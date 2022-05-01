gettyimages-1373088794.jpg
Spring football is back, as the USFL will try to capitalize on an opportunity to expand the game. For the third time in the last four years, a new football league will attempt to stick around.

The USFL features eight franchises that were also in the original USFL, which ran from 1983 to 1986, and retained rights to key original team names (Philadelphia Stars, New Jersey Generals, New Orleans Breakers, etc.). What separates the USFL from the Alliance of American Football and the XFL is all the games in its inaugural season are being played in a centralized location in Birmingham, Alabama -- at Protective Stadium and Legion Field.

As for the postseason, four teams will qualify (the top two teams in each division) and the games will be held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The USFL Championship Game will also be played in Canton on Sunday, July 3. 

The 2022 USFL season will begin on Saturday, April 16 as games will be played on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from April through July. Here is the 2022 USFL schedule, along with the latest scores:

Week 1

Scores

Birmingham Stallions 28, New Jersey Generals 24


Houston Gamblers 17, Michigan Panthers 12


New Orleans Breakers 23, Philadelphia Stars 17


Tampa Bay Bandits 17, Pittsburgh Maulers 3


Week 2 

Scores

New Jersey Generals 10, Michigan Panthers 6


Philadelphia Stars 30, Pittsburgh Maulers 23


Birmingham Stallions 33, Houston Gamblers 28


New Orleans Breakers 34, Tampa Bay Bandits 3


Week 3

MatchupDate/TimeNetwork/Streaming

Tampa Bay Bandits 27, Houston Gamblers 26


Birmingham Stallions 22, New Orleans Breakers 13


Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers

May 1, 2:30 p.m. ET

USA, fuboTV

New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars

May 1, 8 p.m. ET

Peacock

Week 4

MatchupDate/Time

New Jersey Generals at Pittsburgh Maulers

May 6-8, TBA

Houston Gamblers at New Orleans Breakers

May 6-8, TBA

Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers

May 6-8, TBA

Tampa Bay Bandits at Birmingham Stallions

May 6-8, TBA

Week 5

MatchupDate/Time

Birmingham Stallions at Philadelphia Stars

May 13-15, TBA

Michigan Panthers at Tampa Bay Bandits

May 13-15, TBA

New Orleans Breakers at New Jersey Generals

May 13-15, TBA

Pittsburgh Maulers at Houston Gamblers

May 13-15, TBA

Week 6

MatchupDate/Time

Houston Gamblers at New Jersey Generals

May 21-22, TBA

Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions

May 21-22, TBA

Pittsburgh Maulers at New Orleans Breakers

May 21-22, TBA

Tampa Bay Bandits at Philadelphia Stars

May 21-22, TBA

Week 7

MatchupDate/Time

Birmingham Stallions at Pittsburgh Maulers

May 28-29, TBA

New Jersey Generals at Tampa Bay Bandits

May 28-29, TBA

New Orleans Breakers at Michigan Panthers

May 28-29, TBA

Philadelphia Stars at Houston Gamblers

May 28-29, TBA

Week 8

MatchupDate/Time

Houston Gamblers at Tampa Bay Bandits

June 3-5, TBA

Michigan Panthers at Philadelphia Stars

June 3-5, TBA

New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions

June 3-5, TBA

Pittsburgh Maulers at New Jersey Generals

June 3-5, TBA

Week 9

MatchupDate/Time

Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions

June 11-12, TBA

New Jersey Generals at Michigan Panthers

June 11-12, TBA

Philadelphia Stars at Pittsburgh Maulers

June 11-12, TBA

Tampa Bay Bandits at New Orleans Breakers

June 11-12, TBA

Week 10

MatchupDate/Time

Birmingham Stallions at Tampa Bay Bandits

June 18-19, TBA

Michigan Panthers at Pittsburgh Maulers

June 18-19, TBA

New Orleans Breakers at Houston Gamblers

June 18-19, TBA

Philadelphia Stars at New Jersey Generals

June 18-19, TBA

Playoffs

MatchupDate/TimeNetwork/Streaming

TBA

June 25, 3 p.m. ET

Fox

TBA

June 25, 8 p.m. ET

NBC/Peacock

Championship

MatchupDate/TimeNetwork/Streaming

TBA

July 3, 7:30 p.m. ET

Fox

The USFL will operate under a different set of rules and regulations that will make the game more exciting for the fans. Included are the extra point system that rewards teams for successful conversion tries, stand-still kickoffs, alternative onside kicks, and a best-of-three playoff shootout for overtime. 

All the new USFL rules can be found here. The USFL will attempt to springboard spring football once again, especially with the XFL and NFL collaborating in 2023. The league has an opportunity to create a niche for itself over the next several months. 