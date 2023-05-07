The fourth week of USFL got off to a wild start as two teams that entered as underdogs not only won outright, but dominated.

It began on Saturday as the Houston Gamblers shocked the Philadelphia Stars 41-16 behind a three-touchdown day by running back Mark Thompson -- who averaged more than 10 yards per carry while going for 134 yards. Then the Memphis Showboats, who entered the weekend winless and a 6.5-point underdog, upset the Michigan Panthers 29-10. Showboats kicker Alex Kessman got the game's first six points on the board with two field goals of over 50 yards.

The action continues on Sunday as the league's heavyweights take the field. First, the only remaining unbeaten, the New Orleans Breakers, take on the North Division leading New Jersey Generals. The week concludes with the defending champion Birmingham Stallions taking on the Pittsburgh Maulers.

We've got takeaways from each game that's been played so far below. First, a look at the Week 4 scores:

Saturday

Houston Gamblers 41, Philadelphia Stars 16

Memphis Showboats 29, Michigan Panthers 10

Sunday

New Orleans Breakers at New Jersey Generals (in Canton, Ohio), 3 p.m. ET | NBC

Birmingham Stallions at Pittsburgh Maulers (in Canton, Ohio), 6:30 p.m. ET | FS1

Showboats earn first win as kicker steals show early

The Memphis Showboats entered Week 4 as the league's only winless team, but they changed that with a dominating performance against a Michigan Panthers squad that had entered with just one loss -- and was playing on its home turf at Ford Field in Detroit.

Memphis' first two scores were back-to-back 50-plus yard field goals by Alex Kessman -- a 54-yarder followed by a 53-yarder in the first quarter (Kessman later added a 37-yarder in the third quarter).

The Showboats' Anthony Butler helped his team stretch the lead to 13-0 after picking off Michigan quarterback Josh Love to set up a touchdown run by quarterback Cole Kelley. Kelley threw for 151 yards and had two rushing touchdowns -- the Showboats' only TDs on offense. Memphis' defense led the way, with two interceptions as well as a strip sack fumble that was returned to the house by Jeff McCulloch.

Love had started strong for the Panthers this season, as they began 2-0, but was held to just 58 yards passing with a TD and INT on Saturday. Michigan also played Carson Strong at quarterback, but he fared no better, throwing for 76 yards with no TDs and an INT.

Stars not shining, as Gamblers' Thompson runs wild

The Philadelphia Stars reached last year's USFL championship game and there was no reason to think they wouldn't be in the mix again this season, with Case Cookus returning as starting quarterback and the team kicking off 2023 with a victory.

However, it's been nothing but losses for the Stars since the opener, and Saturday's defeat was the most lopsided yet as the Gamblers won by 25 points.

Cookus, who went 24-of-36 for 189 yards with a TD and an INT, is among the league's passing leaders. But Philly's Week 4 rushing leader managed a whopping 16 yards, and its defense is in a tie for allowing the most points this season.

It was a much different story for Houston's rushing attack, as Mark Thompson ran for 134 yards and three TDs on only 13 carries.

Gamblers quarterback Kenji Bahar also had a big game, throwing for 230 yards with 2 TDs and no picks. It was Houston's second straight win after an 0-2 start.