usfl.jpg
Getty Images

The USFL is back for its second season -- four decades after its original incarnation from 1984 to 1986 -- and there will be a few changes.

All the league's regular season games were held in Birmingham last year, but three new venues have been added to the mix for 2023: Memphis, Canton and Detroit. Birmingham, home to the defending champion Stallions, will also be a host.

The 10-week regular season kicks off on April 15. The top two teams in each division will qualify for the playoffs, with semifinals on June 24-25. The USFL Championship Game will be played in Canton on July 1.

Here's a look at the full schedule (check out all our USFL coverage here):

Week 1

Scores

Philadelphia Stars 27, Memphis Showboats 23


Birmingham Stallions 27, New Jersey Generals 10


Michigan Panthers 29, Houston Gamblers 13


New Orleans Breakers 22, Pittsburgh Maulers 15


Week 2 

Scores

New Orleans Breakers 38, Houston Gamblers 31


Birmingham Stallions 42, Memphis Showboats 2


New Jersey Generals 20, Pittsburgh Maulers 3


Michigan Panthers 24, Philadelphia Stars 10


Week 3

Scores

New Orleans Breakers 45, Birmingham Stallions 32


Houston Gamblers 30, Memphis Showboats 26


Pittsburgh Maulers 21, Philadelphia Stars 13


New Jersey Generals 28, Michigan Panthers 13


Week 4

Scores

Houston Gamblers 41, Philadelphia Stars 16


Memphis Showboats 29, Michigan Panthers 10


New Orleans Breakers 20, New Jersey Generals 17


Birmingham Stallions 24, Pittsburgh Maulers 20


Week 5

Game, location 

Pittsburgh Maulers 23, Michigan Panthers 7


Houston Gamblers 27, Birmingham Stallions 20


New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars (Detroit)

Sunday, May 14, Noon ET

NBC

Memphis Showboats at New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham)

Sunday, May 14, 3 p.m. ET

Fox

Week 6

Game, locationDate, timeTV

Pittsburgh Maulers at Memphis Showboats (Memphis)

Saturday, May 20, 12:30 p.m. ET

USA

Birmingham Stallions at Michigan Panthers (Detroit)

Saturday, May 20, 4 p.m. ET

Fox

New Orleans Breakers at Philadelphia Stars (Detroit)

Sunday, May 21, Noon ET

FS1

New Jersey Generals at Houston Gamblers (Memphis)

Sunday, May 21, 4 p.m. ET

Fox

Week 7

Game, locationDate, timeTV

Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham)

Saturday, May 27, 4 p.m. ET

Fox

Philadelphia Stars at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton)

Saturday, May 27, 9 p.m. ET

FS1

Houston Gamblers at Memphis Showboats (Memphis)

Sunday, May 28, 2 p.m. ET

USA

Michigan Panthers at New Jersey Generals (Canton)

Sunday, May 28, 5:30 p.m. ET

FS1

Week 8

Game, locationDate, timeTV

Houston Gamblers at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton)

Saturday, June 3, Noon ET

USA

Philadelphia Stars at Birmingham Stallions (Birmingham)

Saturday, June 3, 3 p.m. ET

NBC

Memphis Showboats at New Jersey Generals (Canton)

Sunday, June 4, 1 p.m. ET

Fox

Michigan Panthers at New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham)

Sunday, June 4, 4 p.m. ET

Fox

Week 9

Game, locationTime, dateTV

Michigan Panthers at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton) 

Saturday, June 10, Noon ET

Fox

New Orleans Breakers at Memphis Showboats (Memphis)

Saturday, June 10, 3 p.m. ET

NBC

Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers (Memphis) 

Sunday, June 11, 2 p.m. ET

NBC

Philadelphia Stars at New Jersey Generals (Canton) 

Sunday, June 11, 7 p.m. ET

Fox

Week 10

Game, locationDate, timeTV

Pittsburgh Maulers at New Jersey Generals (Canton)

Saturday, June 17, 1 p.m. ET

USA

Birmingham at Memphis Showboats (Memphis)

Saturday, June 17, 4 p.m. ET

Fox

New Orleans Breakers at Houston Gamblers (Memphis) 

Sunday, June 18, 4 p.m. ET

FS1

Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers (Detroit) 

Sunday, June 18, 7 p.m. ET

Fox

Playoff semifinals


Date, timeTV

TBD at TBD

Saturday, June 24, 8 p.m. ET

NBC / Peacock

TBD at TBD

Sunday, June 25, 7 p.m. ET

Fox

Championship


Date, time 
 TV

TBD at TBD

Saturday, July 1, 8 p.m.

NBC / Peacock