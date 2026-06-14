UFC White House live updates: Fight results as Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje headlines Freedom 250 card

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UFC fighters have never seen a bigger stage. Tonight, 14 elite athletes will step onto the White House South Lawn on a card that's captured global attention. UFC Freedom 250 is finally here, with Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje in the marquee.

Many threads tie together tonight's main event. What started as a lightweight title unification fight has disintegrated into a legitimate feud. Gaethje lobbed personal insults at Topuria, and Topuria got physical with his foe at Friday's press conference. The drama takes a backseat once the Octagon door shuts. What's left is a collision between Topuria, one of the sport's top pound-for-pound fighters, and Gaethje, the most exciting fighter in UFC history.

History can be made in the co-main event. No fighter has captured three division titles, undisputed or interim, in UFC's three-decade history. Alex Pereira can change that tonight. Some already consider "Poatan" the best combat sports athlete ever, thanks to his two-division titles in UFC and Glory Kickboxing. If he beats Ciryl Gane in tonight's interim heavyweight title fight, UFC CEO Dana White and others believe he can surpass Jon Jones as MMA's all-time great. That's a big if against Gane, arguably the fastest and most athletic heavyweight in a land of giants.

Sunday's truncated seven-fight card is lean and mean. Every fight, except for one, features ranked opponents. It's pound-for-pound one of the best cards the promotion has ever produced. Among the fights drawing the most attention is a heavyweight collision between Josh Hokit and Derrick Lewis, the return of former bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley, the rise of knockout artist Mauricio Ruffy, and the next step in collegiate wrestling standout Bo Nickal's evolution.

Follow live results and highlights from UFC Freedom 250 with CBS Sports experts leading the way. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount+.

UFC Freedom 250 fight card, results

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Ilia Topuria (c) -520 vs. Justin Gaethje (ic) +390, lightweight title

Ciryl Gane -112 vs. Alex Pereira -108, vacant interim heavyweight title

Sean O'Malley -440 vs. +340, bantamweights

Josh Hokit -410 vs. Derrick Lewis +320, heavyweights

-700 vs. Michael Chandler +500, lightweights

-325 vs. +260, middleweights

Diego Lopes -155 vs. +130, featherweights