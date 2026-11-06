LAS VEGAS -- Waldo Cortes Acosta thinks Johnny Walker is getting ahead of himself. Walker made a successful UFC heavyweight debut last month, but Cortes Acosta says the Brazilian knockout artist will get a reality check against a legitimate heavyweight contender.

Cortes Acosta and Walker headline UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas. It's a short-notice opportunity for both men, though the stakes differ considerably. Cortes Acosta, the UFC's sixth-ranked heavyweight, risks his standing against an unranked opponent. Meanwhile, Walker can accelerate his climb up the division, but risks moving too fast. The Dominican former professional baseball player isn't intimidated by Walker, especially after hearing what his opponent said about training with Alexander Volkov, who beat Cortes Acosta earlier this year.

"I heard he told somebody, 'Oh, I know I can knock out Waldo Cortes right now because I train with Alexander Volkov.' But my question is, 'Did Alexander Volkov knock me out?' No. What is he learning from Alexander Volkov? Kicking and running away for his life," Cortes Acosta told CBS Sports. "If this is what you're learning, I'll chase you anywhere. I prepare for people like you or him. I'm well prepared, and I'll go for your head."

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Cortes Acosta doesn't believe Walker's future is at heavyweight. Walker recently defeated Mick Parkin in his divisional debut, but Cortes Acosta dismissed the victory as a fortunate introduction to the weight class. He thinks Walker would be better served returning to light heavyweight.

"I think he'll have more success at light heavyweight than as a heavyweight," Cortes-Acosta said. "He got lucky to get a chance to fight Parkin first. Every other heavyweight would knock him out in the first round... Now you have a real heavyweight."

Winning spectacularly is paramount as the heavyweight division takes center stage to close the year. Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit fight for the UFC heavyweight title next week at UFC 334. Whoever leaves Madison Square Garden with the title will likely face the winner of Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alex Pereira, set for UFC 335 one month later.

Hokit forced himself into the MMA collective consciousness with crude remarks and bizarre media appearances. His quick success inside the Octagon rewarded him with a UFC heavyweight title shot. Before he blew past Cortes Acosta in the title picture, Hokit had angled to fight the Dominican standout.

Cortes Acosta has confronted Hokit on two separate occasions: first for calling him out, and second for mentioning Cortes Acosta's family. According to the Dominican fighter, an intimidated Hokit initially apologized.

"I think I scared him that time because I finished a fight. I was ready to continue fighting," Cortes Acosta said. "He saw me and said, 'I'm sorry, man. I think you and I can make good money in the future.'

"If he had been talking shit about my kids at that time, and I found him in the elevator, it would be a whole other problem..."

The second encounter was far less amicable. Hokit doubled down on Cortes Acosta after allegedly apologizing to him behind the scenes. This time, Hokit also referenced Cortes Acosta's nine children. The next time they crossed paths, Hokit had to worry less about Cortes Acosta and more about his wife.

"My wife wanted to fight with him," Cortes Acosta said. "She's one person who won't tolerate nothing from a woman or a man either."

A lot of things need to shake out in the heavyweight division before Hokit and Cortes Acosta cross paths. The No. 6-ranked heavyweight will take a step in the right direction if he beats Walker on nine days' notice. Flying to Las Vegas for an unranked opponent is a risky gamble. But for Cortes Acosta, who fights for the ninth time in less than two years, such daring is exactly why the UFC called on him to headline Saturday's card.

"I say yes to any fighter who wants to fight me, or any fighter the UFC puts in there. I never say no," Cortes Acosta said. "I risk everything every time I fight. It's normal for me. I've risked a lot of things in my life, but this is one of the things that has put me in the position I'm in now."

*Author's note: Quotes tweaked for clarity.