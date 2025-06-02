The UFL is back for its second season in its current iteration. Last year was the inaugural campaign for the league after the XFL and USFL elected to merge as one spring league called the United Football League.

After 10 weeks of regular-season play, the field has been narrowed down to a final-four playoff field. The semifinal games will be held on Sunday, June 8, with the 7-3 Birmingham Stallions squaring off against the 6-4 Michigan Panthers in the USFL Conference Championship and the 8-2 St. Louis Battlehawks battling the 6-4 DC Defenders in the XFL Conference Championship.

The winners of those games will advance to the 2025 UFL Championship Game, which will be held on Saturday, June 14. The venue for the championship game will be held at a neutral site chosen among the league's eight markets.

UFL semifinal round

Matchup Date/Time TV Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions Sunday June 8, 3 p.m. ET ABC/ESPN+ DC Defenders at St. Louis Battlehawks Sunday June 8, 6 p.m. ET Fox

To recap how the 2025 UFL regular season played out, check out the full schedule and results below.

Week 1

Matchup Final score St. Louis Battlehawks at Houston Roughnecks Battlehawks 31, Roughnecks 6 San Antonio Brahmas at Arlington Renegades Renegades 33, Brahmas 9 Michigan Panthers at Memphis Showboats Panthers 26, Showboats 12 Birmingham Stallions at DC Defenders Defenders 18, Stallions 11

Week 2

Matchup Final score Birmingham Stallions at Michigan Panthers Stallions 21, Panthers 12 Memphis Showboats at DC Defenders Defenders 17, Showboats 12 Houston Roughnecks at Arlington Renegades Renegades 11, Roughnecks 9 San Antonio Brahmas at St. Louis Battlehawks Battlehawks 26, Brahmas 9

Week 3

Matchup Final score Arlington Renegades vs. Birmingham Stallions Stallions 10, Renegades 9 Houston Roughnecks at Memphis Showboats Roughnecks 18, Showboats 17 San Antonio Brahmas at Michigan Panthers Panthers 26, Brahmas 23 DC Defenders at St. Louis Battlehawks Defenders 27, Battlehawks 15

Week 4

Matchup Final score Memphis Showboats at Michigan Panthers Panthers 27, Showboats 9 St. Louis Battlehawks at Arlington Renegades Renegades 30, Battlehawks 15 Birmingham Stallions at Houston Roughnecks Stallions 23, Roughnecks 16 San Antonio Brahmas at DC Defenders Brahmas 24, Defenders 18

Week 5

Matchup Final score Memphis Showboats at Birmingham Stallions Showboats 24, Stallions 20 (OT) Michigan Panthers at St. Louis Battlehawks Battlehawks 32, Panthers 27 DC Defenders at Arlington Renegades Defenders 37, Renegades 33 Houston Roughnecks at San Antonio Brahmas Roughnecks 27, Brahmas 3

Week 6

Matchup Final score Arlington Renegades at St. Louis Battlehawks Battlehawks 12, Renegades 6 Memphis Showboats at Houston Roughnecks Roughnecks 21, Showboats 20 DC Defenders at Michigan Panthers Panthers 38, Defenders 14 San Antonio Brahmas at Birmingham Stallions Stallions 26, Brahmas 3

Week 7

Matchup Final score DC Defenders at San Antonio Brahmas Defenders 32, Brahmas 24 Michigan Panthers at Arlington Renegades Panthers 25, Renegades 24 Houston Roughnecks at Birmingham Stallions Stallions 33, Roughnecks 25 St. Louis Battlehawks at Memphis Showboats Battlehawks 19, Showboats 9

Week 8

Matchup Final Score Memphis Showboats at San Antonio Brahmas Showboats 24, Brahmas 22 Birmingham Stallions at St. Louis Battlehawks Battlehawks 29, Stallions 28 Michigan Panthers at Houston Roughnecks Panthers 30, Roughnecks 18 Arlington Renegades at DC Defenders Defenders 33, Renegades 30

Week 9

Matchup Final Score St. Louis Battlehawks at San Antonio Brahmas Battlehawks 39, Brahmas 13 Arlington Renegades at Memphis Showboats Renegades 30, Showboats 12 Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions Stallions 26, Panthers 22 DC Defenders at Houston Roughnecks Roughnecks 24, Defenders 21

Week 10