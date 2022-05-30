The rebooted USFL is off and running, and if you're wondering what the standings look like and how the playoffs work, you've come to the right place. Each USFL team will play 10 regular-season games -- all of them in Birmingham, Alabama -- with the top two from each division moving on to the playoffs. The North Division and South Division title games will be at 3 and 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 25 in Canton, Ohio. The USFL championship game will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 3 in Canton.

North Division

Team Overall PF PA Vs. Div. Vs. South New Jersey Generals 6-1 152 118 3-0 3-1 Philadelphia Stars 4-3 176 177 2-1 2-2 Michigan Panthers 1-6 131 144 1-2 0-4 Pittsburgh Maulers 1-6 92 164 0-3 1-3

South Division