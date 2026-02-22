Never one to need help from the judges, hard-hitting welterweight Uros Medic recorded the biggest knockout of his career on Saturday in the co-main event UFC Fight Night in Houston.

Medic (13-3), who has yet to have a fight go to the scorecards as a professional, landed a grazing left hook to the temple of veteran Geoff Neal and knocked him out cold at 1:19 of Round 1. The victory was his third straight, all by knockout, as the 32-year-old native of Serbia brought the Toyota Center crowd to its feet.

"Houston, we have a problem and it's me! I am the problem," Medic said. "This division is in trouble. They need some of this, they need it, and I'm here to deliver. I'm going to knock everybody out and bulldoze through this division."

Neal (16-8), a 35-year-old native of Texas, countered an early body kick to land a short left cross. Medic answered with some slick boxing of his own before the two heavy punchers landed right hands simultaneously in the center of the Octagon.

Medic began to quickly open up and walk Neal down. He missed a pair of short hooks while switching stances before connecting on a perfect left hand to end the fight as Neal's head hit hard on the canvas forcing referee Kerry Hatley to instantly waive off the fight.

"I knock everybody out, everyone," Medic said. "Sure, I lose sometimes but I'm just a human being. I may lose again but you bet your ass I'm going to come back and f---ing knock people out again.

"I knew [Neal] was going to want to box with me. Not a lot of guys want to box with me. I am an MMA fighter but boxing is something I love to do. I'm sorry this had to happen in front of his home crowd but this is the sport we are in. It's hard to watch. I have been on the wrong end of that but you get up and you keep f---ing going because life can hit 100 times harder than any man can."

Neal lost for the fourth time in five fights and suffered his second straight knockout defeat.

After the fight, Medic called out former welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

"Let's get this work in," Medic said. "I'll be knocking everyone out."