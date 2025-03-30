The United Football League regular season officially kicked off on Friday, but Week 1 will wrap up on Sunday when the Birmingham Stallions battle the D.C. Defenders. The Stallions went 9-1 during the 2024 regular season and secured the first-ever UFL championship last season. Meanwhile, the Defenders went 4-6 during the 2024 campaign.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. Birmingham is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Stallions vs. Defenders odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 42. Before locking in Defenders vs. Stallions picks, you need to see the UFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Emory Hunt.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is a former running back for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and knows the game from a player's perspective. Hunt's dedication to the analysis of all levels of professional football helped him crush the CFL, XFL, and USFL in 2023, posting a combined ATS record of 98-73 in his SportsLine articles. Anybody following could have seen huge returns.

Now, he has set his sights on the Birmingham Stallions vs. D.C. Defenders and just locked in his picks and UFL predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the UFL odds and betting lines for Stallions vs. Defenders:

Stallions vs. Defenders spread: Birmingham -8.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Stallions vs. Defenders over/under: 42 points

Stallions vs. Defenders money line: Birmingham -425, D.C. +330

Why the Defenders can cover

The Defenders have quarterback Jordan Ta'amu returning for the 2025 season after a productive year in 2024. Ta'amu ranked third in the UFL in passing yards (1,845) while being tied for second in passing touchdowns (15). Receiver Ty Scott is another effective playmaker returning for this campaign.

Scott led the team in receiving yards (418) and yards per reception (16.7) to go along with three touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, defensive end Malik Fisher is able to generate pressure in the backfield. Last season, Fisher finished with 33 total tackles, eight TFLs, and a team-high seven sacks.

Why the Stallions can cover

The Stallions have been consistent winners. They have won three straight championships, dating by the USFL. Head coach Skip Holtz has a 32-6 record over these three seasons. Tight end Jace Sternberger is back for another campaign and looks to build off last season. He ranked first on the team in receiving yards (454), yards per reception (18.2), and receiving touchdowns (4).

Receiver Deon Cain is an additional playmaker in the aerial attack. In 2024, Cain recorded a team-best 33 catches for 436 yards and three scores. In the backfield, Ricky Person gives this team a powerful runner. He's coming off 295 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

How to make Stallions vs. Defenders predictions

Hunt is going Over on the point total. He's also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the point spread.

So who wins Stallions vs. Defenders, and which side of the spread is a must-back?