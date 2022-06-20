The USFL accomplished a feat no major spring football league reached since 2001 -- finishing the regular season. Even though the USFL played all its games in Birmingham, Alabama, the league became the first since the XFL in 2001 to complete the regular season. (The AAF in 2019 and XFL 2.0 in 2020 did not finish their first seasons for different reasons.)

Whether the USFL has a second season in 2023 will be determined later, but the league did have some highlight players who emerged from year one. Some of these players are expected to be back for year two, based on the USFL player contracts that comes with a league option to extend it for an additional year -- which players had to agree to upon signing the initial contract.

Jordan Ta'amu of the Tampa Bay Bandits ended up throwing for the most passing yards in the league (2,015) along with the most passing touchdowns (14). Jordan Ellis of the New Orleans Breakers led the league in rushing yards (596) while Darius Victor of the New Jersey Generals had the most rushing touchdowns (nine). KaVontae Turpin of the Generals led the league in receiving yards (540) while Isaiah Zuber of the Houston Gamblers had the most receiving touchdowns (five).

Here are the final league leaders in passing, rushing, and receiving for the USFL's inaugural season:

Passing Yards

Player Team Pass Yards Jordan Ta'amu Tampa Bay Bandits 2,015 Kyle Sloter New Orleans Breakers 1,798 J'Mar Smith Birmingham Stallions 1,573 Case Cookus Philadelphia Stars 1,334 Luis Perez New Jersey Generals 1,200

Passing Touchdowns

Player Team Pass TDs Jordan Ta'amu Tampa Bay Bandits 14 Case Cookus Philadelphia Stars 12 J'Mar Smith Birmingham Stallions 10 Clayton Thorson Houston Gamblers 10 Kyle Sloter New Orleans Breakers 9 Luis Perez New Jersey Generals 9

Rushing Yards

Player Team Rushing Yards Jordan Ellis New Orleans Breakers 596 Trey Williams New Jersey Generals 579 Darius Victor New Jersey Generals 577 Reggie Corbin Michigan Panthers 519 Mark Thompson Houston Gamblers 463

Rushing Touchdowns

Player Team Rushing TDs Darius Victor New Jersey Generals 9 Matt Colburn II Philadelphia Stars 8 C.J. Marable Birmingham Stallions 5 Jordan Ellis New Orleans Breakers 4 De'Andre Johnson New Jersey Generals 4

Receiving Yards

Player Team Receiving Yards KaVontae Turpin New Jersey Generals 540 Lance LeNoir Jr. Michigan Panthers 484 Marlon Williams Birmingham Stallions 474 Victor Bolden Jr. Birmingham Stallions 415 Jonathan Adams New Orleans Breakers 406

Receiving Touchdowns