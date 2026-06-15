UFC White House post-fight bonuses: Justin Gaethje cashes in for $825,000 after claiming world title

The UFC just placed an $825,000 cherry on top of Justin Gaethje's crowning achievement. Gaethje's shocking upset win over Ilia Topuria at UFC Freedom 250 netted him the undisputed lightweight title and two post-fight bonuses.

UFC CEO Dana White previously announced the biggest post-fight bonuses in the promotion's history to be paid out at UFC Freedom 250. The two Performance of the Night recipients received $425,000, plus $400,000 to each participant in the Fight of the Night.

White announced the big winners at Sunday's post-fight press conference. Gaethje and Gane, the latter of whom knocked out Alex Pereira to win the interim heavyweight title, netted the two Performance of the Night bonuses. The main event was awarded the Fight of the Night, meaning Gaethje double-dipped while Topuria collected the remaining $400,000.

This marks the third time Gaethje has won Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night in the same fight. He did it in his UFC debut against Michael Johnson, and again when he beat Tony Ferguson for the interim title. He now averages more than 1 bonus per fight inside the Octagon.

The one-time bonus increase is up at least 400% from the promotion's usual bonus payouts.

The UFC permanently increased its post-fight bonuses from $50,000 to $100,000 at the start of the Paramount+ era. The organization also introduced a new $25,000 incentive for any fighter who scores a stoppage, excluding Fight of the Night or Performance of the Night awardees. White confirmed that the five other fighters who scored knockout wins on Sunday would earn the $25,000 bonuses.

The increased bonuses for UFC Freedom 250 came from contributions from World Liberty Financial and Crypto.com.

UFC 300 held the previous record for largest post-fight bonuses. For one night, the UFC awarded $300,000 performance bonuses to celebrate the milestone card.