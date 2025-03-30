Week 1 of the 2025 UFL season continues on Sunday when the Michigan Panthers battle the Memphis Showboats. Michigan bowed out in the conference finals of the 2024 playoffs, losing 31-18 to eventual league champion Birmingham, while Memphis finished with the UFL's second-worst record. The Panthers (7-3), who placed second in the USFL Conference, finished with a plus-39 point differential last season. The Showboats, who were third in the USFL Conference, had a minus-102 point differential.

Kickoff from Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., is set for noon ET. Michigan won both meetings last season, including a 24-18 win in Week 8 at Ford Field in Detroit. The Panthers are 6-point favorites in the latest Panthers vs. Showboats odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 38.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette.

Panthers vs. Showboats spread: Panthers -6 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Panthers vs. Showboats over/under: 38 points

Panthers vs. Showboats money line: Michigan -325, Memphis +260

Panthers vs. Showboats streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Panthers can cover

Veteran quarterback Danny Etling started for the Panthers in the conference finals against Birmingham last year, completing 18 of 29 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown. During the regular season, he appeared in seven games for Michigan, including four starts. Etling finished eighth in passing in the UFL, completing 69 of 114 passes for 787 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. He also rushed 24 times for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

Veteran wide receiver Marcus Simms returns after having signed with the NFL's Seattle Seahawks after the UFL season concluded last year. In the conference championship game, he caught three passes for 32 yards. For the season, he ranked 10th in the UFL with 23 catches for 426 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He played in nine games, making eight starts. In three seasons at West Virginia, Simms caught 87 passes for 1,457 yards and eight touchdowns, including a long of 82 yards.

Why the Showboats can cover

Former Kansas quarterback Jason Bean, the top pick in the UFL Draft, will get his chance to run the offense. The 25-year-old played at North Texas before playing three years at Kansas during his collegiate career. In his last season at Kansas in 2023, he completed 124 of 199 passes for 2,130 yards and 18 touchdowns, for a rating of 175. He also carried 47 times for 280 yards and three scores.

Bean's top target will be wide receiver Daewood Davis, an All-UFL selection a year ago. He finished the 2024 season with 41 receptions for 446 yards and five touchdowns. The 26-year-old played two seasons collegiately at Oregon before spending his final two years at Western Kentucky. In his last season with the Hilltoppers, he caught 63 passes for 872 yards and seven touchdowns, including a long of 62 yards.

How to make Showboats vs. Panthers picks

