The USFL accomplished a feat no major spring football league reached since 2001 -- finishing the regular season. Even though the USFL played all its games in Birmingham, Alabama, the league became the first since the XFL in 2001 to complete the regular season. (The AAF in 2019 and XFL 2.0 in 2020 did not finish their first seasons for different reasons.)

Whether the USFL has a second season in 2023 will be determined later, but the league did have some highlight players who emerged from year one. Some of these players are expected to be back for year two, based on the USFL player contracts that comes with a league option to extend it for an additional year -- which players had to agree to upon signing the initial contract. 

Jordan Ta'amu of the Tampa Bay Bandits ended up throwing for the most passing yards in the league (2,015) along with the most passing touchdowns (14). Jordan Ellis of the New Orleans Breakers led the league in rushing yards (596) while Darius Victor of the New Jersey Generals had the most rushing touchdowns (nine). KaVontae Turpin of the Generals led the league in receiving yards (540) while Isaiah Zuber of the Houston Gamblers had the most receiving touchdowns (five). 

Here are the final league leaders in passing, rushing, and receiving for the USFL's inaugural season: 

Passing Yards

PlayerTeamPass Yards

Jordan Ta'amu

Tampa Bay Bandits

2,015

Kyle Sloter

New Orleans Breakers

1,798

J'Mar Smith

Birmingham Stallions

1,573

Case Cookus

Philadelphia Stars

1,334

Luis Perez

New Jersey Generals

1,200

Passing Touchdowns

PlayerTeamPass TDs

Jordan Ta'amu

Tampa Bay Bandits

14

Case Cookus

Philadelphia Stars

12

J'Mar Smith

Birmingham Stallions

10

Clayton Thorson

Houston Gamblers

10

Kyle Sloter

New Orleans Breakers

9

Luis PerezNew Jersey Generals9

Rushing Yards

PlayerTeamRushing Yards

Jordan Ellis

New Orleans Breakers

596

Trey Williams

New Jersey Generals

579

Darius Victor

New Jersey Generals

577

Reggie Corbin

Michigan Panthers

519

Mark Thompson

Houston Gamblers

463

Rushing Touchdowns

PlayerTeamRushing TDs

Darius Victor

New Jersey Generals

9

Matt Colburn II

Philadelphia Stars

8

C.J. Marable

Birmingham Stallions

5

Jordan Ellis

New Orleans Breakers

4

De'Andre Johnson

New Jersey Generals

4

Receiving Yards

PlayerTeamReceiving Yards

KaVontae Turpin

New Jersey Generals

540

Lance LeNoir Jr.

Michigan Panthers

484

Marlon Williams

Birmingham Stallions

474

Victor Bolden Jr. 

Birmingham Stallions

415

Jonathan Adams

New Orleans Breakers

406

Receiving Touchdowns

PlayerTeamReceiving TDs

Isaiah Zuber

Houston Gamblers

5

KaVontae Turpin

New Jersey Generals

4

Marlon Williams

Birmingham Stallions

4

Derrick Dillon

Tampa Bay Bandits

4

Bug Howard

Philadelphia Stars

4

Johnnie DixonNew Orleans Breakers4
Bailey GaitherPittsburgh Maulers4