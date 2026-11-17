Given his previous history of coming up short when the lights are the brightest, heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane sure picked a good time on Saturday at UFC 334 to showcase just how far he has come in 2026.

The 36-year-old Gane, who became the UFC's first French-born champion in September when Tom Aspinall was forced to vacate his title due to injury, turned in one of the most complete performances of his career during his first title defense by streaking late to hold off unbeaten Josh Hokit via unanimous decision at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Hokit put on a frantic pace by cutting off the Octagon at every turn and constantly crowding Gane with the kind of pressure that would've broken most fighters. But Gane did well to ward off the breakneck attack with a steady jab and sat down on his shots during the championship rounds to hold off a fading Hokit.

Gane's recent history in big fights hadn't been great, including his disappointing title losses to Francis Ngannou in 2022 and Jon Jones (in just over two minutes) the following year. There was also a disputed split-decision win over Alexander Vokov in 2024 that almost no one thought Gane had won and the aborted title bout with Aspinall in October of last year that ended due to Gane's multiple eye pokes.

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Add in a reputation for being a dirty and reckless fighter and Gane had become quite the heel, to steal a pro wrestling term, in the eyes of many fans entering this year. But throughout all of the negativity, Gane simply kept working, and his added maturity and poise seemed to be the difference in allowing him to raise his game to the highest level.

In June, Gane relied on his jab and footwork to meticulously break down Alex Pereira before finishing him in Round 2 at UFC Freedom 250 to claim the interim heavyweight title and hold off Pereira's bid to become the first three-division champion in UFC. That momentum carried nicely into the Hokit fight where, despite being forced to fight on his opponent's terms, Gane avoided falling apart in ways he might have just years earlier.

The skillset had always been there for the agile, 6-foot-5 heavyweight who can switch stances at will and possesses the best footwork in the division. But after adding a championship mindset, a renewed level of toughness and much more of a killer instinct, Gane has become a fighter truly worthy of consideration among the top pound-for-pound fighters in the promotion, as well as a spot in the fighter of the year debate.

UFC 334 fight fallout: Best options for Ciryl Gane, Josh Hokit, Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes after Saturday Shakiel Mahjouri

Given all of the craziness in recent years due to injuries and retirements, the best thing that could happen to the heavyweight division is to have an active champion on top who is willing to face all comers. Gane, a former two-time interim titleholder, can be just that as undisputed champion with possible rematches against the likes of Aspinall, Volkov, Hokit and Pereira all possible for 2027.

Men's pound-for-pound rankings

1. Islam Makhachev -- Welterweight champion

Record: 29-1 | Previous ranking: No. 1

The two-division champion made history at UFC 330 in August when he broke Anderson Silva's record for consecutive wins inside the Octagon with 17 following a unanimous decision win over Ian Machado Garry. The fight pushed the 35-year-old Makhachev to the limit, however, in his lone appearance in 2026 and he was criticized for telling UFC he wouldn't be ready for a January return, which created the need for a Carlos Prates-Michael Morales interim title bout at UFC 336 in Toronto.

2. Alexander Volkanovski -- Featherweight champion

Record: 29-4 | Previous ranking: No. 2

At 38, the two-time featherweight king made a respectable case for himself as fighter of the year in 2026 by packaging a January decision win over Diego Lopes in their rematch with an October return and a second-round TKO finish of unbeaten Movsar Evloev at UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi. Volkanovski improved to 15-1 in the UFC at 145 pounds and broke Jose Aldo's record for featherweight title wins (while equaling Aldo's mark for title defenses).

3. Petr Yan -- Bantamweight champion

Record: 21-5 | Previous ranking: No. 3

Some 10 months removed from winning back his 135-pound title in a rematch with Merab Dvalishvili, Yan squared off with "The Machine" for a third time at UFC 333 in October and delivered a thrilling performance in a unanimous decision win. Yan, 33, fell behind in the opening rounds as Dvalishvili would go on to break his own record for takedown attempts in a single fight (58). But a surge over the final three rounds saw Yan repeatedly hurt his foe while outworking him to make a strong claim for the honor of greatest bantamweight in history.

4. Joshua Van -- Flyweight champion

Record: 18-2 | Previous ranking: No. 4

Still just 24, Van is quickly becoming one of the most well-rounded and battle-tested fighters on the planet. After making key mid-fight adjustments to finish Tatsuro Taira in the fifth round of his first title defense in May, Van returned to outduel determined former champion Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 331. If that isn't enough, Van has already signed on to defend his title against hard-hitting Manel Kape in the main event of UFC 336 in January.

5. Sean Strickland -- Middleweight champion

Record: 31-7 | Previous ranking: No. 5

Written off following a second title loss to Dricus du Plessis in early 2025, Strickland responded with one heck of a resurgence. First, the 35-year-old ran over red-hot Anthony Hernandez in a third-round TKO. Less than three months later, at UFC 328 in May, Strickland regained his 185-pound title by upsetting unbeaten Khamzat Chimaev via split decision. Strickland's offense might be predictable, but it's his defensive ability that makes him a tough out for everyone.

6. Justin Gaethje -- Lightweight champion

Record: 28-5 | Previous ranking: No. 6

The recent renaissance run for the 37-year-old Gaethje reached an entirely new level in June when he battered Ilia Topuria to upset his way to the 155-pound title at the White House. Gaethje's third attempt at the undisputed lightweight title turned into the biggest win in his Hall-of-Fame career. "The Highlight" has a strong case for 2026 fighter of the year honors considering he already outdueled Paddy Pimblett in January for the interim crown.

7. Ilia Topuria -- Lightweight

Record: 17-1 | Previous ranking: No. 7

Just as it looked as if Topuria was on his way to all-time great status following a trio of title knockouts over legends like Volkanovski, Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira in consecutive fights across two weight divisions, the 29-year-old was humbled in an upset loss to Justin Gaethje at the White House in June. Topuria, who snapped an 11-month layoff, suffered a pair of broken orbital bones and was unable to get up from his stool after Round 4 in a brutal brawl despite appearing to be just moments away from stopping Gaethje in Round 2.

8. Arman Tsarukyan -- Lightweight

Record: 24-3 | Previous ranking: No. 8

Following his sixth straight win in September at UFC 331, when he knocked Mauricio Ruffy out cold late in Round 1, Tsarukyan's case for a 155-pound title shot can simply no longer be denied. The native of Armenia has evolved into one of the most dangerous and well-rounded fighters in the sport and has also used his recent run of inactivity to build his star through social media on a global level. At 29, Tsarukyan is operating at the absolute peak of his powers.

9. Ciryl Gane -- Heavyweight champion

Record: 15-2 (1 NC) | Previous ranking: NR

At 36, Gane appears to have finally found his groove as the best heavyweight on the UFC roster (with full respect to the injured Tom Aspinall). After relying on his jab to break down and finish Alex Pereira in their interim title clash in June, Gane made the first defense of his undisputed title in November at UFC 334 when he held off the relentless pressure from Josh Hokit in an impressive display of poise and cardio.

10. Merab Dvalishvili -- Bantamweight

Record: 21-6 | Previous ranking: No. 9

Despite back-to-back title losses against Petr Yan over the last 10 months, including their trilogy bout at UFC 333 in October, it's hard to argue against the idea that Dvalishvili is still one of the pound-for-pound best in the world. "The Machine" showcased his exceptional cardio and broke his own record in the third Yan fight for takedowns attempted in a single fight with 58. The 35-year-old Dvalishvili likely would've defeated any other bantamweight on the planet on that night.

Dropped out: Charles Oliveira

Just missed: Oliveira, Alex Pereira, Khamzat Chimaev, Carlos Ulberg, Manel Kape

Women's pound-for-pound rankings

1. Kayla Harrison -- Bantamweight champion

Record: 20-1 | Previous ranking: No. 2

In an incredible showing of resiliency, Harrison returned from neck surgery and a 17-month layoff to submit Amanda Nunes in their long-awaited superfight at UFC 334 in November. At 36, Harrison remains undecided as to whether she will fight again following an incredibly dominant career as one of the all-time greats.

2. Natalia Silva -- Flyweight champion

Record: 21-5-1 | Previous ranking: No. 3

Although an injury to the two-time champion Shevchenko left the 125-pound title vacant, Silva instantly filled the gap atop the division in the main event of UFC 332 in October. The native of Brazil outworked Wang Cong over five rounds and survived a late rally from the Chinese striker to win the title via decision. Silva will likely need to defeat a returning Shevchenko in 2027, however, to fully receive the respect from fans and critics as the best in the division.

3. Mackenzie Dern -- Strawweight champion

Record: 17-5 | Previous ranking: No. 5

It may have taken her some time to get here but Dern very much looked like a champion in her first 115-pound title defense at UFC 330 in August. Dern showcased noticeable improvements to her wrestling game and striking in a unanimous decision win over Gillian Robertson. Dern is rumored to be making her next title defense in March, potentially against Brazil's Denise Gomes.

4. Alexa Grasso -- Flyweight

Record: 18-5-1 | Previous ranking: NR

Talk about a bounce back year for the former 125-pound champion. Grasso shook off a three-fight winless streak in March when she brutally finished Maycee Barber in the opening round. Nine months later, Grasso relied on her striking to drop Manon Fiorot early before taking home an upset decision win and calling for a shot at the belt. At 33, Grasso appears reborn and ready to avenge a 2025 decision loss to new champion Silva.

5. Tatiana Suarez -- Strawweight

Record: 13-1 | Previous ranking: NR

A one-sided title loss to former Zhang Weili in 2025 hasn't stopped Suarez from doing what she does best: winning. Suarez improved to 3-0 since her damaging loss by scoring a pair of impressive victories in 2026 where she relied on her grappling and wrestling skills. After submitting Loopy Godinez in April, Suarez returned against former title challenger Virna Jandiroba in November and claimed a clear decision win that has the 35-year-old firmly back in title contention.

Dropped out: Valentina Shevchenko, Weili Zhang

Just missed: Fatima Kline, Jasmine Jasudavicius, Manon Fiorot, Denise Gomes, Bia Mesquita