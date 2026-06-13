UFC White House weigh-in results: All fighters make weight for event, Diego Lopes hits scale twice

WASHINGTON D.C. -- All systems are go for Sunday night at the White House. UFC Freedom 250 had all 14 fighters make weight on Saturday morning ahead of the epic event on the South Lawn of the White House.

Lightweight title challenger Justin Gaethje hit the lightweight limit on the number at 155 pounds while champion Ilia Topuria had no issues either, coming in at 155 pounds on the dot.

In an interesting twist, Diego Lopes, who is scheduled to fight Steve Garcia at featherweight to open the card, weighed in twice. He hit the featherweight limit at 146 pounds before coming back out as a potential alternate for the main event and weighing 154 pounds with all of his clothes on.

There were no expected issues with the interim heavyweight title showdown between Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane either. Pereira, the former middleweight and light heavyweight king, easily came in under the 265-pound limit for heavyweight at 251 pounds, looking incredibly well built. Gane tipped the scales at 248 pounds.

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In the other heavyweight showdown, Derrick Lewis hit the limit on the number at 265 pounds, while Josh Hokit came in well under at 231 pounds.

Check out the full weights for each fighter below.

UFC Freedom 250 weigh-in results

Ilia Topuria (c) (155) vs. Justin Gaethje (ic) (155), lightweight title

Alex Pereira (251) vs. Ciryl Gane (248), interim heavyweight title

Sean O'Malley (135.5) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (135), bantamweights

Derrick Lewis (265) vs. Josh Hokit (231), heavyweights

Mauricio Ruffy (155) vs. Michael Chandler (156), lightweights

Bo Nickal (185) vs. Kyle Daukaus (186), middleweights

Diego Lopes (146) vs. Steve Garcia (146), featherweights

Diego Lopes weighs in at 154 as potential alternate for main event.