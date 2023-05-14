The USFL is back for its second season -- four decades after its original incarnation from 1984 to 1986 -- and there will be a few changes.

All the league's regular season games were held in Birmingham last year, but three new venues have been added to the mix for 2023: Memphis, Canton and Detroit. Birmingham, home to the defending champion Stallions, will also be a host.

The 10-week regular season kicks off on April 15. The top two teams in each division will qualify for the playoffs, with semifinals on June 24-25. The USFL Championship Game will be played in Canton on July 1.

Here's a look at the full schedule (check out all our USFL coverage here):

Week 1

Scores



Philadelphia Stars 27, Memphis Showboats 23

Birmingham Stallions 27, New Jersey Generals 10

Michigan Panthers 29, Houston Gamblers 13

New Orleans Breakers 22, Pittsburgh Maulers 15



Week 2

Scores



New Orleans Breakers 38, Houston Gamblers 31

Birmingham Stallions 42, Memphis Showboats 2

New Jersey Generals 20, Pittsburgh Maulers 3

Michigan Panthers 24, Philadelphia Stars 10



Week 3

Scores



New Orleans Breakers 45, Birmingham Stallions 32

Houston Gamblers 30, Memphis Showboats 26

Pittsburgh Maulers 21, Philadelphia Stars 13

New Jersey Generals 28, Michigan Panthers 13



Week 4

Scores



Houston Gamblers 41, Philadelphia Stars 16

Memphis Showboats 29, Michigan Panthers 10

New Orleans Breakers 20, New Jersey Generals 17

Birmingham Stallions 24, Pittsburgh Maulers 20



Week 5

Game, location



Pittsburgh Maulers 23, Michigan Panthers 7

Houston Gamblers 27, Birmingham Stallions 20

New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars (Detroit) Sunday, May 14, Noon ET NBC Memphis Showboats at New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham) Sunday, May 14, 3 p.m. ET Fox

Week 6

Game, location Date, time TV Pittsburgh Maulers at Memphis Showboats (Memphis) Saturday, May 20, 12:30 p.m. ET USA Birmingham Stallions at Michigan Panthers (Detroit) Saturday, May 20, 4 p.m. ET Fox New Orleans Breakers at Philadelphia Stars (Detroit) Sunday, May 21, Noon ET FS1 New Jersey Generals at Houston Gamblers (Memphis) Sunday, May 21, 4 p.m. ET Fox

Week 7

Game, location Date, time TV Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham) Saturday, May 27, 4 p.m. ET Fox Philadelphia Stars at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton) Saturday, May 27, 9 p.m. ET FS1 Houston Gamblers at Memphis Showboats (Memphis) Sunday, May 28, 2 p.m. ET USA Michigan Panthers at New Jersey Generals (Canton) Sunday, May 28, 5:30 p.m. ET FS1

Week 8

Game, location Date, time TV Houston Gamblers at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton) Saturday, June 3, Noon ET USA Philadelphia Stars at Birmingham Stallions (Birmingham) Saturday, June 3, 3 p.m. ET NBC Memphis Showboats at New Jersey Generals (Canton) Sunday, June 4, 1 p.m. ET Fox Michigan Panthers at New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham) Sunday, June 4, 4 p.m. ET Fox

Week 9

Game, location Time, date TV Michigan Panthers at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton) Saturday, June 10, Noon ET Fox New Orleans Breakers at Memphis Showboats (Memphis) Saturday, June 10, 3 p.m. ET NBC Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers (Memphis) Sunday, June 11, 2 p.m. ET NBC Philadelphia Stars at New Jersey Generals (Canton) Sunday, June 11, 7 p.m. ET Fox

Week 10

Game, location Date, time TV Pittsburgh Maulers at New Jersey Generals (Canton) Saturday, June 17, 1 p.m. ET USA Birmingham at Memphis Showboats (Memphis) Saturday, June 17, 4 p.m. ET Fox New Orleans Breakers at Houston Gamblers (Memphis) Sunday, June 18, 4 p.m. ET FS1 Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers (Detroit) Sunday, June 18, 7 p.m. ET Fox

Playoff semifinals



Date, time TV TBD at TBD Saturday, June 24, 8 p.m. ET NBC / Peacock TBD at TBD Sunday, June 25, 7 p.m. ET Fox

Championship

