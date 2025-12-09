Counted out by many following a disastrous stretch in which he lost three of four fights and his UFC bantamweight title, Petr Yan never gave up hope that a return to the top of the 135-pound division was inevitable.

Yan, the 32-year-old native of Russia, completed his impressive turnaround last weekend at UFC 323 in Las Vegas when he extended his current win streak to four by upsetting Merab Dvalishvili to reclaim the bantamweight crown via unanimous decision.

The victory wasn't merely surprising because of the hot streak Dvalishvili was riding as the most accomplished bantamweight champion in UFC history who was riding an incredible 14-fight win streak and on the verge of potentially securing history as the first champion to make four title defenses in a single calendar year (which would've cemented "The Machine" as consensus fighter of the year). What was most shocking was the ease in which Yan appeared to shut Dvalishvili down in every aspect of the game.

Two years after Yan, who was battling a broken hand, dropped a decision to Dvalishvili in their non-title bout, he returned as an even more well-rounded fighter by switching stances and outboxing the defending champion (while damaging his face in the process). Yan also routinely stuffed the takedowns of Dvalishvili while scoring five of his own.

The most impressive part of the performance, however, was the fact that Yan became the first Dvalishvili opponent to truly match him in the cardio department over 25 minutes. Yan was in command throughout as he showcased just how well he and his team did in auditing Dvalishvili's game to limit his effectiveness.

Dvalishvili called for an immediate trilogy fight after the loss but given how dominant Yan truly was, there may not be a need for it just yet. Yan, who initially lost his title by disqualification against Aljamain Sterling in 2021 (before losing a pair of elite bouts shortly after by disputed split decision), is back on top and seemingly better than ever.

UFC 323 was a shining example of just how hard it truly is to maintain a lengthy run atop any division as losses to P4P-ranked champions Dvalishvili and Alexandre Pantoja left Valentina Shevchenko, who has made two title defenses in her second reign as women's flyweight champion, as the longest reigning titleholder of any division at the moment.

Men's pound-for-pound rankings

1. Islam Makhachev -- Welterweight champion

Record: 28-1 | Previous ranking: No. 1

Makhachev turned UFC 322 in November into a night of historical conquest as the former lightweight champion dominated Jack Della Maddalena with his grappling over five rounds to become the 11th two-division champion in UFC history. The 34-year-old also equaled Anderson Silva's record for consecutive wins with 16. Makhachev now must deal with a hungry group of contenders in the sport's deepest division at 170 pounds.

2. Ilia Topuria -- Lightweight champion

Record: 17-0 | Previous ranking: No. 2

Topuria took a massive step forward in becoming the new face of the promotion by knocking out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 in June to capture the vacant lightweight title. The first unbeaten, two-division champion in UFC history just might have the most technical and explosive boxing skills the Octagon has ever seen. Topuria announced he will take some time off to open 2026 in order to deal with personal issues.

3. Alex Pereira -- Light heavyweight champion

Record: 13-3 | Previous ranking: No. 4

Talk about a comeback victory. The 37-year-old Brazilian slugger had looked sluggish in a decision loss against the technical Magomed Ankalaev in March. Vowing to return at full health after competing at just 40% of himself, Pereira wasted no time in finishing Ankalaev in their October rematch at UFC 320 to regain the title and call for a much-anticipated move up to heavyweight and a third title in as many divisions.

4. Khamzat Chimaev -- Middleweight champion

Record: 15-0 | Previous ranking: No. 5

Despite years of inactivity due to injury, illness and bad luck, Chimaev proved at UFC 319 in August just how dangerous he truly is when fully healthy. He also shut up any critics wondering if he possessed five-round cardio by utterly dominating Dricus du Plessis on the ground in a shutout decision. While many fans referred to the gameplan that Chimaev executed against DDP as boring, the performance sent a stern message to the rest of the pack at 185 pounds that Chimaev is ready to begin a new era.

5. Petr Yan -- Bantamweight champion

Record: 20-5 | Previous ranking: NR

The former 135-pound champion completed an incredible comeback after losing three of four fights from 2021 to 2023. Yan brought a three-fight win streak into his UFC 323 rematch against Merab Dvalishvili in December and outright dominated the defending champion in every aspect to claim a unanimous decision (and retribution). At 32, the native of Russia appears reborn and even more well-rounded than his first title run, which began in 2020 and lasted only eight months.

6. Alexandre Pantoja -- Flyweight

Record: 30-6 | Previous ranking: No. 6

In what amounted to nothing more than a case of bad luck at the wrong time, Panotja badly injured his left elbow just 26 seconds into his UFC 323 title defense in December against Joshua Van when he put his arm down to catch himself after being thrown and immediately lost his flyweight title due to the fight being called off because of the gruesome injury. At 35, with a long layoff likely in his future, it's hard to say exactly where Pantoja goes from here and whether he will return to his previous stature.

7. Alexander Volkanovski -- Featherweight champion

Record: 27-4 | Previous ranking: No. 7

A 14-month layoff did the 36-year-old Volkanovski good as he rebounded from a pair of knockout losses to the two best fighters in the world by brilliantly outpointing Diego Lopes to capture the vacant 145-pound title at UFC 314 in April. Now a two-time champion, Volkanovski proved, even this late in his career, that skills, IQ and timing can still defeat youth and power. A rematch with Diego Lopes will headline UFC 325 in Australia on Jan. 31.

8. Dricus du Plessis -- Middleweight

Record: 22-3 | Previous ranking: No. 8

As impressive as du Plessis' first nine trips to the Octagon truly were, he proved quickly out of answers in yielding his middleweight title to unbeaten Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 in August. DDP simply had nothing for Chimaev on the ground and looked like a novice despite showing toughness and a willingness to keep fighting. A late rally in the closing seconds, aided by two referee standups, wasn't enough to save face in a one-sided dismantling.

9. Tom Aspinall -- Heavyweight champion

Record: 15-3 (1 NC) | Previous ranking: No. 9

The 32-year-old British slugger with some of the fastest hands the division has seen finally earned undisputed champion status when Jon Jones vacated his title and briefly retired earlier this year. Aspinall, who previously defended his interim title last summer, returned in October to defend the belt against Cyril Gane at UFC 321. Unfortunately, a double eye poke late in Round 1 compromised Aspinall's vision and led to a no contest. His return remains uncertain as the possibility of surgery on both eyes awaits him.

10. Merab Dvalishvili -- Bantamweight

Record: 21-5 | Previous ranking: No. 3

In hindsight, was "The Machine" overly ambitious in attempting to become the first UFC champion to make four title defenses in a calendar year? It's hard to say. What we can say is that Dvalishvili was thoroughly dominated by Petr Yan in their UFC 323 rematch in December, which cost the native of Georgia not just 135-pound title and fighter of the year honors but it also brought an end to his 14-fight win streak. After the loss, Dvalishvili called for an immediate trilogy.

Dropped out: Umar Nurmagomedov

Just missed: Nurmagomedov, Shavkat Rakhkmonov, Magomed Ankalaev, Jack Della Maddalena, Joshua Van (c)

Women's pound-for-pound rankings

1. Valentina Shevchenko -- Flyweight champion

Record: 26-4-1 | Previous ranking: No. 1

If there was any lingering debate as to who was most deserving of being called the pound-for-pound queen, Shevchenko reminded us of her greatness at UFC 322 in November by relying on her grappling to completely neutralize two-time strawweight champion Weili Zhang. The only question now for the 37-year-old is whether she will move back up to 135 pounds to seek a second UFC title and deeper consideration within the G.O.A.T. debate.

2. Kayla Harrison -- Bantamweight champion

Record: 19-1 | Previous ranking: No. 2

Despite enduring an insane cut to make championship weight of 135 pounds, Harrison dominated two-time champion Juianna Pena at UFC 316 in June to capture the women's bantamweight title. A showdown against former champion (and former teammate) Amanda Nunes is up next and will serve as the co-main event to UFC 324 in January. Harrison has also said she would love to fight Valentina Shevchenko at the White House in June.

3. Zhang Weili -- Strawweight/Flyweight

Record: 26-4 | Previous ranking: No. 3

After two title reigns at strawweight, the 35-year-old Chinese star vacated her title in search of cementing her legacy by moving up to flyweight. Unfortunately for Zhang, her attempt to capture a world title in a second division came up definitively short in a wide 5-round decision loss to Valentina Shevchenko. Zhang was soundly dominated by the grappling and defensive skills of her larger foe and now must decide whether to stay at 125 pounds or move back down.

4. Manon Fiorot -- Flyweight

Record: 13-2 | Previous ranking: No. 4

The 35-year-old native of France snapped an impressive 7-0 start to her UFC career by coming up just short in a close decision loss to champion Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 315 in June. But, to Fiorot's credit, her October return against a streaking Jasmine Jasudavicius was a stark reminder at how talented and title-ready she remains. Fiorot recorded a first-round TKO in a showcase of her explosive boxing skills.

5. Natalia Silva -- Flyweight

Record: 19-5-1 | Previous ranking: No. 5

Unbeaten in seven trips to the Octagon, Silva earned a decision in May at UFC 315 against former champion Alexa Grasso to put the 28-year-old native of Brazil in position for a possible title shot. The dynamic striker has won 13 fights in a row overall since a 2017 loss on the regional scene to Marina Rodriguez. In January, she returns on short notice to face former two-time strawweight queen Rose Namajunas at UFC 324 in Las Vegas.

Dropped out: None

Just missed: Maycee Barber, Erin Blanchfield, Mackenzie Dern (c), Julianna Pena, Tatiana Suarez