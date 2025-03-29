The United Football League returns for a second season, after a successful inaugural campaign in 2024. The Arlington Renegades are set to host the San Antonio Brahmas in one of the most high-profile matchups on the Week 1 UFL schedule. The Brahmas, led by head coach Wade Phillips, lost to the Birmingham Stallions in the 2024 UFL Championship Game after posting a 7-3 regular season record. The Renegades, led by head coach Bob Stoops, are looking to improve upon their 3-7 record in 2024.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas. San Antonio is a 3-point favorite in the latest Renegades vs. Brahmas odds. The over/under for total points scored is 37.5.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007.

Now, he has set his sights on the San Antonio Brahmas vs. Arlington Renegades and just locked in his picks and UFL predictions. Here are the UFL odds and betting lines for Renegades vs. Brahmas:

Brahmas vs. Renegades spread: San Antonio -3 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Brahmas vs. Renegades over/under: 37.5 points

Brahmas vs. Renegades money line: San Antonio -155, Arlington +130

Why the Brahmas can cover

The Brahmas were one of the top teams in the UFL in 2024. They posted a solid 7-3 overall record during the regular season, earning them a spot in the UFL Playoffs. San Antonio proceeded to defeat the St. Louis Battlehawks 25-15 in the Conference Finals, before losing to the Birmingham Stallions 25-0 in the UFL Championship Game.

Longtime NFL defensive coordinator Wade Phillips returns as San Antonio's head coach. Running backs John Lovett and Anthony McFarland Jr. returns to the Brahmas this season after rushing for a combined 645 yards and six touchdowns on 150 carries last season. Former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond is set to take over as the Brahmas' starting quarterback this season.

Why the Renegades can cover

The Renegades are led by one of the most successful college football coaches of all time in Bob Stoops. The 64-year-old coach led Oklahoma to 10 Big 12 titles and one national championship, while winning multiple national and conference Coach of the Year awards. In 2023, Stoops also led the Renegades to the XFL Championship before the league merged with the UFL.

Quarterback Luis Perez returns for the Renegades after posting a solid season in 2024. In 10 games, Perez completed 225 of 336 passes for 2,307 yards, 18 touchdowns, and four interceptions. Arlington also returns its top two receivers (tight end Sal Canella and wide receiver Tyler Vaughns) and leading rusher De'Veon Smith.

How to make Renegades vs. Brahmas predictions

Hunt is going Over on the point total.

So who wins Brahmas vs. Renegades, and which side of the spread is a must-back?