Week 1 of the United States Football League is behind us, and now that we know a little more about what each team is about, it's time to dive into Week 2, including how you can watch and what to look for.

The USFL is comprised of eight teams -- Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, New Orleans Breakers, Philadelphia Stars, Pittsburgh Maulers and Tampa Bay Bandits -- which will compete in a 10-week regular season leading into a two-week postseason with the title game on July 3 (check out all the latest USFL news here).

This week we will take a look at which teams are coming off wins, which teams are looking to recover from a loss and how they will fare against their Week 2 opponents.

Here is a look at the Week 2 schedule for the spring football league:

MATCHUP DATE/TIME NETWORK/STREAMING Michigan Panthers at New Jersey Generals Apr. 22, 8 p.m. ET USA, fuboTV Pittsburgh Maulers at Philadelphia Stars Apr. 23, 12 p.m. ET Fox, fuboTV Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers Apr. 23, 7 p.m. ET FS1, fuboTV New Orleans Breakers at Tampa Bay Bandits Apr. 24, 3 p.m. ET NBC, fuboTV

Michigan Panthers at New Jersey Generals

The Panthers and Generals will kick off Week 2 with a Friday night game. Last week the Panthers lost 17-12 to the Houston Gamblers despite entering the game as the favorites. It ended in a wild finish with a failed Hail Mary attempt by the Panthers.

This week, Michigan dropped from No. 2 to No. 5 in the CBS Sports Power Rankings. Ball security will be crucial for the team this week as the opener saw both Michigan quarterbacks fumble in the first half.

The Generals are also coming off a loss -- a 28-24 defeat to the Birmingham Stallions. The Generals had the lead the entire game, until 23 seconds left in the game, when Birmingham backup quarterback J'Mar Smith scored the winner.

Despite the loss, New Jersey moved up on the power rankings, going from No. 8 to No. 6. The kicking game will be an area of focus for the team, as last week's two missed field goals hurt.

How to watch Michigan Panthers at New Jersey Generals

Date: Friday, April, 22

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Birmingham, Alabama

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: fuboTV (Try it for free)

Pittsburgh Maulers at Philadelphia Stars

The Maulers seriously struggled in Week 1, losing 17-3 to the Tampa Bay Bandits. The team's offense just couldn't get going, and Pittsburgh fell to dead last in our Power Rankings after opening the season at No. 3.

The Stars are also coming off a loss -- 27-17 to the New Orleans Breakers -- but their offense at least put up some numbers. The Stars' many mistakes including two missed field goals and a blocked punt did not set them up for success.

How to watch Pittsburgh Maulers at Philadelphia Stars

Date: Saturday, April 23

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Birmingham, Alabama

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming: fuboTV (Try it for free)

Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers

The Stallions and Gamblers are both coming off wins. Birmingham jumped up three spots to No. 3 in our rankings after their thrilling Week 1 victory over the Generals. The Stallions were able to stay in the game despite quarterback Alex McGough's injury, as J'Mar Smith proved he can be a reliable second option.

The Gamblers also moved up, going from No. 7 to No. 4, following their 17-14 victory over the Panthers. Houston was able to get off to a strong start with a 17-0 lead, but lost steam in the second half.

With the Stallions' ability to remain in games and create comeback situations, the Gamblers will need to be careful about not losing momentum throughout the game.

How to watch Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers

Date: Saturday, April 23

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Birmingham, Alabama

TV Channel: FS1

Streaming: fuboTV (Try it for free)

New Orleans Breakers at Tampa Bay Bandits

It's only Week 2, but we've already got a clash of our top two teams. Granted, it has only been one week, but both of these teams showed potential to be threats down the line.

The Breakers beat the Stars 23-17 and the Bandits defeated the Maulers 17-3 in Week 1. Tampa Bay remained at No. 1 in our Power Rankings, while the Breakers rose from No. 3 to No. 2.

The Breakers' strengths seem to be their running game and their defense, which kept them in the game despite a slow offensive start. On the Bandits' side, quarterback Jordan Ta'amu and tight end Cheyenne O'Grady will be two to keep an eye on, after both excelled last week.

How to watch New Orleans Breakers at Tampa Bay Bandits

Date: Sunday, April 24

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Birmingham, Alabama

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: fuboTV (Try it for free)