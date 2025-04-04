The Week 2 UFL schedule features four games with all eight teams in action. If the Week 1 results are any indicator, there will be plenty of parity throughout the 2025 season. In Week 1, the top two teams from 2024, the Birmingham Stallions and San Antonio Brahmas, both suffered convincing losses. In Week 2, the Stallions face the Michigan Panthers, and the Brahmas are set to play the St. Louis Battlehawks.

In the other two games, the Memphis Showboats play the D.C. Defenders, and the Houston Roughnecks take on the Arlington Renegades. Before you make any Week 2 UFL picks, you'll want to see what proven SportsLine football expert Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is a former running back for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and knows the game from a player's perspective. Hunt's dedication to analysis of all levels of professional football helped him crush the CFL, XFL, and USFL in 2023, posting a combined ATS record of 98-73 in his SportsLine articles. Anybody following could have seen huge returns.

Now, the Hunt has broken down every Week 2 UFL game and locked in his UFL picks and predictions. You can only see Hunt's Week 2 UFL against the spread picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 2 UFL picks

After diving into every game on the Week 2 UFL schedule, Hunt is backing the Arlington Renegades (-10.5) to cover against the Houston Roughnecks. The Renegades were impressive in their 33-9 win over the San Antonio Brahmas in Week 1. Quarterback Luis Perez is back for another season with Arlington, giving the Renegades continuity at the most important position on the field.

"This is the largest point spread of the weekend and understandably so. Houston's offense wasn't good at all last weekend and they're going back to Anthony Brown at QB, saying that last week's ineffectiveness was due to rust. Well, we'll see if that bears true this week as the Renegades look a lot better than they did in 2024," Hunt told SportsLine. You can see the rest of Hunt's Week 2 UFL picks and predictions at SportsLine.

How to make Week 2 UFL predictions and bets

Hunt has also made against the spread picks for each of the three remaining games on the Week 2 UFL schedule. One of his picks includes a massive underdog covering in one of the games this weekend. You can see who it is, and get the rest of Hunt's Week 2 UFL picks, at SportsLine.

Who wins each Week 2 UFL game? And which massive underdog covers this weekend? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 2 UFL picks and best bets from the proven expert who has a track record of dominating his picks for all levels of football, and find out.