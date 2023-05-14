We've reached the midway mark of the USFL's 10-game regular season and if there's one word that sums up what we know about who'll win the North Division, it's this -- nothing.

ALL FOUR TEAMS are 2-3 after the Philadelphia Stars upset the New Jersey Generals on Sunday. And if you're wondering how the Stars did it, the only name you need to know is Luis Aguilar. Philly's kicker scored every one of his team's points, going 8-for-8 on field goals, including a walk-off 55-yarder in the final ticks.

Later on Sunday, the USFL saw its last unbeaten team fall, as the New Orleans Breakers were upset by the Memphis Showboats. The Breakers dropped to 4-1, while the Showboats are the fifth of the league's eight teams to sit 2-3.

We'll go over that and all the Week 5 games below (check out the standings here). First, a look at the Week 5 scores:

Saturday

Pittsburgh Maulers 23, Michigan Panthers 7

Houston Gamblers 27, Birmingham Stallions 20

Sunday

Philadelphia Stars 24, New Jersey Generals 21

Memphis Showboats 17, New Orleans Breakers 10

Stars kicker goes 8-for-8 with three from 50+, scores every Philly point

Luis Aguilar not only connected on the most field goals in USFL history, he did it without missing one, and the point to make here is that if he had missed any of the eight, the Stars very well might have lost. Instead, they won 24-21, as three of Aguilar's field goals were from 51 yards or more. Here's the distance for each: 22, 42, 56, 36, 27, 51, 49, and the 55-yard winner, which you can watch below.

While this was obviously not an NFL game, for the sake of comparison, the all-time NFL record for made field goals in a game is eight (Titans' Rob Bironas, vs. Texans in 2007).

Philly, which made the USFL title game last year, had won only once going into Sunday. The Generals had entered the week atop the division. The Stars won despite quarterback Case Cookus throwing for only 125 yards (0 TDs, 0 INTs) and their leading rusher managing just 22 yards on 15 carries.

New Jersey quarterback De'Andre Johnson led the team in rushing (62 yards, 1 TD) and also threw for 79 yards. Kyle Lauletta also split time at quarterback, completing 10 of 12 passes for 111 yards with an interception.

Breakers suffer first loss as Showboats shock

The New Orleans Breakers were in a prime spot to put two games between themselves and the defending champion Birmingham Stallions in the South Division after the Stallions lost on Saturday. Instead, New Orleans suffered its first loss of the season against a Memphis team that had entered with one win.

The deciding play came with 2:16 left in the game, as Showboats quarterback Cole Kelley found John Mitchell in the end zone.

Kelley finished 24 of 36 for 224 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT.

New Orleans simply couldn't find its offense against a Memphis team that had entered tied for allowing the most points in the USFL. Quarterback McCleod Bethel-Thompson (206 yards passing, 1 TD, 1 INT) accounted for the only Breakers touchdown.

Saturday's games

Gamblers upset Stallions with huge fourth quarter

Houston won its third-straight game by upsetting the defending champs, and they did it with a big fourth-quarter where they outscored the Stallions 20-7. Birmingham had led 13-7 entering the final frame, but that's when Houston backup quarterback Terry Wilson came through.

Wilson, who started the game due to an injury to Gamblers quarterback Kenji Bahar, had thrown for just 48 yards in the first three quarters. He more than doubled that total with one pass, a 50-yard touchdown to Anthony Ratliff-Williams.

Houston running back Mark Thompson had three touchdowns, including two in the final four minutes of the game. He's got eight TDs this season. Stallions quarterback Alex McGough threw for 209 yards with a pair of TDs, and also ran for 76 yards.

The Stallions had some familiar fans in the crowd.

Pittsburgh wins with defense

The Maulers have allowed the fewest points in the league so far, and Saturday's win showcased why. After falling behind 7-0, Pittsburgh didn't allow another point.

Quarterback Troy Williams threw for two touchdowns on 184 yards passing and also added a rushing TD, leading the Maulers in rushing with 59 yards.

Pittsburgh's defense may not have even allowed seven points were it not for Michigan's Ishmael Hyman returning an early punt 74 yards to the Pittsburgh 26. Panthers quarterback Josh Love hit Cole Hikutini for the TD a few plays later.