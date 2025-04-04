The second week of the second United Football League season gets underway on Friday as the defending champion Birmingham Stallions face the Michigan Panthers. The Stallions (0-1) had a shocking season-opening loss to the DC Defenders and hope to get back on track during the Week 2 UFL schedule. However, the Panthers (1-0) were victorious in their first contest, notching a road win over the Memphis Showboats. Birmingham went 3-0 versus Michigan last season, including eliminating the Panthers in the UFL playoffs.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Ford Field in Detroit. Birmingham is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Panthers vs. Stallions odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 38.5. Before locking in Stallions vs. Panthers picks, you need to see the UFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Emory Hunt.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is a former running back for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and knows the game from a player's perspective. Hunt's dedication to the analysis of all levels of professional football helped him crush the CFL, XFL, and USFL in 2023, posting a combined ATS record of 98-73 in his SportsLine articles. Anybody following could have seen huge returns.

Now, he has set his sights on the Michigan Panthers vs. Birmingham Stallions and just locked in his picks and UFL predictions. Here are the UFL odds and betting lines for Stallions vs. Panthers:

Panthers vs. Stallions spread: Birmingham -1.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook

Panthers vs. Stallions over/under: 38.5 points

Panthers vs. Stallions money line: Birmingham -135, Michigan +115

Michigan is coming off a 7-3 season in which it ranked among the top three in both scoring offense and scoring defense. The Panthers were utterly dominant in the ground game as their 19 rushing touchdowns were five more than anyone else, and they were explosive through the air as their 11.6 yards per completion were the second-most in the UFL. On defense, they also had discernible strengths in both facets of the game. Michigan had the No. 2 run defense and averaged 3.0 sacks per game, the second-most in the United Football League.

That offensive and defensive balance were on display in their Week 1 win over Memphis. QB Bryce Perkins, who won a Super Bowl ring as a backup on the 2021 Los Angeles Rams, threw for 163 yards and a score while also rushing for a touchdown. The recipient of his touchdown pass was Samson Nacua, brother of Puka Nacua, as he was one of nine Panthers to catch a pass. The Michigan defense also carried its weight in the opener, picking off two Memphis passes and racking up three sacks.

One only has to look back at last season to see why Birmingham can cover. Not only did the team win the inaugural UFL championship, but it went 3-0 versus Michigan en route to that title. That included a 20-13 road victory, also in Week 2, as well as a 31-18 win in the conference championship game. Birmingham had the league's best record (9-1), scored the most points (265) and had the UFL's best point differential (+85) in 2024, with many of the key components to that success returning in 2025.

The running back duo of Ricky Person and CJ Marable, who combined for 588 rushing yards and 10 scores on the ground, are back in the fold, as is wideout Deon Cain. The former Clemson star led Birmingham with 33 catches a year ago and was one of just two Stallions with multiple grabs in Week 1. While you can't ignore that the team suffered a big loss with 2024 UFL MVP, QB Adrian Martinez, signing with the New York Jets, the Stallions have a more than suitable replacement in Alex McGough. He was the 2023 USFL MVP as he led that league in both passer rating and passing touchdowns.

Hunt is going Over on the point total. He's also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the point spread.

So who wins Panthers vs. Stallions, and which side of the spread is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Stallions vs. Panthers spread to jump on, all from the expert who has a track record of dominating his picks for all levels of football, and find out.