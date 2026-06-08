UFC Freedom 250: Five biggest storylines to follow for the historic event at the White House

For the first time in the 226-year history of the White House, a pro sporting event will take place Sunday on the grounds of where the President of the United States works and resides.

The seven-bout MMA fight card, titled UFC Freedom 250, will take place on the South Lawn and serve as just the second outdoor fight that UFC has ever promoted. A pair of title fights will also top the bill as Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje unify lightweight titles in the headliner after Alex Pereira faces Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title.

As we draw closer to this unique event, let's take a look at the biggest storylines entering Sunday.

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1. This is the most unique event in UFC's 33-year history

How do you even top this? For as fun and innovative as UFC 306 was in 2024, when the promotion became the first and only live sporting event to emanate from The Sphere in Las Vegas, holding fights in the President's backyard on his 80th birthday (which is also Flag Day) as part of the nation's 250th birthday celebration is something completely different. Sure, there are certainly political overtones related to the proceedings that have created a polarizing response from critics. And, undoubtedly, this event wouldn't have happened if it wasn't for the friendship between President Donald Trump and UFC CEO and president Dana White. But to think we are less than three decades removed from mixed martial arts being called "human cockfighting" and being banned from pay-per-view in the U.S., Sunday's card certainly speaks to just how far this sport has come and the impact White and the company have had in bringing it mainstream. Even 10 years ago, an idea such as this would've been considered nothing short of a fantasy. But here we are.

2. Alex Pereira is on the verge of truly entering the G.O.A.T. discussion

The 38-year-old Pereira, who will make his heavyweight debut in the co-headliner, has a shot to become the first three-division champion in UFC history. And, yes, he's only fighting for the interim title, which would add a bit of an asterisk to the scenario (not to mention the fact that his opponent, Gane, is 0-2 with one no contest in three undisputed title fights). But with current champion Tom Aspinall's return date still unknown following surgery to both eyes (thanks to excessive eye pokes from Gane last November) and the fact that Aspinall's new manager, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, has been pleading for his release, Pereira could very well end up the recognized UFC heavyweight champion should he get the victory before too long. The fact that we are even having this conversation just five years into the Brazilian slugger's career tells you everything you need to know about what makes him special. Pereira didn't make a full-time move into MMA until his mid 30s following a Hall-of-Fame run in GLORY Kickboxing, where he won titles in two weight classes. He has gone 10-2 with eight knockouts inside the Octagon ever since, winning titles in two divisions and having defeated both fighters (Israel Adesanya, Magomed Ankalaev) he suffered losses against. "Poatan" also has victories over six former UFC champions while headlining some of the biggest cards of the modern era. A victory over Gane would place him in truly rarefied air.

3. America's hope Justin Gaethje has a large hill to climb in all-action main event

MMA has become such a global sport that it would be difficult to showcase the best of UFC on Sunday's card without featuring a majority of international talent. But recent history hasn't been great for American fighters at the UFC's highest level. Of the 11 men's and women's divisions that UFC currently promotes, only Sean Strickland, Mackenzie Dern and Kayla Harrison are current champions that were born on U.S. soil. Gaethje, the 37-year-old action legend who outlasted Paddy Pimblett in their January war to become a two-time interim lightweight titleholder, will look to unify 155-pound belts against the unbeaten champion Topuria. So, what's the problem? Topuria is listed as high as an 8-to-1 betting favorite and has the kind of style, thanks to his precise boxing and one-punch knockout power, to end UFC Freedom 250 on a down note for the stars and stripes. Topuria will need to shake off a nearly 12-month layoff, however, in the aftermath of a very messy and public divorce. A win for Gaethje would be one of the largest upsets in big-fight UFC history. It would also be the best win of his surefire Hall-of-Fame career, finally lifting him to undisputed champion status after years of co-authoring some of the most exciting fights (win or lose) that the promotion has ever put on. And could you even think of a better backdrop to potentially pull such an emotional upset for an American fighter as the White House?

4. Re-energized Sean O'Malley closing in on another shot at bantamweight crown

O'Malley, who held the 135-pound for 13 months beginning in 2023, was on his way to mainstream stardom amid pound-for-pound critical acclaim when he lost his title in a pair of back-to-back losses to Merab Dvalishvili. A lot has happened to one of the sport's deepest divisions since then, with Dvalishvili losing his title to Petr Yan in their December rematch. O'Malley, who rebounded with a close decision win over Song Yadong at UFC 324 in January, will take on red-hot Aiemann Zahabi in a key top-6 matchup that likely would secure a title shot for "The Suga Show" with a win. Yan is likely headed toward a trilogy bout with Dvalisvili later this year. And the fact that O'Malley owns a split-decision win over Yan in 2022 only adds to the many reasons why he might hold off other contenders like Umar Nurmagomedov for the next shot at UFC gold. O'Malley is a solid favorite to defeat Zahabi despite the fact that the 38-year-old Canadian (who is the younger brother of elite trainer Firas Zahabi) is riding a seven-fight win streak.

5. Heavyweight Josh Hokit just might steal the entire show

At 9-0 with 8 finishes, the 28-year-old Hokit has been an interesting story through three trips to the Octagon the past eight months. A former college football and wrestling standout at Fresno State who enjoyed a cup of coffee on two NFL practice squads has been just about everything the thin heavyweight division has needed from the standpoint of knockout power and the ability to sell fights. Hokit's step-up decision win over perennial contender Curtis Blaydes in April at UFC 327 was also one of wildest and most entertaining heavyweight fights in history. But Hokit isn't comfortable merely winning fights or focusing solely on his opponent. Weaving in and out of multiple characters and personalities, Hokit attempts to steal the show just about every single time he's on camera. He's brash, crude and often inappropriate. But he can definitely fight. And Hokit spent most of the UFC Freedom 250 kickoff press conference getting into near brawls with Pereira and even Topuria before security escorted him away. The No. 5-ranked Hokit is a heavy favorite to defeat Derrick Lewis, the 41-year-old UFC recordholder for career knockouts, who has been stopped five times in the last five years. And it wouldn't be crazy to imagine a scenario in which Hokit, with a victory, was given an immediate shot at the title regardless of who wins in the co-main event. UFC matchmakers have always favored action fighters who can talk and whether or not you love Hokit's shtick or find it cringe, he can certainly do both.