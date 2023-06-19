usflstandings.jpg
The USFL is back, and if you're wondering what the 2023 standings look like and how the playoffs work, you've come to the right place. Each team plays 10 regular-season games beginning April 15 (here's the full schedule), with the top two from each division moving on to the playoffs. The North Division and South Division title games will be on June 24 and 25. The USFL championship game will be held at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 1 in Canton, Ohio.

We've got the standings below, and don't miss all of CBS Sports' USFL coverage here.

North Division

TeamOverallPFPAVs. Div.Vs. South

y-Pittsburgh Maulers

4-6

177

178

4-2

0-4

x-Michigan Panthers

4-6

171

215

3-3

1-3

Philadelphia Stars

4-6

220

258

2-4

2-2

New Jersey Generals

3-7

187

212

3-3

1-3

y- Won division; x-Clinched playoff berth

South Division

TeamOverallPFPAVs. Div.Vs. North

y-Birmingham Stallions

8-2

287

196

4-2

4-0

x-New Orleans Breakers

7-3

237

184

4-2

3-1

Houston Gamblers

5-5

223

236

2-4

3-1

Memphis Showboats

5-5

190

213

2-4

3-1

y-Won division; x-Clinched playoff berth