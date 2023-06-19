The USFL is back, and if you're wondering what the 2023 standings look like and how the playoffs work, you've come to the right place. Each team plays 10 regular-season games beginning April 15 (here's the full schedule), with the top two from each division moving on to the playoffs. The North Division and South Division title games will be on June 24 and 25. The USFL championship game will be held at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 1 in Canton, Ohio.
We've got the standings below, and don't miss all of CBS Sports' USFL coverage here.
North Division
|Team
|Overall
|PF
|PA
|Vs. Div.
|Vs. South
y-Pittsburgh Maulers
4-6
177
178
4-2
0-4
x-Michigan Panthers
4-6
171
215
3-3
1-3
Philadelphia Stars
4-6
220
258
2-4
2-2
New Jersey Generals
3-7
187
212
3-3
1-3
y- Won division; x-Clinched playoff berth
South Division
|Team
|Overall
|PF
|PA
|Vs. Div.
|Vs. North
y-Birmingham Stallions
8-2
287
196
4-2
4-0
x-New Orleans Breakers
7-3
237
184
4-2
3-1
Houston Gamblers
5-5
223
236
2-4
3-1
Memphis Showboats
5-5
190
213
2-4
3-1
y-Won division; x-Clinched playoff berth