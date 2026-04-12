Moments after scoring the biggest win of his career, Josh Hokit was added to the next biggest fight of his career. UFC president and CEO Dana White announced on social media that Hokit will take on veteran Derrick Lewis at Freedom 250 in June at the White House.

Hokit will make the quick turnaround in two months after battling Curtis Blaydes in arguably the best fight of 2026 to date. The two fighters combined to land 354 significant strikes, a new three-round heavyweight record and the third most combined significant strikes in any three-round UFC fight, according to UFC. Blaydes (177) actually outlanded Hokit (174).

White said that President Donald Trump, who was seated Octagonside, asked him why Lewis was not on the Freedom 250 card, so he called Lewis to put him on the card. White then said that the matchmakers went back stage after the Hokit fight and asked him if he wanted to fight at the White House and Hokit simply said "yes."

Hokit is now 9-0 in his MMA career with three wins under the UFC banner. Lewis, meanwhile, is coming off a TKO loss to Waldo Cortes-Acosta in January.