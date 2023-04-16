The USFL is back for its second season -- four decades after its original incarnation from 1984 to 1986 -- and there will be a few changes.

All the league's regular season games were held in Birmingham last year, but three new venues have been added to the mix for 2023: Memphis, Canton and Detroit. Birmingham, home to the defending champion Stallions, will also be a host.

The 10-week regular season kicks off on April 15. The top two teams in each division will qualify for the playoffs, with semifinals on June 24-25. The USFL Championship Game will be played in Canton on July 1.

Here's a look at the full schedule (check out all our USFL coverage here):

Week 1

Game (location) Date, time TV Philadelphia Stars 27, Memphis Showboats 23

New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions (Birmingham) Saturday, April 15, 7:30 p.m. ET Fox Michigan Panthers at Houston Gamblers (Memphis) Sunday, April 16, Noon ET

Pittsburgh Maulers at New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham) Sunday, April 16, 6:30 p.m. ET



Week 2

Game (location) Date, time TV Houston Gamblers at New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham) Saturday, April 22, 12:30 p.m. ET

Memphis Showboats at Birmingham Stallions (Birmingham) Saturday, April 22, 7 p.m. ET

New Jersey Generals at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton) Sunday, April 23, Noon ET

Michigan Panthers at Philadelphia Stars (Canton) Sunday, April 23, 7 p.m. ET



Week 3

Game (location) Date, time TV New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions (Birmingham) Saturday, April 29, 12:30 p.m. ET

Memphis Showboats at Houston Gamblers (Memphis) Saturday, April 29, 7 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Maulers at Philadelphia Stars (Canton) Sunday, April 30, Noon ET

New Jersey Generals at Michigan Panthers (Detroit) Sunday, April 30, 4 p.m. ET



Week 4

Game, location Date, time TV Houston Gamblers at Philadelphia Stars (Detroit) Saturday, May 6, 1 p.m. ET

Memphis Showboats at Michigan Panthers (Detroit) Saturday, May 6, 7:30 p.m. ET

New Orleans Breakers at New Jersey Generals (Canton) Sunday, May 7, 3 p.m. ET

Birmingham Stallions at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton) Sunday, May 7, 6:30 p.m. ET



Week 5

Game, location Date, time TV Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers (Detroit) Saturday, May 13, 12:30 p.m. ET

Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions (Birmingham) Saturday, May 13, 4 p.m. ET

New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars (Detroit) Sunday, May 14, Noon ET

Memphis Showboats at New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham) Sunday, May 14, 3 p.m. ET



Week 6

Game, location Date, time TV Pittsburgh Maulers at Memphis Showboats (Memphis) Saturday, May 20, 12:30 p.m. ET

Birmingham Stallions at Michigan Panthers (Detroit) Saturday, May 20, 4 p.m. ET

New Orleans Breakers at Philadelphia Stars (Detroit) Sunday, May 21, Noon ET

New Jersey Generals at Houston Gamblers (Memphis) Sunday, May 21, 4 p.m. ET



Week 7

Game, location Date, time TV Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham) Saturday, May 27, 4 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Stars at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton) Saturday, May 27, 9 p.m. ET

Houston Gamblers at Memphis Showboats (Memphis) Sunday, May 28, 2 p.m. ET

Michigan Panthers at New Jersey Generals (Canton) Sunday, May 28, 5:30 p.m. ET



Week 8

Game, location Date, time TV Houston Gamblers at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton) Saturday, June 3, Noon ET

Philadelphia Stars at Birmingham Stallions (Birmingham) Saturday, June 3, 3 p.m. ET

Memphis Showboats at New Jersey Generals (Canton) Sunday, June 4, 1 p.m. ET

Michigan Panthers at New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham) Sunday, June 4, 4 p.m. ET



Week 9

Game, location Time, date TV Michigan Panthers at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton) Saturday, June 10, Noon ET

New Orleans Breakers at Memphis Showboats (Memphis) Saturday, June 10, 3 p.m. ET

Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers (Memphis) Sunday, June 11, 2 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Stars at New Jersey Generals (Canton) Sunday, June 11, 7 p.m. ET



Week 10

Game, location Date, time TV Pittsburgh Maulers at New Jersey Generals (Canton) Saturday, June 17, 1 p.m. ET

Birmingham at Memphis Showboats (Memphis) Saturday, June 17, 4 p.m. ET

New Orleans Breakers at Houston Gamblers (Memphis) Sunday, June 18, 4 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers (Detroit) Sunday, June 18, 7 p.m. ET



Playoff semifinals



Date, time TV TBD at TBD Saturday, June 24, 8 p.m. ET NBC / Peacock TBD at TBD Sunday, June 25, 7 p.m. ET Fox

Championship

