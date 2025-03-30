The UFL is back with its second season in its current iteration. Last year was the inaugural campaign for the league after the XFL and USFL elected to merge as one spring league called the United Football League.

During the 2024 season, the Birmingham Stallions cruised to a 9-1 regular season record and went on to defeat the San Antonio Brahmas by way of a 25-0 shutout to win the first-ever UFL championship. Now, the Stallions are attempting to go back-to-back with the rest of the league hot on their heels.

The league's second season officially kicked off on Sunday, March 30 and will roll on through 10 weeks of regular season play. Then, four teams will make the playoffs with the top seeds and the runner-up from each conference reaching the postseason. After the opening round, the 2025 UFL Championship Game will be held on Saturday, June 14. The venue for the championship game will be held at a neutral site chosen among the league's eight markets.

For more information on when and where each regular season game will kick off, check out our full schedule below.

Week 1

Matchup Final score St. Louis Battlehawks at Houston Roughnecks Battlehawks 31, Roughnecks 6 San Antonio Brahmas at Arlington Renegades Renegades 33, Brahmas 9 Michigan Panthers at Memphis Showboats Panthers 26, Showboats 12 Birmingham Stallions at DC Defenders TBD

Week 2

Matchup Date, time Location How to watch Birmingham Stallions at Michigan Panthers Friday, April 4 at 8 p.m. ET Ford Field (Detroit, MI) FOX Memphis Showboats at DC Defenders Saturday, April 5 at 8 p.m. ET Audi Field (Washington, DC) ABC Houston Roughnecks at Arlington Renegades Sunday, April 6 at 12 p.m. ET Choctaw Stadium (Arlington, TX) ESPN San Antonio Brahmas at St. Louis Battlehawks Sunday, April 6 at 6:30 p.m. The Dome at America's Center (St. Louis, MO) FS1

Week 3

Matchup Date, time Location How to watch Arlington Renegades vs. Birmingham Stallions Friday, April 11 at 8 p.m. ET Protective Stadium (Birmingham, AL) FOX Houston Roughnecks at Memphis Showboats Saturday, April 12 at 2:30 p.m. ET Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, TN) ESPN San Antonio Brahmas at Michigan Panthers Sunday, April 13 at 12 p.m. ET Ford Field (Detroit, MI) ABC DC Defenders at St. Louis Battlehawks Sunday, April 13 at 3 p.m. ET The Dome at America's Center (St. Louis, MO) ABC

Week 4

Matchup Date, time Location How to watch Memphis Showboats at Michigan Panthers Friday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET Ford Field (Detroit, MI) FOX St. Louis Battlehawks at Arlington Renegades Saturday, April 19 at 12:30 p.m. ET Choctaw Stadium (Arlington, TX) ABC Birmingham Stallions at Houston Roughnecks Saturday, April 19 at 7 p.m. ET TDECU Stadium (Houston, TX) FOX San Antonio Brahmas at DC Defenders Sunday, April 20 at 5 p.m. ET Audi Field (Washington, DC) FOX

Week 5

Matchup Date, time Location How to watch Memphis Showboats at Birmingham Stallions Friday, April 25 at 8p.m. ET Protective Stadium (Birmingham, AL) FOX Michigan Panthers at St. Louis Battlehawks Saturday, April 26 at 7 p.m. ET The Dome at America's Center (St. Louis, MO) ESPN DC Defenders at Arlington Renegades Sunday, April 27 at 12 p.m. ET Choctaw Stadium (Arlington, TX) ESPN Houston Roughnecks at San Antonio Brahmas Sunday, April 27 at 3 p.m. ET Alamodome (San Antonio, TX) ESPN

Week 6

Matchup Date, time Location How to watch Arlington Renegades at St. Louis Battlehawks Friday, May 2 at 8 p.m. ET The Dome at America's Center (St. Louis, MO) FOX Memphis Showboats at Houston Roughnecks Saturday, May 3 at 12 p.m. ET TDECU Stadium (Houston, TX) ABC DC Defenders at Michigan Panthers Sunday, May 4 at 12 p.m. ET Ford Field (Detroit, MI) ESPN 2 San Antonio Brahmas at Birmingham Stallions Sunday, May 4 at 4 p.m. ET Protective Stadium (Birmingham, AL) FOX

Week 7

Matchup Date, time Location How to watch DC Defenders at San Antonio Brahmas Friday, May 9 at 8 p.m. ET Alamodome (San Antonio, TX) FOX Michigan Panthers at Arlington Renegades Saturday, May 10 at 1 p.m. ET Choctaw Stadium (Arlington, TX) FOX Houston Roughnecks at Birmingham Stallions Sunday, May 11 at 12 p.m. ET Protective Stadium (Birmingham, AL) ABC St. Louis Battlehawks at Memphis Showboats Sunday, May 11 at 3 p.m. ET Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, TN) ESPN

Week 8

Matchup Date, time Location How to watch Memphis Showboats at San Antonio Brahmas Friday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET Alamodome (San Antonio, TX) FOX Birmingham Stallions at St. Louis Battlehawks Saturday, May 17 at 1 p.m. ET The Dome at America's Center (St. Louis, MO) FOX Michigan Panthers at Houston Roughnecks Saturday, May 17 at 1 p.m. ET TDECU Stadium (Houston, TX) FOX Arlington Renegades at DC Defenders Sunday, May 18 at 12 p.m. ET Audi Field (Washington, DC) ABC

Week 9

Matchup Date, time Location How to watch St. Louis Battlehawks at San Antonio Brahmas Friday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET The Dome at America's Center (St. Louis, MO) FOX Arlington Renegades at Memphis Showboats Saturday, May 24 at 12 p.m. ET Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, TN) ABC Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions Saturday, May 24 at 3 p.m. ET Protective Stadium (Birmingham, AL) ABC DC Defenders at Houston Roughnecks Sunday, May 25 at 4 p.m. ET TDECU Stadium (Houston, TX) FOX

Week 10