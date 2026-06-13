Where to watch UFC White House: Start time for fight card on Paramount+ and more info on UFC Freedom 250 event

One of the most unique events in sports history will take place on Sunday, when the UFC Octagon lands on the South Lawn of the White House for UFC Freedom 250.

The event will not only take place at arguably the most unique venue to ever host a major sporting event, but features a card loaded with big names and exciting fights.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC Freedom 250 live for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

In the main event, interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje will look to unify his belt against lightweight champion Ilia Topuria. Another belt is on the line in the co-main event, when Alex Pereira looks to win UFC gold in the third division of his career when he faces former interim champ Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight championship.

Other big names litter the card, including Sean O'Malley, Michael Chandler, Josh Hokit, Derrick Lewis, Diego Lopes and more.

UFC White House fight card predictions: Expert picks for pair of title fights at UFC Freedom 250 Brent Brookhouse

Here's how you can catch all the action on Sunday night from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C.

How to watch UFC Freedom 250 on Paramount+

All times Eastern

Date: Sunday, June 14 | Location: White House South Lawn -- Washington, D.C.

Start time: 8 p.m.

Watch live starting at 8 p.m. on Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)

More UFC Freedom 250 coverage

Subscribe to watch UFC on Paramount+

Paramount+ is the home of UFC. All 13 UFC numbered events and 30 UFC Fight Nights stream exclusively on the service for seven years through 2033. It is a monumental move that makes UFC more accessible than ever.

All Paramount+ subscribers -- Premium and Essential -- can also stream an extensive archive of UFC content, including a deep library of past UFC fights on demand, iconic fights and features on champions and UFC legends, series like UFC Embedded and UFC Countdown, exclusive interviews with athletes, previews of every numbered event with CBS Sports experts and much more.

How much does Paramount+ cost?

There are two available plans featuring subscriptions that can be purchased monthly or annually for additional savings. UFC numbered events, UFC Fight Nights and UFC archival content are available on both plans, as is the NFL on CBS, UCL games, March Madness, the Big Ten and hundreds of other sporting events per year.

Most important: There is no additional fee to watch UFC on Paramount+ events live and/or on demand. Everything is included with the price of your subscription. Say goodbye to pay-per-view! Plus, Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. can stream events in English, Spanish or Portuguese.

What else is included on Paramount+?

Both plans allow subscribers to watch more than 40,000 episodes and movies and stream content on three devices at once, including Paramount+ originals like Landman and 1923, new release films like Top Gun: Maverick and The Naked Gun, popular and classic films like Gladiator and The Wolf of Wall Street, and the catalogs of Comedy Central (featuring South Park), Nickelodeon, MTV, BET and beyond.

What devices support Paramount+?

Stream Paramount+ on any device listed here! For more information, including supported models or operating systems, visit the Paramount+ FAQ: Computer, Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Apple Vision Pro, Android TV, Android phone and tablet, Chromecast, Cox Contour bo, DISH Hopper 3 with Hopper Plus, DIRECTV Gemini, Fire TV/Tablet, GoogleTV, Portal TV, PlayStation 4 and 5, Roku, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, VIDAA TV, Xbox, Xfinity and Xumo.

UFC Freedom 250 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings

Ilia Topuria (c) -520 vs. Justin Gaethje (ic) +390, lightweight title

Ciryl Gane -112 vs. Alex Pereira -108, vacant interim heavyweight title

Sean O'Malley -440 vs. Aiemann Zahabi +340, bantamweights

Josh Hokit -410 vs. Derrick Lewis +320, heavyweights

Mauricio Ruffy -700 vs. Michael Chandler +500, lightweights

Bo Nickal -325 vs. Kyle Daukaus +260, middleweights

Diego Lopes -155 vs. Steve Garcia +130, featherweights

What is the UFC event schedule in 2026?

UFC Freedom 250 and more UFC Fight Nights have already been announced through July 2026. Additional events will be announced as the year progresses, with the UFC schedule updating regularly. Every event will be available along with your Paramount+ subscription.

Will any UFC events air on CBS?

Yes, select UFC numbered events will also air live on CBS in 2026. You will be able to watch the final hour of the prelims and first hour of the main card for those events on your TV through your local CBS station using cable, satellite or a digital antenna.