As the second-youngest champion in UFC history, 24-year-old Joshua Van entered 2026 already turning a lot of heads. But his pair of title defenses over the past five months have simply elevated him to an all-new level.

Van (18-2), a native of Myanmar who fights out of Houston, made the first defense of his flyweight title in May when he finished a determined Tatsuro Taira in Round 5 of their thrilling and high-paced affair. Then, in Los Angeles at UFC 331, Van took on former champion Alexandre Pantoja in their title rematch as "The Fearless" showcased an incredible well-rounded attack in scoring a thrilling decision win.

Already one of the most active and exciting new faces on the UFC scene, the victory over Pantoja cemented Van's status as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters on the planet.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

After making his UFC debut in 2023, Van has already made an incredible 12 trips to the Octagon. He slipped up just once in 2024, suffering a third-round knockout at the hands of veteran Charles Johnson but has gone on in the past two years to win his next eight fights against some of the top names in the division.

The foundation of Van's game is some of the fastest hands and best boxing skills in the promotion. And when he mixes that with elite, five-round stamina and an almost unmatched fighting spirit, including an ability to surge in the championship rounds, Van has all the makings to be a long-reigning and dominant star.

UFC 331 fight fallout: Best options for Arman Tsarukyan, Joshua Van and more after a wild Saturday night Shakiel Mahjouri

The evolution of Van's game has been swift from fight to fight, as evidenced by his takedown defense against Pantoja, which may have ultimately been the difference between them considering how often Van was getting the better of him in terms of striking.

That doesn't mean the future will be easy, however, especially considering how deep the 125-pound division is at the moment. In fact, the fighter most likely to be Van's next opponent, Manel Kape, who has won eight of his last nine, has been set as the early betting favorite by some oddsmakers.

But if the division hopes to catch up to Van, they better do it now as he continues to mature and evolve at a rapid rate with marketable style and an ability to stay remarkably poised within the fires burning around him in a close and dangerous fight.

Men's pound-for-pound rankings

1. Islam Makhachev -- Welterweight champion

Record: 29-1 | Previous ranking: No. 1

Makhachev turned UFC 322 last November into a night of historical conquest as the former lightweight champion dominated Jack Della Maddalena with his grappling over five rounds to become the 11th two-division champion in UFC history. His pursuit of history only continued at UFC 330 in August when he broke Anderson Silva's record for consecutive wins inside the Octagon with 17 following a unanimous decision win over Ian Machado Garry.

2. Alexander Volkanovski -- Featherweight champion

Record: 28-4 | Previous ranking: No. 2

Now a two-time featherweight king, the 37-year-old Volkanovski continues to put his 2024 knockout title loss to Topuria in the rearview mirror. At UFC 325 in January, Volkanovski defeated Diego Lopes for the second time in nine months, making it look even easier in the rematch. "Alexander the Great" improved to 18-1 as a pro at 145 pounds and will defend his title against unbeaten Movsar Evloev in October at UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi.

3. Joshua Van -- Flyweight champion

Record: 18-2 | Previous ranking: No. 9

Still just 24, Van is quickly becoming one of the most well-rounded and battle-tested fighters on the planet. After making key mid-fight adjustments to finish Tatsuro Taira in the fifth round of his first title defense in May, Van returned to headline UFC 331 in September and outdueled a determined former champion in Alexandre Pantoja to make a strong case for fighter of the year.

4. Petr Yan -- Bantamweight champion

Record: 20-5 | Previous ranking: No. 3

The former 135-pound champion completed an incredible comeback after losing three of four fights from 2021 to 2023. Yan brought a three-fight win streak into his UFC 323 rematch against Merab Dvalishvili in December and dominated the defending champion in every aspect to claim a unanimous decision (and retribution). At 33, the native of Russia appears reborn and even more well-rounded than his first title run. Up next is a trilogy bout against Dvalishvili at UFC 333 in October.

5. Sean Strickland -- Middleweight champion

Record: 31-7 | Previous ranking: No. 4

Written off following a second title loss to Dricus du Plessis in early 2025, Strickland responded with one heck of a resurgence. First, the 35-year-old ran over red-hot Anthony Hernandez in a third-round TKO. Less than three months later, at UFC 328 in May, Strickland regained his 185-pound title by upsetting unbeaten Khamzat Chimaev via split decision. Strickland's offense might be predictable, but it's his defensive ability that makes him a tough out for everyone.

6. Justin Gaethje -- Lightweight champion

Record: 28-5 | Previous ranking: No. 5

The recent renaissance run for the 37-year-old Gaethje reached an entirely new level in June when he battered Ilia Topuria to upset his way to the 155-pound title at the White House. Gaethje's third attempt at the undisputed lightweight title turned into the biggest win in his Hall-of-Fame career. "The Highlight" might've locked up 2026 fighter of the year honors considering he already outdueled Paddy Pimblett in January for the interim crown.

7. Ilia Topuria -- Lightweight

Record: 17-1 | Previous ranking: No. 6

Just as it looked as if Topuria was on his way to all-time great status following a trio of title knockouts over legends like Volkanovski, Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira in consecutive fights across two weight divisions, the 29-year-old was humbled in an upset loss to Justin Gaethje at the White House in June. Topuria, who snapped an 11-month layoff, suffered a pair of broken orbital bones and was unable to get up from his stool after Round 4 in a brutal brawl despite appearing to be just moments away from stopping Gaethje in Round 2.

8. Merab Dvalishvili -- Bantamweight

Record: 21-5 | Previous ranking: No. 8

In hindsight, was "The Machine" overly ambitious in attempting to become the first UFC champion to make four title defenses in a calendar year? It's hard to say. What we can say is that Dvalishvili was thoroughly dominated by Petr Yan in their UFC 323 rematch in December, which cost the native of Georgia not just 135-pound title and fighter of the year honors, but it also brought an end to his 14-fight win streak. A trilogy bout is set for October at UFC 333.

9. Arman Tsarukyan -- Lightweight

Record: 24-3 | Previous ranking: NR

Following his sixth straight win in September at UFC 331, when he knocked Mauricio Ruffy out cold late in Round 1, Tsarukyan's case for a 155-pound title shot can simply no longer be denied. The native of Armenia has evolved into one of the most dangerous and well-rounded fighters in the sport and has also used his recent run of inactivity to build his star through social media on a global level. At 29, Tsarukyan is operating at the absolute peak of his powers.

10. Alex Pereira -- Heavyweight

Record: 13-4 | Previous ranking: No. 10

Pereira's attempt at MMA immortality by winning a UFC title in a third weight class came up devastatingly short in June when his heavyweight debut ended via second-round TKO against Ciryl Gane for the interim title. The 38-year-old Brazilian legend complained about illegal strikes to the back of the head after the bout and called for an immediate rematch. Although Pereira looked fast and powerful at the new weight, he proved unable to handle Gane's precision and power.

Dropped out: Alexandre Pantoja

Just missed: Khamzat Chimaev, Tom Aspinall, Ciryl Gane, Charles Oliveira, Pantoja

Women's pound-for-pound rankings

1. Valentina Shevchenko -- Flyweight

Record: 26-4-1 | Previous ranking: No. 1

If there was any lingering debate as to who was most deserving of being called the pound-for-pound queen, Shevchenko reminded us of her greatness at UFC 322 in November 2025 by relying on her grappling to completely neutralize two-time strawweight champion Weili Zhang. But a series of injuries forced the 38-year-old to eventually vacate her 125-pound title, which puts her fighting future in question.

2. Kayla Harrison -- Bantamweight champion

Record: 19-1 | Previous ranking: No. 2

Despite enduring an insane cut to make championship weight of 135 pounds, Harrison dominated two-time champion Juianna Pena at UFC 316 in June to capture the women's bantamweight title. A showdown against former champion (and former teammate) Amanda Nunes in January was delayed when Harrison pulled out just weeks before after injuring her neck and undergoing surgery. A rebooking is set for UFC 334 in November.

3. Zhang Weili -- Strawweight/Flyweight

Record: 26-4 | Previous ranking: No. 3

After two title reigns at strawweight, the Chinese star vacated her title in search of cementing her legacy by moving up to flyweight. Unfortunately for Zhang, her attempt to capture a world title in a second division came up definitively short in a wide 5-round decision loss to Valentina Shevchenko. Zhang, now 37, hasn't yet returned in 2026 and it remains uncertain which weight class she will fight at when and if she does.

4. Mackenzie Dern -- Strawweight champion

Record: 17-5 | Previous ranking: No. 4

It may have taken her some time to get here but Dern very much looked like a champion in her first 115-pound title defense at UFC 330 in August. Dern showcased noticeable improvements to her wrestling game and striking in a unanimous decision win over Gillian Robertson. Is a showdown against former two-time champion Zhang Weili on the horizon?

5. Natalia Silva -- Flyweight

Record: 20-5-1 | Previous ranking: NR

Unbeaten in eight trips to the Octagon dating back to her 2022 -- including wins over former UFC champions Jessica Andrade, Alexa Grasso and Rose Namajunas – the Brazilian striker will finally fight for the title at UFC 332 in Salt Lake City. An injury to Shevchenko caused the title to go vacant as Silva will face off on October 3 in the main event against China's Wang Cong.

Dropped out: Manon Fiorot

Just missed: Alexa Grasso, Tatiana Suarez, Erin Blanchfield, Fatima Kline, Fiorot