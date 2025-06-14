The 2025 UFL Championship Game is set for Saturday, June 14 with the Michigan Panthers set to take on the D.C. Defenders. The Panthers won the USFL Championship Game, defeating the Birmingham Stallions 44-29 with UFL MVP Bryce Perkins leading the way. The Defenders won the XFL Conference, defeating the St. Louis Battlehawks 36-18. The Panthers beat the Defenders 38-14 when they played during the regular season.

The 2025 UFL Championship Game is scheduled to kickoff at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. Michigan is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Panthers vs. Defenders odds via DraftKings, while the over/under for total points scored is 51.5. Before making any Panthers vs. Defenders picks or UFL Championship Game bets, make sure to check out the UFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine football expert R.J. White.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and has gone 643-543-34 on his ATS picks from 2017-23, which returned more than $4,600 to $100 players. White has also gone 9-1 against the spread in the UFL over the last three weeks. Anybody following could have seen huge returns. Get even more value with the latest DraftKings promo code, FanDuel promo code or BetMGM promo code.

Now, White has locked in on Defenders vs. Panthers and just revealed his coveted UFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks.

Why the Defenders can cover

Quarterback Jordan Ta'amu has quietly put together an outstanding season for the Defenders. The former Ole Miss signal caller has thrown for 2,154 yards, 17 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He's also rushed for 189 yards and two scores.

Ta'amu has a pair of dynamic wide receivers that have given opposing UFL defenses fits all season. Chris Rowland leads the team in yards (522) and receptions (42), and has caught three touchdowns. Cornell Powell leads the team with seven touchdown receptions to go with 29 catches for 418 yards. See which team to back here.

Why the Panthers can cover

The Panthers are led by UFL MVP Bryce Perkins. The former Virginia quarterback has been dominant this season, but missed some time due to injury. Perkins enters the UFL Championship Game with 1,342 passing yards, nine touchdown passes and two interceptions. He's also rushed for 301 yards and five scores.

Michigan has a pass rush that could present a significant problem for the D.C. offensive line. The Panthers have five players with multiple sacks on the season, with Kenny Willekes (3.5) and Ron Stone (3.5) leading the way. See which team to back here.

How to make Defenders vs. Panthers picks

White is leaning Over on the total. He's also found a critical x-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spead. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Panthers vs. Defenders, and which critical x-factor do you need to know about? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you should be all over, all from the expert who has nailed nine of his past 10 UFL ATS picks, and find out.