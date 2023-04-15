The 2023 USFL begins in earnest this weekend with a four-pack of matchups. The first game of the campaign pits the Philadelphia Stars against the newly established Memphis Showboats on Saturday. The Stars went 6-4 last season, eventually reaching the championship game, and Philadelphia will hit the road in the opener. Memphis takes over for the Tampa Bay Bandits this season, and Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium hosts the season-opening matchup.

Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as the 2.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 39.5 in the latest Stars vs. Showboats odds. Before making any Showboats vs. Stars picks or USFL predictions, see what SportsLine expert Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is a former running back for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and knows the game from a player's perspective. Hunt's dedication to analysis of all levels of college and professional football helped him start the USFL season 24-18 last year and he's also off to a fast 21-11 start on his XFL spread picks this season.

Now, Hunt has set his sights on Stars vs. Showboats. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks. Now, here are several USFL betting lines and trends for Stars vs. Showboats:

Stars vs. Showboats spread: Stars -2.5

Stars vs. Showboats over/under: 39.5 points

Stars vs. Showboats money line: Stars -145, Showboats +125

Why the Stars can cover

Philadelphia was highly productive last season in USFL action, reaching the doorstep of a title before falling just short. Offense led the way for the Stars, with Philadelphia averaging more than 26 points per game to lead the league. Case Cookus took over as the team's starting quarterback during the season and engineered a lot of the effectiveness. He threw for 12 touchdowns and 1,334 passing yards in just nine games, and Cookus also set the pace with a passer rating north of 130 in that sample.

On the ground, Matt Colburn was second in the USFL with eight rushing touchdowns, and he averaged well over four yards per carry. The Stars also add an interesting weapon in former NFL first round pick Corey Coleman on the outside, and Philadelphia also returns Jordan Suell, who had top-10 marks in both receptions (36) and receiving yards (370) last season.

Why the Showboats can cover

Memphis has an immediate local connection after the move from Tampa Bay. The team's starting quarterback will be University of Memphis product Brady White, who threw for more than 10,000 yards at the college level. The Showboats also return their top four receiving options from last season, giving White some comfort on the outside. In addition, Philadelphia gave up the third-most points in the league (21.5 per game) and that could give Memphis a leg up.

On the defensive side, Memphis posted a top-four mark in the USFL in allowing fewer than 300 total yards per game, and that includes the third-best mark in passing defense, yielding only 173.2 yards per contest. While operating in Tampa Bay, the Showboats produced 21 sacks, and Memphis allowed only 19.1 points per game to opponents.

