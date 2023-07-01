The 2023 USFL season will conclude on Saturday night when the Birmingham Stallions face the Pittsburgh Maulers in the 2023 USFL Championship game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Pittsburgh kept its season alive last weekend, beating the Panthers in overtime to reach the title game under first-year coach Ray Horton. Birmingham crushed New Orleans in a 47-22 final last week, giving itself a chance to win back-to-back titles.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Birmingham as the 7.5-point favorite for this 8 p.m. ET kickoff. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 46 in the latest Stallions vs. Maulers odds. Before making any Maulers vs. Stallions picks or USFL Championship predictions, see what SportsLine expert Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is a former running back for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and knows the game from a player's perspective. Hunt's dedication to analysis of all levels of college and professional football helped him start the USFL season 24-18 last year and he went 25-18 on his XFL spread picks this season.

Now, Hunt has set his sights on Stallions vs. Maulers. Here are several USFL betting lines for Maulers vs. Stallions:

Stallions vs. Maulers spread: Stallions -7.5

Stallions vs. Maulers over/under: 46 points

Stallions vs. Maulers money line: Stallions -300, Maulers +240

Why the Stallions can cover

Birmingham has proven itself as the team to beat in the USFL throughout the season, so this will be Pittsburgh's biggest test of the campaign. The Stallions are not only the defending champions, but they also went 8-2 this year with a win over Pittsburgh in the lone head-to-head meeting. They cruised to a 47-22 win over New Orleans in the semifinals last week, as quarterback Alex McGough completed 21 of 31 passes for 310 yards and four touchdowns.

He added 84 rushing yards and an additional touchdown, giving Birmingham multiple ways to win. The Stallions are averaging 31.6 points per game during their current six-game winning streak. They have found their top form at the right time of the year, and their confidence from winning last season's title gives them a major edge on Saturday night.

Why the Maulers can cover

Birmingham was ultimately able to escape with a victory when these teams met in the regular season, but it was one of their most challenging games. The Maulers took a 20-17 lead midway through the fourth quarter after quarterback Troy Williams scored on a 34-yard rushing touchdown. They also held McGough to a 58.6% completion rate and forced a pair of interceptions.

Pittsburgh limited McGough to 48 rushing yards, while Williams completed 63.6% of his passes for 217 yards and rushed for another 63 yards. The Maulers ranked second in the regular season in points allowed per game (17.2) and led the league in turnover margin (+8). Their defense will make it difficult for Birmingham to win this game by at least a touchdown.

How to make Stallions vs. Maulers picks

Hunt has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Under on the point total, he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

Who wins Maulers vs. Stallions, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back?