The USFL pulled off something last year that other football spring leagues could not: Completing a full season. This weekend, the USFL kicked off another campaign, while the XFL continues to wrap up theirs.

This season started off with a matchup between the Philadelphia Stars and the Memphis Showboats. The Stars made it to the championship last season, but fell to the Birmingham Stallions, 30-17. The Showboats on the other hand were the Tampa Bay Bandits in 2022, but relocated to Memphis this offseason. They lost quarterback Jordan Ta'amu to the XFL, but replaced him with Memphis legend Brady White.

Let's take a look at the Week 1 schedule and results:

New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions (-5), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

Michigan Panthers (-1) at Houston Gamblers, Sunday, 12 p.m. ET (NBC)

Pittsburgh Maulers at New Orleans breakers (-5.5) Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

All odds are via Caesars Sportsbook

Showboats 23, Stars 27

The Stars returned star quarterback Case Cookus, running back Matt Colburn II and one of the best cornerbacks in the league in Channing Stribling. Fresh off of a championship run last year, Philly entered this matchup as 2.5-point favorites.

It was indeed the Stars who got off to a quick start, as Cookus and Co. scored touchdowns on three of their four first-half possessions to acquire a 20-10 halftime lead. However, the Showboats got back on track in the second half, and scored touchdowns on back-to-back drives to pull within three points.

White had a chance to lead a game-winning drive for Memphis, and the Showboats even got to the Philly 39-yard line with under a minute to play. However, the Stars defense then stood tall, and the Showboats turned the ball over on downs, which ended the game.

The USFL is the same as the NFL in that premier quarterback play leads to wins. Cookus was magnificent in his first action of the 2023 season, as he completed 20 of 29 passes for 212 yards, three touchdowns, and added 31 yards on the ground. If there were any questions about how he was feeling after breaking his leg in last year's championship game, those have been answered.

Check out this passing touchdown on third-and-7 late in the third quarter. Cookus stood tall in the pocket, and floated the ball out to the left side of the field for the score.

For the Showboats, the hometown kid, White, completed 16 of 29 passes for 182 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. There were some good moments and bad moments, but check out this touchdown toss to Ryan McDaniel.

White was replaced momentarily by the 6-foot-7 Cole Kelley, who completed 2 of 5 passes for 16 yards. Former NFL running back Alex Collins was rather effective on the ground for Memphis, as he rushed 14 times for 63 yards and one touchdown.

The Memphis pass rush was impressive, as the defense recorded five total sacks on Cookus. Greg Reaves and Jordan Williams recorded two QB takedowns apiece.