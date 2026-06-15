Josh Hokit bashes exhausted Derrick Lewis for second-round TKO at UFC Freedom 250

The knockouts kept coming on the White House South Lawn as Josh Hokit made it four for four to start UFC Freedom 250. Hokit outworked a seemingly disinterested Derrick Lewis for a second-round stoppage in their heavyweight scrap.

To no one's surprise, Hokit came forward aggressively, throwing a lot of big kicks, both to the legs and the head, though his first spinning kick at the head resulted in Hokit falling to the canvas. Lewis sat back during Hokit's charge, looking for the right time to try and unload a big right hand.

Hokit shot under a Lewis punch to score a takedown. Once Lewis' back was on the canvas, Hokit started to fire some ground and pound while standing over his downed foe.

Be sure to keep up with all the action on Sunday with our live coverage of UFC Freedom 250, including round-by-round scoring and updated fight results throughout the night!

Hokit landed an elbow and worked more short ground and pound before scooping Lewis back to the canvas as he attempted to use the Octagon wall to get back to his feet.

Hokit alternated between mount and taking the back, manhandling Lewis and continuing to land clean punches before suddenly locking in an armbar. Hokit torqued at the arm, but didn't seem to know how to finish the hold as Lewis was able to survive to the horn, signifying the end of the round.

Hokit was back on the attack to start Round 2, popping sharp jabs before a left hand and a takedown attempt Lewis fought off with some hard punches to the side of the head. Hokit charged forward into a clinch again and Lewis shrugged it off but looked exhausted as he ate more shots from Hokit.

Hokit continued to land big shots on an increasingly exhausted Lewis. Lewis continued flailing with wild, exhausted punches that were missing by miles. Eventually, Hokit's punches finally dropped Lewis to the canvas and a few follow up shots left referee Herb Dean with no choice but to stop the fight at the 4:09 mark of Round 2.