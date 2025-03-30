The UFL is back with its second season in its current iteration. Last year was the inaugural campaign for the league after the XFL and USFL elected to merge as one spring league called the United Football League.
During the 2024 season, the Birmingham Stallions cruised to a 9-1 regular season record and went on to defeat the San Antonio Brahmas by way of a 25-0 shutout to win the first-ever UFL championship. Now, the Stallions are attempting to go back-to-back with the rest of the league hot on their heels.
The league's second season officially kicked off on Sunday, March 30 and will roll on through 10 weeks of regular season play. Then, four teams will make the playoffs with the top seeds and the runner-up from each conference reaching the postseason. After the opening round, the 2025 UFL Championship Game will be held on Saturday, June 14. The venue for the championship game will be held at a neutral site chosen among the league's eight markets.
For more information on when and where each regular season game will kick off, check out our full schedule below.
Week 1
|Matchup
|Final score
St. Louis Battlehawks at Houston Roughnecks
Battlehawks 31, Roughnecks 6
|San Antonio Brahmas at Arlington Renegades
|Renegades 33, Brahmas 9
Michigan Panthers at Memphis Showboats
Panthers 26, Showboats 12
Birmingham Stallions at DC Defenders
TBD
Week 2
|Matchup
|Date, time
|Location
|How to watch
Birmingham Stallions at Michigan Panthers
Friday, April 4 at 8 p.m. ET
Ford Field (Detroit, MI)
FOX
Memphis Showboats at DC Defenders
Saturday, April 5 at 8 p.m. ET
Audi Field (Washington, DC)
ABC
Houston Roughnecks at Arlington Renegades
Sunday, April 6 at 12 p.m. ET
Choctaw Stadium (Arlington, TX)
ESPN
San Antonio Brahmas at St. Louis Battlehawks
Sunday, April 6 at 6:30 p.m.
The Dome at America's Center (St. Louis, MO)
FS1
Week 3
|Matchup
|Date, time
|Location
|How to watch
|Arlington Renegades vs. Birmingham Stallions
|Friday, April 11 at 8 p.m. ET
|Protective Stadium (Birmingham, AL)
|FOX
|Houston Roughnecks at Memphis Showboats
|Saturday, April 12 at 2:30 p.m. ET
|Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, TN)
|ESPN
|San Antonio Brahmas at Michigan Panthers
|Sunday, April 13 at 12 p.m. ET
|Ford Field (Detroit, MI)
|ABC
|DC Defenders at St. Louis Battlehawks
|Sunday, April 13 at 3 p.m. ET
|The Dome at America's Center (St. Louis, MO)
|ABC
Week 4
|Matchup
|Date, time
|Location
|How to watch
|Memphis Showboats at Michigan Panthers
|Friday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET
|Ford Field (Detroit, MI)
|FOX
|St. Louis Battlehawks at Arlington Renegades
|Saturday, April 19 at 12:30 p.m. ET
|Choctaw Stadium (Arlington, TX)
|ABC
|Birmingham Stallions at Houston Roughnecks
|Saturday, April 19 at 7 p.m. ET
|TDECU Stadium (Houston, TX)
|FOX
|San Antonio Brahmas at DC Defenders
|Sunday, April 20 at 5 p.m. ET
|Audi Field (Washington, DC)
|FOX
Week 5
|Matchup
|Date, time
|Location
|How to watch
|Memphis Showboats at Birmingham Stallions
|Friday, April 25 at 8p.m. ET
|Protective Stadium (Birmingham, AL)
|FOX
|Michigan Panthers at St. Louis Battlehawks
|Saturday, April 26 at 7 p.m. ET
|The Dome at America's Center (St. Louis, MO)
|ESPN
|DC Defenders at Arlington Renegades
|Sunday, April 27 at 12 p.m. ET
|Choctaw Stadium (Arlington, TX)
|ESPN
|Houston Roughnecks at San Antonio Brahmas
|Sunday, April 27 at 3 p.m. ET
|Alamodome (San Antonio, TX)
|ESPN
Week 6
|Matchup
|Date, time
|Location
|How to watch
|Arlington Renegades at St. Louis Battlehawks
|Friday, May 2 at 8 p.m. ET
|The Dome at America's Center (St. Louis, MO)
|FOX
|Memphis Showboats at Houston Roughnecks
|Saturday, May 3 at 12 p.m. ET
|TDECU Stadium (Houston, TX)
|ABC
|DC Defenders at Michigan Panthers
|Sunday, May 4 at 12 p.m. ET
|Ford Field (Detroit, MI)
|ESPN 2
|San Antonio Brahmas at Birmingham Stallions
|Sunday, May 4 at 4 p.m. ET
|Protective Stadium (Birmingham, AL)
|FOX
Week 7
|Matchup
|Date, time
|Location
|How to watch
|DC Defenders at San Antonio Brahmas
|Friday, May 9 at 8 p.m. ET
|Alamodome (San Antonio, TX)
|FOX
|Michigan Panthers at Arlington Renegades
|Saturday, May 10 at 1 p.m. ET
|Choctaw Stadium (Arlington, TX)
|FOX
|Houston Roughnecks at Birmingham Stallions
|Sunday, May 11 at 12 p.m. ET
|Protective Stadium (Birmingham, AL)
|ABC
|St. Louis Battlehawks at Memphis Showboats
|Sunday, May 11 at 3 p.m. ET
|Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, TN)
|ESPN
Week 8
|Matchup
|Date, time
|Location
|How to watch
|Memphis Showboats at San Antonio Brahmas
|Friday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET
|Alamodome (San Antonio, TX)
|FOX
|Birmingham Stallions at St. Louis Battlehawks
|Saturday, May 17 at 1 p.m. ET
|The Dome at America's Center (St. Louis, MO)
|FOX
|Michigan Panthers at Houston Roughnecks
|Saturday, May 17 at 1 p.m. ET
|TDECU Stadium (Houston, TX)
|FOX
|Arlington Renegades at DC Defenders
|Sunday, May 18 at 12 p.m. ET
|Audi Field (Washington, DC)
|ABC
Week 9
|Matchup
|Date, time
|Location
|How to watch
|St. Louis Battlehawks at San Antonio Brahmas
|Friday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET
|The Dome at America's Center (St. Louis, MO)
|FOX
|Arlington Renegades at Memphis Showboats
|Saturday, May 24 at 12 p.m. ET
|Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, TN)
|ABC
|Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions
|Saturday, May 24 at 3 p.m. ET
|Protective Stadium (Birmingham, AL)
|ABC
|DC Defenders at Houston Roughnecks
|Sunday, May 25 at 4 p.m. ET
|TDECU Stadium (Houston, TX)
|FOX
Week 10
|Matchup
|Date, time
|Location
|How to watch
|St. Louis Battlehawks at DC Defenders
|Friday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET
|Audi Field (Washington, DC)
|FOX
|Houston Roughnecks at Michigan Panthers
|Saturday, May 31 at 3 p.m. ET
|Ford Field (Detroit, MI)
|ESPN
|Arlington Renegades at San Antonio Brahmas
|Sunday, June 1 at 12 p.m. ET
|Alamodome (San Antonio, TX)
|ABC
|Birmingham Stallions at Memphis Showboats
|Sunday, June 1 at 3 p.m. ET
|Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, TN)
|FOX