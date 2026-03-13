UFC's schedule through the first half of 2026 is nearly complete. On Thursday, UFC president and CEO Dana White announced several new main events, locking in the promotion's calendar through the White House card.

The biggest news coming from White's announcements was Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland, which will headline UFC 328 on May 9. He also announced four additional main events and two co-main events.

Former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will look to halt Youssef Zalal's featherweight resurgence. Zalal was released after a four-fight winless streak, which included a loss to current lightweight champ Ilia Topuria. Zalal is 5-0 with four submissions since returning to the promotion. Their fight headlines UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas on April 25. The fight replaces Sean Brady vs. Joaquin Buckley, which was moved to the UFC 328 main card.

The promotion's next Meta APEX card also features featherweights in the marquee. Arnold Allen (No. 8) vs. Melquizael Costa (No. 12) will headline the Las Vegas fight on May 16. Allen is coming off a loss to Jean Silva at UFC 324. Costa became the first person to finish Dan Ige last month.

Song Yadong will enjoy a homecoming by headlining UFC Fight Night in Macau, China, on May 30. He'll meet former two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo in a bantamweight tilt. Song and Figueiredo are coming off losses to Sean O'Malley and Umar Nurmagomedov, respectively, at UFC 324.

Lastly, former welterweight champion Belal Muhammad will face rising contender Gabriel Bonfim on June 6. Their fight headlines the Meta APEX in Las Vegas. Muhammad looks to turn a corner after consecutive losses against Bonfim, who is riding a four-fight win streak.

White also announced two UFC Fight Night co-main events: Kyler Phillips vs. Charles Jourdain in Winnipeg, Canada, on April 18, and Beneil Dariush vs. Quillan Salkilld in Perth, Australia, on May 2.

Take a look below at the schedule for April to mid-June.

Upcoming UFC main events