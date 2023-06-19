The USFL is back, and if you're wondering what the 2023 standings look like and how the playoffs work, you've come to the right place. Each team plays 10 regular-season games beginning April 15 (here's the full schedule), with the top two from each division moving on to the playoffs. The North Division and South Division title games will be on June 24 and 25. The USFL championship game will be held at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 1 in Canton, Ohio.

We've got the standings below, and don't miss all of CBS Sports' USFL coverage here.

North Division

Team Overall PF PA Vs. Div. Vs. South y-Pittsburgh Maulers 4-6 177 178 4-2 0-4 x-Michigan Panthers 4-6 171 215 3-3 1-3 Philadelphia Stars 4-6 220 258 2-4 2-2 New Jersey Generals 3-7 187 212 3-3 1-3

y- Won division; x-Clinched playoff berth

South Division

Team Overall PF PA Vs. Div. Vs. North y-Birmingham Stallions 8-2 287 196 4-2 4-0 x-New Orleans Breakers 7-3 237 184 4-2 3-1 Houston Gamblers 5-5 223 236 2-4 3-1 Memphis Showboats 5-5 190 213 2-4 3-1

