Spring football is back, as the USFL will try to capitalize on an opportunity to expand the game. For the third time in the last four years, a new football league will attempt to stick around.
The USFL features eight franchises that were also in the original USFL, which ran from 1983 to 1986, and retained rights to key original team names (Philadelphia Stars, New Jersey Generals, New Orleans Breakers, etc.). What separates the USFL from the Alliance of American Football and the XFL is all the games in its inaugural season are being played in a centralized location in Birmingham, Alabama -- at Protective Stadium and Legion Field.
As for the postseason, four teams will qualify (the top two teams in each division) and the games will be held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The USFL Championship Game will also be played in Canton on Sunday, July 3.
The 2022 USFL season will begin on Saturday, April 16 as games will be played on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from April through July. Here is the 2022 USFL schedule, along with the latest scores:
Week 1
|Scores
Birmingham Stallions 28, New Jersey Generals 24
Houston Gamblers 17, Michigan Panthers 12
New Orleans Breakers 23, Philadelphia Stars 17
Tampa Bay Bandits 17, Pittsburgh Maulers 3
Week 2
|Scores
New Jersey Generals 10, Michigan Panthers 6
Philadelphia Stars 30, Pittsburgh Maulers 23
Birmingham Stallions 33, Houston Gamblers 28
New Orleans Breakers 34, Tampa Bay Bandits 3
Week 3
|Scores
Tampa Bay Bandits 27, Houston Gamblers 26
Birmingham Stallions 22, New Orleans Breakers 13
Michigan Panthers 24, Pittsburgh Maulers 0
New Jersey Generals 24, Philadelphia Stars 16
Week 4
|Scores
Philadelphia Stars 26, Michigan Panthers 25
New Jersey Generals 21, Pittsburgh Maulers 13
Birmingham Stallions 16, Tampa Bay Bandits 10
New Orleans Breakers 23, Houston Gamblers 16
Week 5
|Scores
Tampa Bay Bandits 27, Michigan Panthers 20
New Jersey Generals 27, New Orleans Breakers 17
Birmingham Stallions 30, Philadelphia Stars 17
Pittsburgh Maulers 21, Houston Gamblers 20
Week 6
|Scores
Philadelphia Stars 35, Tampa Bay Bandits 28
Birmingham Stallions 33, Michigan Panthers 17
New Orleans Breakers 26, Pittsburgh Maulers 16
New Jersey Generals 26, Houston Generals 25
Week 7
|Scores
New Jersey Generals 20, Tampa Bay Bandits 13
New Orleans Breakers 31, Michigan Panthers 27 (OT)
Birmingham Stallions 26, Pittsburgh Maulers 16
Philadelphia Stars 35, Houston Gamblers 24
Week 8
|Scores
New Jersey Generals 29, Pittsburgh Maulers 18
Birmingham Stallions 10, New Orleans Breakers 9
Philadelphia Stars 46, Michigan Panthers 24
Tampa Bay Bandits 13, Houston Gamblers 3
Week 9
|Scores
New Jersey Generals 25, Michigan Panthers 23
Houston Gamblers 17, Birmingham Stallions 15
New Orleans Breakers 17, Tampa Bay Bandits 6
Philadelphia Stars 17, Pittsburgh Maulers 16
Week 10
|Scores
New Jersey Generals 26, Philadelphia Stars 23
Birmingham Stallions 21, Tampa Bay Bandits 18
Michigan Panthers 33, Pittsburgh Maulers 21
Houston Gamblers 20, New Orleans Breakers 3
Playoffs
|Matchup
|Date/Time
|Network/Streaming
Philadelphia Stars at New Jersey Generals
June 25, 3 p.m. ET
|Fox
New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions
June 25, 8 p.m. ET
|NBC/Peacock
Championship
|Matchup
|Date/Time
|Network/Streaming
TBA
July 3, 7:30 p.m. ET
|Fox
The USFL will operate under a different set of rules and regulations that will make the game more exciting for the fans. Included are the extra point system that rewards teams for successful conversion tries, stand-still kickoffs, alternative onside kicks, and a best-of-three playoff shootout for overtime.
All the new USFL rules can be found here. The USFL will attempt to springboard spring football once again, especially with the XFL and NFL collaborating in 2023. The league has an opportunity to create a niche for itself over the next several months.