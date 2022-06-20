The USFL accomplished a feat no major spring football league reached since 2001 -- finishing the regular season. Even though the USFL played all its games in Birmingham, Alabama, the league became the first since the XFL in 2001 to complete the regular season. (The AAF in 2019 and XFL 2.0 in 2020 did not finish their first seasons for different reasons.)
Whether the USFL has a second season in 2023 will be determined later, but the league did have some highlight players who emerged from year one. Some of these players are expected to be back for year two, based on the USFL player contracts that comes with a league option to extend it for an additional year -- which players had to agree to upon signing the initial contract.
Jordan Ta'amu of the Tampa Bay Bandits ended up throwing for the most passing yards in the league (2,015) along with the most passing touchdowns (14). Jordan Ellis of the New Orleans Breakers led the league in rushing yards (596) while Darius Victor of the New Jersey Generals had the most rushing touchdowns (nine). KaVontae Turpin of the Generals led the league in receiving yards (540) while Isaiah Zuber of the Houston Gamblers had the most receiving touchdowns (five).
Here are the final league leaders in passing, rushing, and receiving for the USFL's inaugural season:
Passing Yards
|Player
|Team
|Pass Yards
Jordan Ta'amu
Tampa Bay Bandits
2,015
Kyle Sloter
New Orleans Breakers
1,798
J'Mar Smith
Birmingham Stallions
1,573
Case Cookus
Philadelphia Stars
1,334
Luis Perez
New Jersey Generals
1,200
Passing Touchdowns
|Player
|Team
|Pass TDs
Jordan Ta'amu
Tampa Bay Bandits
14
Case Cookus
Philadelphia Stars
12
J'Mar Smith
Birmingham Stallions
10
Clayton Thorson
Houston Gamblers
10
Kyle Sloter
New Orleans Breakers
9
|Luis Perez
|New Jersey Generals
|9
Rushing Yards
|Player
|Team
|Rushing Yards
Jordan Ellis
New Orleans Breakers
596
Trey Williams
New Jersey Generals
579
Darius Victor
New Jersey Generals
577
Reggie Corbin
Michigan Panthers
519
Mark Thompson
Houston Gamblers
463
Rushing Touchdowns
|Player
|Team
|Rushing TDs
Darius Victor
New Jersey Generals
9
Matt Colburn II
Philadelphia Stars
8
C.J. Marable
Birmingham Stallions
5
Jordan Ellis
New Orleans Breakers
4
De'Andre Johnson
New Jersey Generals
4
Receiving Yards
|Player
|Team
|Receiving Yards
KaVontae Turpin
New Jersey Generals
540
Lance LeNoir Jr.
Michigan Panthers
484
Marlon Williams
Birmingham Stallions
474
Victor Bolden Jr.
Birmingham Stallions
415
Jonathan Adams
New Orleans Breakers
406
Receiving Touchdowns
|Player
|Team
|Receiving TDs
Isaiah Zuber
Houston Gamblers
5
KaVontae Turpin
New Jersey Generals
4
Marlon Williams
Birmingham Stallions
4
Derrick Dillon
Tampa Bay Bandits
4
Bug Howard
Philadelphia Stars
4
|Johnnie Dixon
|New Orleans Breakers
|4
|Bailey Gaither
|Pittsburgh Maulers
|4