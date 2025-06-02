Michigan Panthers v Memphis Showboats
Getty Images

The UFL is back for its second season in its current iteration. Last year was the inaugural campaign for the league after the XFL and USFL elected to merge as one spring league called the United Football League.

After 10 weeks of regular-season play, the field has been narrowed down to a final-four playoff field. The semifinal games will be held on Sunday, June 8, with the 7-3 Birmingham Stallions squaring off against the 6-4 Michigan Panthers in the USFL Conference Championship and the 8-2 St. Louis Battlehawks battling the 6-4 DC Defenders in the XFL Conference Championship. 

The winners of those games will advance to the 2025 UFL Championship Game, which will be held on Saturday, June 14. The venue for the championship game will be held at a neutral site chosen among the league's eight markets.

UFL semifinal round

MatchupDate/Time TV
Michigan Panthers at Birmingham StallionsSunday June 8, 3 p.m. ETABC/ESPN+
DC Defenders at St. Louis BattlehawksSunday June 8, 6 p.m. ETFox

To recap how the 2025 UFL regular season played out, check out the full schedule and results below.

Week 1

MatchupFinal score

St. Louis Battlehawks at Houston Roughnecks

Battlehawks 31, Roughnecks 6

San Antonio Brahmas at Arlington RenegadesRenegades 33, Brahmas 9

Michigan Panthers at Memphis Showboats

Panthers 26, Showboats 12

Birmingham Stallions at DC Defenders

Defenders 18, Stallions 11

Week 2

MatchupFinal score

Birmingham Stallions at Michigan Panthers

Stallions 21, Panthers 12

Memphis Showboats at DC Defenders

Defenders 17, Showboats 12

Houston Roughnecks at Arlington Renegades

Renegades 11, Roughnecks 9

San Antonio Brahmas at St. Louis Battlehawks

Battlehawks 26, Brahmas 9

Week 3

Matchup Final score
Arlington Renegades vs. Birmingham StallionsStallions 10, Renegades 9
Houston Roughnecks at Memphis ShowboatsRoughnecks 18, Showboats 17
San Antonio Brahmas at Michigan PanthersPanthers 26, Brahmas 23
DC Defenders at St. Louis BattlehawksDefenders 27, Battlehawks 15

Week 4

MatchupFinal score
Memphis Showboats at Michigan PanthersPanthers 27, Showboats 9
St. Louis Battlehawks at Arlington RenegadesRenegades 30, Battlehawks 15
Birmingham Stallions at Houston RoughnecksStallions 23, Roughnecks 16
San Antonio Brahmas at DC DefendersBrahmas 24, Defenders 18

Week 5

MatchupFinal score
Memphis Showboats at Birmingham StallionsShowboats 24, Stallions 20 (OT)
Michigan Panthers at St. Louis BattlehawksBattlehawks 32, Panthers 27
DC Defenders at Arlington RenegadesDefenders 37, Renegades 33
Houston Roughnecks at San Antonio BrahmasRoughnecks 27, Brahmas 3

Week 6

MatchupFinal score
Arlington Renegades at St. Louis BattlehawksBattlehawks 12, Renegades 6
Memphis Showboats at Houston RoughnecksRoughnecks 21, Showboats 20
DC Defenders at Michigan PanthersPanthers 38, Defenders 14
San Antonio Brahmas at Birmingham StallionsStallions 26, Brahmas 3

Week 7

MatchupFinal score
DC Defenders at San Antonio BrahmasDefenders 32, Brahmas 24
Michigan Panthers at Arlington RenegadesPanthers 25, Renegades 24
Houston Roughnecks at Birmingham StallionsStallions 33, Roughnecks 25
St. Louis Battlehawks at Memphis ShowboatsBattlehawks 19, Showboats 9

Week 8

MatchupFinal Score
Memphis Showboats at San Antonio BrahmasShowboats 24, Brahmas 22
Birmingham Stallions at St. Louis BattlehawksBattlehawks 29, Stallions 28
Michigan Panthers at Houston RoughnecksPanthers 30, Roughnecks 18
Arlington Renegades at DC DefendersDefenders 33, Renegades 30

Week 9

MatchupFinal Score
St. Louis Battlehawks at San Antonio BrahmasBattlehawks 39, Brahmas 13
Arlington Renegades at Memphis ShowboatsRenegades 30, Showboats 12
Michigan Panthers at Birmingham StallionsStallions 26, Panthers 22
DC Defenders at Houston RoughnecksRoughnecks 24, Defenders 21

Week 10

MatchupLocation
St. Louis Battlehawks at DC DefendersBattlehawks 13, Defenders 8
Houston Roughnecks at Michigan PanthersRoughnecks 19, Panthers 12
Arlington Renegades at San Antonio BrahmasRenegades 23, Brahmas 6
Birmingham Stallions at Memphis ShowboatsStallions 46, Showboats 9