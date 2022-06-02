Week 7 of the 2022 USFL season couldn't have been more weird, as there was quarterback turnover in the middle of the week! I always thought I was a bit too hard on quarterback Shea Patterson, but I certainly did not expect the Michigan Panthers to release the No. 1 overall pick after just six weeks. I also did not expect the Panthers' Week 7 opponent to pick up Patterson and have him in attendance Saturday night! That Panthers-New Orleans Breakers matchup was the first USFL game to go to overtime, and it was quite entertaining.

We also watched the Birmingham Stallions suffer their first against-the-spread loss of the season to the Pittsburgh Maulers. Vad Lee and Co. had it at a one-score game late in the fourth quarter, which was pretty surprising. All four favorites won in Week 7, but only two covered the spread. There are just three weeks remaining before the playoffs in Canton, and only the Stallions and New Jersey Generals have clinched playoff berths.

Let's jump into the picks for this week.

USFL ATS record: 15-13

USFL straight up record: 18-10

All odds are via Caesars Sportsbook

Pittsburgh Maulers at New Jersey Generals (-9)

Friday, 8 p.m. ET (USA Network)

ATS records: Maulers (3-4), Generals (4-3)

The Generals have won six straight games, and are officially in the playoffs. I wonder how that will affect their play moving forward. Not that I think Mike Riley's team will go soft, but could they lift their foot off the gas late and allow a backdoor cover this week? Star quarterback De'Andre Johnson sat out last week after being listed as questionable with an ankle injury, and if he returns, I would be more inclined to lay the points with New Jersey.

The Generals have the No. 1 rushing offense in the league, the No. 1 defense in the league in terms of total points allowed and the No. 1 offense. The Maulers have the third-worst run defense in the league, which has me leaning towards New Jersey. I think Lee has made this Pittsburgh team better, but it won't be enough Friday night.

The pick: Generals -9

Projected score: Generals 24-14

New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions (-3.5)

Saturday, 3 p.m. ET (Fox)

ATS records: Breakers (4-3), Stallions (6-1)

I think Vegas overreacted to the Stallions' success and set the line vs. the Maulers too high last week. Still, I fell for it. Birmingham fell two points shy of covering the 12-point spread, but still got the win. J'Mar Smith did not play very well, as he completed just 9 of 24 passes for 138 yards and one interception. Bo Scarbrough was again fantastic, as he rushed for 100 yards on 27 carries.

For the Breakers, I thought it was interesting coach Larry Fedora used Zach Smith as a change of pace while benching Kyle Sloter at times. This feels like an important game for the Breakers, so I'm going to take them to cover the spread.

The pick: Breakers +3.5

Projected score: Stallions 27-26

Michigan Panthers at Philadelphia Stars (-5.5)

Sunday, 12 p.m. ET (Fox)

ATS records: Panthers (2-5), Stars (4-3)

The Stars have won two straight games and scored 35 points in both wins, but the Panthers have one of the best defenses in the USFL. Michigan also has a new quarterback in Josh Love, who started off his USFL career as the starter for the Maulers. It's possible Jeff Fisher could roll with Paxton Lynch this weekend, but I think that could be a mistake. Love only threw for 176 yards in last week's loss to the Breakers, but he may be an upgrade over Patterson from a consistency standpoint.

I was rather impressed with Michigan's performance last week, but I'm going to try to not overthink this. Case Cookus is 3-1 ATS over the last four contests.

The pick: Stars -5.5

Projected score: Stars 23-15

Houston Gamblers at Tampa Bay Bandits (-5)

Sunday, 4 p.m. ET (Peacock)

ATS records: Gamblers (3-4), Bandits (2-5)

Stop me if you've heard this before, but the Gamblers blew another fourth-quarter lead. The Stars dropped a whopping 22 points in the final quarter to win last week, 35-24! The Gamblers haven't won a game since Week 1, and betting on them is incredibly stressful. The Bandits on the other hand haven't looked too great as of late, and Jordan Ta'amu threw three interceptions in last week's loss to the Generals. I'm not excited to gamble on this matchup, but I think I'll take Houston to cover the spread. The Gamblers have to have something go their way soon.

The pick: Gamblers +5

Projected score: Bandits 23-21