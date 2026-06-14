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UFC White House live updates: Fight results as Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje headlines Freedom 250 card

The lightweight and interim heavyweight titles are on the line on Sunday night in Washington D.C.

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UFC fighters have never seen a bigger stage. Tonight, 14 elite athletes will step onto the White House South Lawn on a card that's captured global attention. UFC Freedom 250 is finally here, with Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje in the marquee.

Many threads tie together tonight's main event. What started as a lightweight title unification fight has disintegrated into a legitimate feud. Gaethje lobbed personal insults at Topuria, and Topuria got physical with his foe at Friday's press conference. The drama takes a backseat once the Octagon door shuts. What's left is a collision between Topuria, one of the sport's top pound-for-pound fighters, and Gaethje, the most exciting fighter in UFC history.

History can be made in the co-main event. No fighter has captured three division titles, undisputed or interim, in UFC's three-decade history. Alex Pereira can change that tonight. Some already consider "Poatan" the best combat sports athlete ever, thanks to his two-division titles in UFC and Glory Kickboxing. If he beats Ciryl Gane in tonight's interim heavyweight title fight, UFC CEO Dana White and others believe he can surpass Jon Jones as MMA's all-time great. That's a big if against Gane, arguably the fastest and most athletic heavyweight in a land of giants.

Sunday's truncated seven-fight card is lean and mean. Every fight, except for one, features ranked opponents. It's pound-for-pound one of the best cards the promotion has ever produced. Among the fights drawing the most attention is a heavyweight collision between Josh Hokit and Derrick Lewis, the return of former bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley, the rise of knockout artist Mauricio Ruffy, and the next step in collegiate wrestling standout Bo Nickal's evolution.

Follow live results and highlights from UFC Freedom 250 with CBS Sports experts leading the way. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount+.

UFC Freedom 250 fight card, results

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

  • Ilia Topuria (c) -520 vs. Justin Gaethje (ic) +390, lightweight title
  • Ciryl Gane -112 vs. Alex Pereira -108, vacant interim heavyweight title
  • Sean O'Malley -440 vs.  +340, bantamweights
  • Josh Hokit -410 vs. Derrick Lewis +320, heavyweights
  •  -700 vs. Michael Chandler +500, lightweights
  •  -325 vs.  +260, middleweights
  • Diego Lopes -155 vs.  +130, featherweights
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Who are the 25 best American fighters in UFC history?

If Justin Gaethje does the impossible tonight, he'll bring a UFC title back to America at the most appropriate venue imaginable. Lately, fighters sporting the red, white, and blue have struggled to break through to the top of their divisions. That wasn't always the case. The United States has produced countless legends, including two of the greatest fighters we've ever seen. Catch up on your study material by exploring the 25 greatest fighters America has produced.

Ranking the top 25 American fighters of all time in UFC history
Brent Brookhouse
Ranking the top 25 American fighters of all time in UFC history
 
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June 14, 2026, 11:27 PM
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Diving into the history of UFC Freedom 250's Josh Hokit

Josh Hokit has quickly made a name for himself in the Octagon, not just for his "cringe" personality, but also for his elite skills as a contending heavyweight. What many people have not seen is a look into who Hokit was before he brought "The Incredible Hok" to the UFC.

College football expert Chris Hummer spoke to high school and college coaches from Hokit's past to get a rare glimpse into Hokit as a man, not a character. Give the feature a read for some never-before-seen insight.

Inside UFC heavyweight star Josh Hokit's time as a college football walk-on
Chris Hummer
Inside UFC heavyweight star Josh Hokit's time as a college football walk-on
 
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June 14, 2026, 11:18 PM
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Get ready for UFC Freedom 250 with our expert predictions

The seven-fight card is sure to draw attention, but who will win? That's a question our team of combat experts attempted to answer in our expert predictions.

There were some sweeps in the picks, but the team was split on a handful of fights as well. Go give it a read to find out who we are expecting to win -- and how -- on the South Lawn of the White House on Sunday night.

UFC White House fight card predictions: Expert picks for pair of title fights at UFC Freedom 250
Brent Brookhouse
UFC White House fight card predictions: Expert picks for pair of title fights at UFC Freedom 250
 
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June 14, 2026, 11:06 PM
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