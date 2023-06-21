Ahead of its postseason, the USFL unveiled its All-USFL Team for the 2023 season. Of the league's 400 players, 28 were tabbed as All-USFL performers for their play during the regular season.

The Pittsburgh Maulers and New Jersey Generals had a league-high five players selected as All-USFL performers. Pittsburgh had three players selected from its defense that played an integral role in the Ray Horton's team earning a spot in Saturday's North Division Championship against the Michigan Panthers.

The defending champion Birmingham Stallions had four players make All-USFL that included quarterback Alex McGough, who stepped in after J'Mar Smith suffered an injury during Birmingham's season-opener. McGough's 25 total touchdowns during the regular season was one of 11 modern league records that were set during the regular season.

"We are very grateful to our players, coaches, and general managers for the brand of football played in USFL Season 2. There were a lot of difficult decisions to help determine the best players at 28 positions on offense, defense, and special teams," said USFL president of football operations Daryl Johnston. "There were many players who were worthy of recognition in our highly competitive second season. Every team had at least two players named All-USFL, which is proof of the remarkable parity across the league. USFL fans are the ultimate winners as they got to enjoy watching these outstanding athletes play some incredible football."

Below is a look at this year's All-USFL Team. The league's MVP, Offense, Defensive and Special Teams Player of the Year awards will be announced ahead of the USFL Championship Game, which will be played on Saturday, July 1 at 8 p.m. ET.

All-USFL Offense

QB -- Alex McGough (Stallions)

RB -- Mark Thompson (Gamblers)

RB -- Wes Hills (Breakers)

WR -- Corey Coleman (Stars)

WR -- Justin Hall (Gamblers)

TE -- Jace Sternberner (Stallions)

C -- Jake Lacina (Generals)

G -- Calvin Ashley (Generals)

G -- Paul Adams (Breakers)

T - Avery Gennesy (Gamblers)

T -- Jarron Jones (Showboats)

All-USFL Defense

DT -- Toby Johnson (Generals)

NT -- John Atkins (Showboats)

DE -- Breeland Speaks (Panthers)

DE -- Adam Rodriquez (Stars)

LB -- Frank Ginda (Panthers)

LB -- Kyahva Tezino (Maulers)

LB -- Chris Orr (Generals)

CB -- Mark Gilbert (Maulers)

CB -- DJ Daniel (Generals)

S -- Arnold Tarpley III (Maulers)

S -- Manny Bunch (Gamblers)

All-USFL Special Teams

KR -- Josh Simmons (Maulers)

PR -- Isiah Hennie (Maulers)

PK -- Luis Aguilar (Stars)

P -- Colby Wadman (Stallions)

LS -- Ryan Langan (Stallions)

Special Teamer -- Vinny Papale (Showboats)