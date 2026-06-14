UFC White House start time: Where to watch, live stream of full fight card for UFC Freedom 250

The UFC visits the highest seat in the nation on Sunday. UFC Freedom 250 takes place on the White House South Lawn, featuring a lean and mean seven-fight card that will likely be the best the promotion produces all year. In the main event, Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje unify the lightweight titles.

UFC Freedom 250 sells itself: top-quality fights at the most unique venue possible. Heading into the event, additional storylines are unraveling. Topuria and Gaethje are pointing the finger at each other for making things personal. It kicked into overdrive after Gaethje alluded to Topuria's recent divorce, which Gaethje argued was retaliation for Topuria addressing Gaethje's dad. That drama will all take a backseat on Sunday as Topuria, one of the best pound-for-pound stars, takes on Gaethje, the most exciting fighter in UFC history, making one final push towards an elusive undisputed title.

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The co-main event is historic. Former two-division champion Alex Pereira seeks an unprecedented third division title, interim or otherwise. Overcoming Ciryl Gane to achieve the feat will have Pereira knocking on the door of GOAT territory. With heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall's future in limbo, it's feasible the winner of Saturday's co-main event could eventually graduate to undisputed status.

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Sunday's spectacle features no preliminary card, with all seven fights taking place on the main card. Every fight except for one features recent champions or ranked fighters. The fighter drawing the most attention beyond the marquee is Josh Hokit. The loud, controversial heavyweight could graduate from unranked to a heavyweight title contender within two months, depending on how the heavyweight picture shakes up. Former bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley should be on the shortlist for title contention with a win over Aiemann Zahabi.

If you seek excitement, two fights on the card have action written all over them: Mauricio Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler, and Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia.

The action goes down from the White House South Lawn in Washington, D.C., with coverage of the special seven-fight card beginning at 8 p.m. As with every UFC event, the fights will be available for every subscriber on Paramount+.

Where to watch UFC Freedom 250 on Paramount+

All times Eastern

Date: Sunday, June 14 | Location: The White House -- Washington, D.C.

Start time: Coverage begins at 8 p.m.

Watch live: Subscribe to Paramount+

UFC Freedom 250 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook (as of June 14)