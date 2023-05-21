It's hard to believe, but the USFL has already entered the second half of its 2023 season. The second half promises to be an exciting one, as all eight teams are still in the hunt to earn one of the four playoff spots.

Week 6 started with the Memphis Showboats winning their third straight game (after an 0-3 start) by blanking the Pittsburgh Maulers, who fell to 2-4. Saturday's second matchup saw the defending champion Birmingham Stallions post an impressive 27-13 win over the Michigan Panthers. Birmingham, after dropping two of its previous three games, improved to 4-2, while the Panthers lost their fourth straight game to fall to 2-4.

Sunday's action started with the Philadelphia Stars evening their record to 3-3 after handing the once 4-0 New Orleans Breakers their second straight loss. Week 6 will commence with the New Jersey Generals taking on the Houston Gamblers.

Below are the final scores from each completed game so far along with the biggest takeaway from each Week 6 contest.

Saturday

Memphis Showboats 22, Pittsburgh Maulers 0

Birmingham Stallions 27, Michigan Panthers 13

Sunday

Philadelphia Stars 16, New Orleans Breakers 10

New Jersey Generals vs. Houston Gamblers (4 p.m. on Fox)

Sunday's games

Stars slow Breakers offense; New Orleans now tied atop South

There wasn't much separating the Stars and Breakers on Sunday. The biggest difference was the Stars' defensive score on Amani Dennis' 72-yard pick-six that gave Philadelphia a 13-0 lead less than four minutes into the second quarter.

New Orleans -- which now sits in a tie atop the South Division after its second straight loss -- rallied back but was unable to complete its comeback bid after coming up empty on its last four possessions. The Breakers missed a golden opportunity to tie the score when Matt Coghlin missed a 42-yard field goal following Nevelle Clarke's interception off Stars quarterback Case Cookus.

Sunday was a tough one for Breakers quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The USFL's leading passer, Bethel-Thompson threw two interceptions against the Stars while completing less than 58% of his throws. This came on the heels of the Breakers' first lost last week, when they managed just 10 points against the Showboats.

Saturday's games

Defensive dominates again for Memphis

Defense has been one of the main reasons behind the Showboats' three-game winning streak. Including Saturday's shutout win over Pittsburgh, Memphis has held its last three opponents to a combined 20 points. Along with not allowing any points Saturday, the Showboats' defense set up Memphis' last score when Kyree Woods picked off Maulers quarterback James Morgan late in the third quarter. It was one of three interceptions for the Showboats defense.

Memphis also got a score from its special teams when Derrick Dillon returned a missed 59-yard field goal attempt 109 yards for a touchdown.

Stallions cash in on red zone opportunities

Statistically, it was a pretty even game between the Stallions and Panthers. The biggest different between the team teams was how they fared in the red zone. Birmingham scored touchdowns on three of its four trips inside Michigan's 20-yard-line, while the Panthers were just 1 of 3 in the red zone.

Birmingham's biggest red zone stand took place midway through the third quarter. Protecting a 20-10 lead, the Stallions forced Michigan to kick a field goal after Josh Love was unable to complete his third down pass. The Panthers then put the game away after scoring a touchdown on their ensuing drive. The back-breaking score was courtesy of Stallions quarterback Alex McGough, who threw two touchdown passes prior to his 10-yard touchdown run. McGough's solid play was complemented by Stallions running back C.J. Marable, who ran for 100 yards on 18 carries.



