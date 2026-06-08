UFC Freedom 250: Fight card, date, complete guide as Ilia Topuria takes on Justin Gaethje at the White House

The UFC is taking up residence at the White House. UFC Freedom 250 takes place on Sunday, June 14. The unique spectacle features some of the MMA promotion's top stars, including lightweight champion Ilia Topuria and interim champ Justin Gaethje in the main event.

There have been 11 two-division champions in UFC's 33-year history. Two of them, Topuria and Alex Pereira, fight this weekend. Topuria is on a meteoric rise. He's knocked out three consecutive former champions and future Hall of Famers to win two UFC titles. His first title defense is against the sport's most exciting fighter. Appropriately nicknamed "The Highlight," Gaethje averages one bonus every time he fights. Last time out, Gaethje upset Paddy Pimblett to secure his shot at Topuria. The fight weighs even heavier knowing that Gaethje will likely retire the next time he loses.

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Pereira has made the most of his relatively short time in MMA. Already a two-division champion, he will become the only fighter to win titles in three divisions if he beats two-time title challenger Ciryl Gane. It's not an undisputed title fight, but with heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall's future in limbo, the winner might eventually graduate to undisputed status.

The truncated seven-fight card brings together some of the promotion's top contenders. Former bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley, controversial heavyweight Josh Hokit, rising knockout artist Mauricio Ruffy and collegiate wrestling champion Bo Nickal are among those headed to the White House South Lawn.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC Freedom 250, along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

Where to watch UFC Freedom 250

Date: Sunday, June 14 | Location: The White House -- Washington, D.C.

Sunday, June 14 | The White House -- Washington, D.C. Start time: 8 p.m. ET (Main card)

8 p.m. ET (Main card) Watch live: Subscribe to Paramount+

UFC Freedom 250 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook (as of June 8)