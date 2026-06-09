UFC Freedom 250 fight card: Josh Hokit vs. Derrick Lewis among must-see undercard fights in Washington D.C.

The UFC is headed to the White House with a seven-fight card bursting with quality. Naturally, most of the attention is on the two title fights: Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje and Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane. But the undercard boasts an impressive blend of knockout artists, fast-rising stars and fan favorites.

Picking between the non-title fights at UFC Freedom 250 is like picking your favorite child. Every undercard fight taking place at the White House could make for a great Fight Night main event. There's no shade intended for Sean O'Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi or Bo Nickal vs. Kyle Daukaus, both significant fights, being absent from the list. The fights mentioned below answer more interesting questions or are more fun stylistic matchups.

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Ahead of the biggest spectacle in UFC history, take a look at three non-title fights that you can't miss.

Josh Hokit vs. Derrick Lewis

Hokit understands a simple truth in MMA: (mostly) all publicity is good publicity if you win. Within seven weeks, he's transformed himself from unranked weirdo to top-five heavyweight on the cusp of a title shot. Make no mistake, that's where we're headed if he beats Lewis. Hokit wisely stirred up issues with Alex Pereira and, by proxy, Ilia Topuria at the UFC Freedom 250 press conference. It put a Pereira vs. Hokit heavyweight title fight in the public's mind and attached his name to today's top stars. The NFL alum is a small, athletic heavyweight with big-man power. His collegiate wrestling background rounds out his game, and his appetite for flipping off opponents gives flair to an unrefined but potent style. Standing in his way is one of UFC's fan-favorites and all-time knockout leader. Lewis' best days are behind him, but his power is still ferocious. A KO is highly probable in either direction, and, considering the stage, a title shot could be on the horizon.

Mauricio Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler

Chandler's UFC run is one of great fortune and misfortune. The three-time Bellator champion was enlisted as a UFC lightweight title back-up before ever stepping into the Octagon. In his second fight, he nearly won the lightweight title. The cherry on top was supposed to be a fight with Conor McGregor at International Fight Week in 2023. Instead, Chandler burned his remaining prime waiting for a fight that never happened. Now 40, and wearing ridiculous damage, he takes on a talented KO artist entering his prime. Ruffy is a menace, and he's only evolved since leaving The Fighting Nerds to train with UFC featherweight Alexander Volkanovski's team. Two years into his UFC run, Ruffy is a top 10 fighter in the sport's toughest division with highlight reel finishes against Rafael Fiziev and King Green. Chandler is an explosive athlete, but there's a reason he and rival Justin Gaethje are the biggest underdogs on the card.

Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia

Meet your top candidate for Fight of the Night. Lopes' second title shot against Volkanovski left him with baggage. The loss validated criticisms that the rematch was unearned, and took some attention away from what got Lopes his first title shot. The man has nerves of steel. A two-pronged offensive threat, Lopes can KO or submit people with equal efficacy. Garcia might be the most under-appreciated contender in the sport. "The Mean Machine" embodies the moniker, a nasty KO artist through and through. Lopes and Garcia have stoppages in nearly 83% of their combined wins -- safety isn't a concern. This is the first fight of the night for a reason. It'll set an exciting tone and high bar for every fight to match.