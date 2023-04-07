The USFL is back for its second season -- four decades after its original incarnation from 1984 to 1986 -- and there will be a few changes.
All the league's regular season games were held in Birmingham last year, but three new venues have been added to the mix for 2023: Memphis, Canton and Detroit. Birmingham, home to the defending champion Stallions, will also be a host.
The 10-week regular season kicks off on April 15. The top two teams in each division will qualify for the playoffs, with semifinals on June 24-25. The USFL Championship Game will be played in Canton on July 1.
Here's a look at the full schedule (check out all our USFL coverage here):
Week 1
|Game (location)
|Date, time
|TV
Philadelphia Stars at Memphis Showboats (Memphis)
Saturday, April 15, 4:30 p.m. ET
|Fox
New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions (Birmingham)
Saturday, April 15, 7:30 p.m. ET
|Fox
Michigan Panthers at Houston Gamblers (Memphis)
Sunday, April 16, Noon ET
Pittsburgh Maulers at New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham)
Sunday, April 16, 6:30 p.m. ET
Week 2
|Game (location)
|Date, time
|TV
Houston Gamblers at New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham)
Saturday, April 22, 12:30 p.m. ET
Memphis Showboats at Birmingham Stallions (Birmingham)
Saturday, April 22, 7 p.m. ET
New Jersey Generals at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton)
Sunday, April 23, Noon ET
Michigan Panthers at Philadelphia Stars (Canton)
Sunday, April 23, 7 p.m. ET
Week 3
|Game (location)
|Date, time
|TV
New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions (Birmingham)
Saturday, April 29, 12:30 p.m. ET
Memphis Showboats at Houston Gamblers (Memphis)
Saturday, April 29, 7 p.m. ET
Pittsburgh Maulers at Philadelphia Stars (Canton)
Sunday, April 30, Noon ET
New Jersey Generals at Michigan Panthers (Detroit)
Sunday, April 30, 4 p.m. ET
Week 4
|Game, location
|Date, time
|TV
Houston Gamblers at Philadelphia Stars (Detroit)
Saturday, May 6, 1 p.m. ET
Memphis Showboats at Michigan Panthers (Detroit)
Saturday, May 6, 7:30 p.m. ET
New Orleans Breakers at New Jersey Generals (Canton)
Sunday, May 7, 3 p.m. ET
Birmingham Stallions at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton)
Sunday, May 7, 6:30 p.m. ET
Week 5
|Game, location
|Date, time
|TV
Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers (Detroit)
Saturday, May 13, 12:30 p.m. ET
Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions (Birmingham)
Saturday, May 13, 4 p.m. ET
New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars (Detroit)
Sunday, May 14, Noon ET
Memphis Showboats at New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham)
Sunday, May 14, 3 p.m. ET
Week 6
|Game, location
|Date, time
|TV
Pittsburgh Maulers at Memphis Showboats (Memphis)
Saturday, May 20, 12:30 p.m. ET
Birmingham Stallions at Michigan Panthers (Detroit)
Saturday, May 20, 4 p.m. ET
New Orleans Breakers at Philadelphia Stars (Detroit)
Sunday, May 21, Noon ET
New Jersey Generals at Houston Gamblers (Memphis)
Sunday, May 21, 4 p.m. ET
Week 7
|Game, location
|Date, time
|TV
Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham)
Saturday, May 27, 4 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Stars at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton)
Saturday, May 27, 9 p.m. ET
Houston Gamblers at Memphis Showboats (Memphis)
Sunday, May 28, 2 p.m. ET
Michigan Panthers at New Jersey Generals (Canton)
Sunday, May 28, 5:30 p.m. ET
Week 8
|Game, location
|Date, time
|TV
Houston Gamblers at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton)
Saturday, June 3, Noon ET
Philadelphia Stars at Birmingham Stallions (Birmingham)
Saturday, June 3, 3 p.m. ET
Memphis Showboats at New Jersey Generals (Canton)
Sunday, June 4, 1 p.m. ET
Michigan Panthers at New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham)
Sunday, June 4, 4 p.m. ET
Week 9
|Game, location
|Time, date
|TV
Michigan Panthers at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton)
Saturday, June 10, Noon ET
New Orleans Breakers at Memphis Showboats (Memphis)
Saturday, June 10, 3 p.m. ET
Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers (Memphis)
Sunday, June 11, 2 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Stars at New Jersey Generals (Canton)
Sunday, June 11, 7 p.m. ET
Week 10
|Game, location
|Date, time
|TV
Pittsburgh Maulers at New Jersey Generals (Canton)
Saturday, June 17, 1 p.m. ET
Birmingham at Memphis Showboats (Memphis)
Saturday, June 17, 4 p.m. ET
New Orleans Breakers at Houston Gamblers (Memphis)
Sunday, June 18, 4 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers (Detroit)
Sunday, June 18, 7 p.m. ET
Playoff semifinals
|Date, time
|TV
TBD at TBD
Saturday, June 24, 8 p.m. ET
|NBC / Peacock
TBD at TBD
Sunday, June 25, 7 p.m. ET
|Fox
Championship
|Date, time
| TV
TBD at TBD
Saturday, July 1, 8 p.m.
|NBC / Peacock