 | Previous ranking: No. 5

The recent renaissance run for the 37-year-old Gaethje reached an entirely new level in June when he battered Topuria to upset his way to the 155-pound title at the White House. Gaethje's third attempt at the undisputed lightweight title turned into the biggest win in his Hall-of-Fame career. "The Highlight" wouldn't commit after the fight as to whether he would retire or return to defend his title. Either way, the greatest action fighter in UFC history might've locked up 2026 fighter of the year honors considering he already outdueled Paddy Pimblett in January for the interim crown.

6. Ilia Topuria -- Lightweight

Record: 17-1 | Previous ranking: No. 6

Just as it looked as if Topuria was on his way to all-time great status following a trio of title knockouts over legends like Volkanovski, Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira in consecutive fights across two weight divisions, the 29-year-old was humbled in an upset loss to Justin Gaethje at the White House in June. Topuria, who snapped an 11-month layoff, suffered a pair of broken orbital bones and was unable to get up from his stool after Round 4 in a brutal brawl despite appearing to be just moments away from stopping Gaethje in Round 2.

7. Alexandre Pantoja -- Flyweight

Record: 30-6 | Previous ranking: No. 7

Talk about a case of bad luck at the wrong time. Panotja badly injured his left elbow just 26 seconds into his UFC 323 title defense in December against Joshua Van when he put his arm down to catch himself after being thrown and immediately lost his flyweight title because of the gruesome injury. At 36, Pantoja opted against undergoing surgery and is set for a rematch against Van headlining UFC 331 in September.

8. Merab Dvalishvili -- Bantamweight

Record: 21-5 | Previous ranking: No. 8

In hindsight, was "The Machine" overly ambitious in attempting to become the first UFC champion to make four title defenses in a calendar year? It's hard to say. What we can say is that Dvalishvili was thoroughly dominated by Petr Yan in their UFC 323 rematch in December, which cost the native of Georgia not just 135-pound title and fighter of the year honors, but it also brought an end to his 14-fight win streak. A trilogy bout is set for October at UFC 333.

9. Joshua Van -- Flyweight champion

Record: 17-2 | Previous ranking: No. 9

The fact that his 26-second title win last December over Alexandre Pantoja came as the result of a freak injury hasn't stopped the 24-year-old native of Myanmar from proving he's one of the best fighters on the planet. Van made his first title defense in May at UFC 328 in a sensational fifth-round TKO win over Tatsuro Taira. Now, Van will need to defeat Pantoja a second time in their rematch at UFC 331 in September.

10. Alex Pereira -- Heavyweight

Record: 13-4 | Previous ranking: No. 10

Pereira's attempt at MMA immortality by winning a UFC title in a third weight class came up devastatingly short in June when his heavyweight debut ended via second-round TKO against Ciryl Gane for the interim title. The 38-year-old Brazilian legend complained about illegal strikes to the back of the head after the bout and called for an immediate rematch. Although Pereira looked fast and powerful at the new weight, he proved unable to handle Gane's precision and power.

Dropped out: None

Just missed: Khamzat Chimaev, Tom Aspinall (c), Ciryl Gane, Arman Tsarukyan, Charles Oliveira

Women's pound-for-pound rankings

1. Valentina Shevchenko -- Flyweight champion

Record: 26-4-1 | Previous ranking: No. 1

If there was any lingering debate as to who was most deserving of being called the pound-for-pound queen, Shevchenko reminded us of her greatness at UFC 322 in November by relying on her grappling to completely neutralize two-time strawweight champion Weili Zhang. The only question now for the 38-year-old is whether she will move back up to 135 pounds to seek a second UFC title and deeper consideration within the G.O.A.T. debate.

2. Kayla Harrison -- Bantamweight champion

Record: 19-1 | Previous ranking: No. 2

Despite enduring an insane cut to make championship weight of 135 pounds, Harrison dominated two-time champion Juianna Pena at UFC 316 in June to capture the women's bantamweight title. A showdown against former champion (and former teammate) Amanda Nunes in January was delayed when Harrison pulled out just weeks before after injuring her neck and undergoing surgery.

3. Zhang Weili -- Strawweight/Flyweight

Record: 26-4 | Previous ranking: No. 3

After two title reigns at strawweight, the 36-year-old Chinese star vacated her title in search of cementing her legacy by moving up to flyweight. Unfortunately for Zhang, her attempt to capture a world title in a second division came up definitively short in a wide 5-round decision loss to Valentina Shevchenko. Zhang was soundly dominated by the grappling and defensive skills of her larger foe and now must decide whether to stay at 125 pounds or move back down.

4. Mackenzie Dern -- Strawweight champion

Record: 17-5 | Previous ranking: No. NR

It may have taken her some time to get here but Dern very much looked like a champion in her first 115-pound title defense at UFC 330 in August. Dern showcased noticeable improvements to her wrestling game and striking in a unanimous decision win over Gillian Robertson. Is a showdown against former two-time champion Zhang Weili on the horizon?

5. Manon Fiorot -- Flyweight

Record: 13-2 | Previous ranking: No. 4

The 36-year-old native of France snapped an impressive 7-0 start to her UFC career by coming up just short in a close decision loss to champion Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 315 in June. But, to Fiorot's credit, her October return against a streaking Jasmine Jasudavicius was a stark reminder at how talented and title-ready she remains. Fiorot recorded a first-round TKO in a showcase of her explosive boxing skills.

Dropped out: Natalia Silva

Just missed: Silva, Alexa Grasso, Tatiana Suarez, Erin Blanchfield, Fatima Kline