Uros Medic expecting another quick finish in his home of Serbia: 'We don't get paid by the hour'

As UFC welterweight and rising knockout artist Uros "The Doctor" Medic likes to point out, he doesn't get paid any extra to make sure the judges outside the Octagon get an opportunity to weigh in on the result.

Medic (13-3), ranked No. 14 by the UFC at 170 pounds, has finished all 13 of his victories (including 11 by knockout) as a professional and has even been stopped in all three of his career defeats. The 33-year-old native of Serbia has made into the third round just once in 2023 when finished Matthew Semelsberger via spinning backfist in the final round at UFC 291.

On Saturday, Medic will headline the first UFC event in his home nation's history when he takes on Daniel Rodriguez (20-5) in a five-round bout inside Belgrade Arena, in the Serbian capital city. And even though the bout will be his first scheduled five-round fight, he has no plans on being around for the championship rounds.

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"We don't get paid by the hour, we get paid by the job," Medic told CBS Sports on Tuesday. "I tend to do my job quickly and efficiently [and] it has been working out well for me. I think I am probably one of the fighters who is in the top for the [least] amount of time spent in the Octagon versus amount of wins and strikes absorbed. I tend to fight that way ever since I've entered the combat sports. It's not reckless, it's just a way I put the pace on."

Medic, who made his pro debut in 2016, made his UFC debut just six fights later in 2021, shortly after scoring a first-round TKO win on "Dana White's Contender Series." He has gone 7-3 overall inside the Octagon but has been particularly on fire of late, scoring a trio of knockout wins over the past year, including a first-round KO of Geoff Neal in February.

"My goal is to leave a mark and be in this division as a fighter who has come and finished everyone he has faced and made my way to the top that way," Medic said. "I think that's what this sport is all about, getting great performances. It's something that Justin Gaethje did throughout his career and I love to see it.

"I know I'm headed to the top and it was just a matter of time before the regulars and the casuals recognized that. I belong at the top of this division and I know I can stand and square up with the best of them. It's just a matter of time, health and good preparation."

The 39-year-old Rodriguez is also riding a three-fight win streak but enters the bout under much different circumstances. Not only is "D-Rod" heading into his opponent's backyard halfway across the globe, he will snap a one-year layoff in doing so after spending nearly nine months in a Mexican prison for marijuana possession.

Given the No. 15-ranked Rodriguez's history as one of UFC's better boxers, a rousing standup fight is expected in a matchup that should catapult the winner into the top 10. Although he respects his opponent, Medic doesn't believe Rodriguez brings anything to the table he hasn't seen.

"[Rodriguez] is a tricky, tricky opponent, that's for sure. He has nothing to lose [and] that can be a dangerous person," Medic said. "I have considered all aspects of that. Obviously, he's a little bit older than me, he's a seasoned veteran. He is a dangerous fighter and has a good streak. He has beat some very prominent names like Kevin Holland and [Santiago] Ponzinibbio. He has definitely been a dark horse in the division for quite some time."

Medic, who believes it's only a matter of time before he's fighting the division's best, says he expects to be paired next against the likes of former champions Leon Edwards, Jack Della Maddalena or Belal Muhammad with a win. But he is also keeping a close eye on two other welterweight rising studs and exciting sluggers -- Carlos Prates and Michael Morales -- and he welcomes showdowns against both.

"I have said in previous interviews that me and Carlos Prates would be one of the best fights in recent history," Medic said. "I believe two lanky, southpaw strikers would put on a striking show. It would be a fight to remember. As far as Morales goes, I don't think he has much time left in the division. He is a big, big welterweight and has taken full advantage of being a big guy. It has been sheer domination against pretty much everybody.

"It would be an exciting matchup, as well, and I would definitely meet fire with fire but he would have a significant size advantage and smartly use it. I don't know how that would play out but I would definitely try to knock his brains out as well."

Medic will also be keeping a close eye on the next welterweight title bout on Aug. 15 in Philadelphia when pound-for-pound king Islam Makhachev makes his first defense against Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330.

"I am pretty confident Islam Makhachev will finish Ian Garry," Medic said. "Ian has been under fire for some of his recent interviews, talking about how women should run the world. I thought it was pretty funny. Just because a woman runs his world doesn't mean they should run everyone's world. Men built the world and they gave rights to everyone. They maintain rights, they maintain freedoms and they maintain safety. If Ian wants to play the cuck game, he can do it outside of the Octagon. But inside the Octagon, I think Islam Makhachev gets it done in less than three rounds."

When it comes to guarantees for his fight against Rodriguez, Medic believes both action and an early finish are inevitable. He also expects a rousing environment in front of his Serbian fans on such a historic night for the country.

"It' s a special feeling, that's for sure," Medic said. "[There's] a little bit of pressure, as well. We have a big event, first in history, and many more to come, I hope. We are going to give our best to deliver performances of the night, as we usually do. I am ready and I am super excited. I think it's going to be an amazing night for the crowd and everyone else who might tune in. I think you are in for a treat.

"Expect fireworks, per usual. When the 'Doctor' is in, it's going to be fireworks."