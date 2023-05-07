The fourth week of the 2023 USFL season got off to a wild start as two teams that entered as underdogs not only won outright but dominated. Then the league's only remaining unbeaten showed why it's the team to beat.

On Sunday, the New Orleans Breakers won a battle of division leaders, as the top team in the South knocked off the North-leading New Jersey Generals, 20-17. The Breakers remain the USFL's only unbeaten team at 4-0.

The action began on Saturday as the Houston Gamblers shocked the Philadelphia Stars 41-16 behind a three-touchdown day by running back Mark Thompson -- who averaged more than 10 yards per carry. Then the Memphis Showboats, who entered the weekend winless and a 6.5-point underdog, upset the Michigan Panthers 29-10. Showboats kicker Alex Kessman got the game's first six points on the board with two field goals of over 50 yards.

There's still one game to go, with the defending champion Birmingham Stallions taking on the Pittsburgh Maulers on Sunday night.

We've got takeaways below from each game that's been played so far. First, a look at the Week 4 scores:

Saturday

Houston Gamblers 41, Philadelphia Stars 16

Memphis Showboats 29, Michigan Panthers 10

Sunday

New Orleans Breakers 20, New Jersey Generals 17

Birmingham Stallions at Pittsburgh Maulers (in Canton, Ohio), 6:30 p.m. ET | FS1

Sunday's games

Breakers only 4-0 team after topping N.J. behind QB-RB combo

Two common themes for the undefeated Breakers has been the steady play of quarterback and former CFL star McLeod Bethel-Thompson and running back Wes Hills. On Sunday, Bethel-Thompson completed over 70% of his throws for 279 yards. The former CFL star completed three passes on the Breakers' game-winning drive to beat the Generals, who entered the game atop the North Division at 2-1.

Per usual, Bethel-Thompson's favorite target was tight end Sage Surratt, who pulled down six passes for 94 yards. The two connected for a 33-yard gain on the game's first drive to help set up Hills' nine-yard touchdown run. Hills' second touchdown of the game -- and league-leading eighth of the season -- gave New Orleans a 14-7 lead late in the third quarter. Along with his 88 rushing yards, Hills racked up 71 more yards on seven catches.

Led by linebacker Vontae Diggs, the Breakers' defense held Generals quarterback De'Andre Johnson to just 113 yards on 7 of 14 passing. New Jersey had far more success on the ground, as Johnson, reigning USFL Offensive Player of the Year Darius Victor and Trey Williams rushing for a combined 172 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

The Breakers and Generals entered the fourth quarter tied 17-17. A 25-yard field goal by New Orleans kicker Matt Coughlin with 7:10 remaining proved the difference in the game.

Both these teams made the playoffs last season, but lost in the semifinals. Chances are, they'll be in the mix again this year.

Saturday's games

Showboats earn first win as kicker steals show early

The Memphis Showboats entered Week 4 as the league's only winless team, but they changed that with a dominating performance against a Michigan Panthers squad that had entered with just one loss -- and was playing on its home turf at Ford Field in Detroit.

Memphis' first two scores were back-to-back 50-plus yard field goals by Alex Kessman -- a 54-yarder followed by a 53-yarder in the first quarter (Kessman later added a 37-yarder in the third quarter). Kessman was inactive last week, reportedly due to on-field struggles.

The Showboats' Anthony Butler helped his team stretch the lead to 13-0 after picking off Michigan quarterback Josh Love to set up a touchdown run by quarterback Cole Kelley. Kelley threw for 151 yards and had two rushing touchdowns -- the Showboats' only TDs on offense. Memphis' defense led the way, with two interceptions as well as a strip sack fumble that was returned to the house by Jeff McCulloch.

Love had started strong for the Panthers this season, as they began 2-0, but was held to just 58 yards passing with a TD and INT on Saturday. Michigan also played Carson Strong at quarterback, but he fared no better, throwing for 76 yards with no TDs and an INT.

Gamblers' Thompson runs wild; Stars not shining

The Philadelphia Stars reached last year's USFL championship game and there was no reason to think they wouldn't be in the mix again this season, with Case Cookus returning as starting quarterback and the team kicking off 2023 with a victory.

However, it's been nothing but losses for the Stars since the opener, and Saturday's defeat was the most lopsided yet as the Gamblers won by 25 points.

Cookus, who went 24-of-36 for 189 yards with a TD and an INT, is among the league's passing leaders. But Philly's Week 4 rushing leader managed a whopping 16 yards, and its defense is in a tie for allowing the most points this season.

It was a much different story for Houston's rushing attack, as Mark Thompson ran for 134 yards and three TDs on only 13 carries.

Gamblers quarterback Kenji Bahar also had a big game, throwing for 230 yards with 2 TDs and no picks. It was Houston's second straight win after an 0-2 start.