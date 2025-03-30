Michigan Panthers v Memphis Showboats
The UFL is back with its second season in its current iteration. Last year was the inaugural campaign for the league after the XFL and USFL elected to merge as one spring league called the United Football League.

During the 2024 season, the Birmingham Stallions cruised to a 9-1 regular season record and went on to defeat the San Antonio Brahmas by way of a 25-0 shutout to win the first-ever UFL championship. Now, the Stallions are attempting to go back-to-back with the rest of the league hot on their heels. 

The league's second season officially kicked off on Sunday, March 30 and will roll on through 10 weeks of regular season play. Then, four teams will make the playoffs with the top seeds and the runner-up from each conference reaching the postseason. After the opening round, the 2025 UFL Championship Game will be held on Saturday, June 14. The venue for the championship game will be held at a neutral site chosen among the league's eight markets.

For more information on when and where each regular season game will kick off, check out our full schedule below.  

Week 1

MatchupFinal score

St. Louis Battlehawks at Houston Roughnecks

Battlehawks 31, Roughnecks 6

San Antonio Brahmas at Arlington RenegadesRenegades 33, Brahmas 9

Michigan Panthers at Memphis Showboats

Panthers 26, Showboats 12

Birmingham Stallions at DC Defenders

TBD

Week 2

MatchupDate, timeLocationHow to watch

Birmingham Stallions at Michigan Panthers

Friday, April 4 at 8 p.m. ET

Ford Field (Detroit, MI)

FOX

Memphis Showboats at DC Defenders

Saturday, April 5 at 8 p.m. ET

Audi Field (Washington, DC)

ABC

Houston Roughnecks at Arlington Renegades

Sunday, April 6 at 12 p.m. ET

Choctaw Stadium (Arlington, TX)

ESPN

San Antonio Brahmas at St. Louis Battlehawks

Sunday, April 6 at 6:30 p.m.

The Dome at America's Center (St. Louis, MO)

FS1

Week 3

MatchupDate, timeLocationHow to watch
Arlington Renegades vs. Birmingham StallionsFriday, April 11 at 8 p.m. ETProtective Stadium (Birmingham, AL)FOX
Houston Roughnecks at Memphis ShowboatsSaturday, April 12 at 2:30 p.m. ETSimmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, TN)ESPN
San Antonio Brahmas at Michigan PanthersSunday, April 13 at 12 p.m. ETFord Field (Detroit, MI)ABC
DC Defenders at St. Louis BattlehawksSunday, April 13 at 3 p.m. ETThe Dome at America's Center (St. Louis, MO)ABC

Week 4

MatchupDate, timeLocationHow to watch
Memphis Showboats at Michigan PanthersFriday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ETFord Field (Detroit, MI)FOX
St. Louis Battlehawks at Arlington RenegadesSaturday, April 19 at 12:30 p.m. ETChoctaw Stadium (Arlington, TX)ABC
Birmingham Stallions at Houston RoughnecksSaturday, April 19 at 7 p.m. ETTDECU Stadium (Houston, TX)FOX
San Antonio Brahmas at DC DefendersSunday, April 20 at 5 p.m. ETAudi Field (Washington, DC)FOX

Week 5

MatchupDate, timeLocationHow to watch
Memphis Showboats at Birmingham StallionsFriday, April 25 at 8p.m. ETProtective Stadium (Birmingham, AL)FOX
Michigan Panthers at St. Louis BattlehawksSaturday, April 26 at 7 p.m. ETThe Dome at America's Center (St. Louis, MO)ESPN
DC Defenders at Arlington RenegadesSunday, April 27 at 12 p.m. ETChoctaw Stadium (Arlington, TX)ESPN
Houston Roughnecks at San Antonio BrahmasSunday, April 27 at 3 p.m. ETAlamodome (San Antonio, TX)ESPN

Week 6

MatchupDate, timeLocationHow to watch
Arlington Renegades at St. Louis BattlehawksFriday, May 2 at 8 p.m. ETThe Dome at America's Center (St. Louis, MO)FOX
Memphis Showboats at Houston RoughnecksSaturday, May 3 at 12 p.m. ETTDECU Stadium (Houston, TX)ABC
DC Defenders at Michigan PanthersSunday, May 4 at 12 p.m. ETFord Field (Detroit, MI)ESPN 2
San Antonio Brahmas at Birmingham StallionsSunday, May 4 at 4 p.m. ETProtective Stadium (Birmingham, AL)FOX

Week 7

MatchupDate, timeLocationHow to watch
DC Defenders at San Antonio BrahmasFriday, May 9 at 8 p.m. ETAlamodome (San Antonio, TX)FOX
Michigan Panthers at Arlington RenegadesSaturday, May 10 at 1 p.m. ETChoctaw Stadium (Arlington, TX)FOX
Houston Roughnecks at Birmingham StallionsSunday, May 11 at 12 p.m. ETProtective Stadium (Birmingham, AL)ABC
St. Louis Battlehawks at Memphis ShowboatsSunday, May 11 at 3 p.m. ETSimmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, TN)ESPN

Week 8

MatchupDate, timeLocationHow to watch
Memphis Showboats at San Antonio BrahmasFriday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ETAlamodome (San Antonio, TX)FOX
Birmingham Stallions at St. Louis BattlehawksSaturday, May 17 at 1 p.m. ETThe Dome at America's Center (St. Louis, MO)FOX
Michigan Panthers at Houston RoughnecksSaturday, May 17 at 1 p.m. ETTDECU Stadium (Houston, TX)FOX
Arlington Renegades at DC DefendersSunday, May 18 at 12 p.m. ETAudi Field (Washington, DC)ABC

Week 9

MatchupDate, timeLocationHow to watch
St. Louis Battlehawks at San Antonio BrahmasFriday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ETThe Dome at America's Center (St. Louis, MO)FOX
Arlington Renegades at Memphis ShowboatsSaturday, May 24 at 12 p.m. ETSimmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, TN)ABC
Michigan Panthers at Birmingham StallionsSaturday, May 24 at 3 p.m. ETProtective Stadium (Birmingham, AL)ABC
DC Defenders at Houston RoughnecksSunday, May 25 at 4 p.m. ETTDECU Stadium (Houston, TX)FOX

Week 10

MatchupDate, timeLocationHow to watch
St. Louis Battlehawks at DC DefendersFriday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ETAudi Field (Washington, DC) FOX
Houston Roughnecks at Michigan PanthersSaturday, May 31 at 3 p.m. ETFord Field (Detroit, MI)ESPN 
Arlington Renegades at San Antonio BrahmasSunday, June 1 at 12 p.m. ETAlamodome (San Antonio, TX)ABC
Birmingham Stallions at Memphis ShowboatsSunday, June 1 at 3 p.m. ETSimmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, TN)FOX