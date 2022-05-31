Seven weeks of USFL action are now in the books and we officially have a couple of clubs that have punched their ticket to the playoffs. With wins over the weekend, the undefeated Stallions and Generals now have a path to the postseason paved. Given how dominant each of these two teams have performed this season (13-1 combined record), it was inevitable that they'd secure their playoff spot. On top of seeing two teams clinch playoff berths, we also had our first overtime game this season as well.

With all the dust from a hectic weekend in the USFL settled, let's take a look at where these teams stand in the power rankings.

1. Birmingham Stallions (7-0)

Previous week: No. 1

The Stallions had their undefeated record at risk for a moment against an unlikely foe in the Pittsburgh Maulers, who led the USFL's top-ranked team at halftime. However, Birmingham was able to turn on the jets in the second half and outscore the Maulers 20-6 to get to 7-0. Again, the Stallions' offense was anchored by running back Bo Scarbrough, who finished with 100 of the team's 200 rushing yards on the day.

Next game: vs. New Orleans Breakers (Saturday, June 4, 3 p.m. ET on Fox)

2. New Jersey Generals (6-1)

Previous week: No. 2

The Generals were the other team to clinch a playoff berth this weekend following a win over the Bandits. Similar to the Stallions, however, they almost had the win pulled from under them in Week 7 as Tampa Bay was surging down the field for a game-tying drive in the final minute. However, the New Jersey defense was able to hold the Bandits' offense at its 11-yard line to secure the win. Similar to last week, the Generals have had a knack for dominating time of possession, which was thanks to an efficient outing for quarterback Luis Perez, who completed 76% of his passes. Defensively, New Jersey has also allowed the fewest points in the USFL.

Next game: vs. Pittsburgh Maulers (Friday, June 3, 8 p.m. ET on USA)

3. New Orleans Breakers (5-2)

Previous week: No. 3

Who doesn't love a little overtime action?! For the first time this season, the USFL's overtime format (a best-of-three scoring setup) was on display and the Breakers were able to come out on top thanks to Kyle Sloter's dash to the end zone on New Orleans' second attempt. While the Breakers' offense scored on both of its OT attempts, the defense was able to stonewall Michigan in the extra period to help secure the win. New Orleans earned this win, despite the Panthers nearly doubling them in time of possession. This win also created some welcomed breathing room between the Breakers and Bandits for second place in the South Division.

Next game: vs. Birmingham Stallions (Saturday, June 4, 3 p.m. ET on Fox)

4. Philadelphia Stars (4-3)

Previous week: No. 4

We may not see a more dominant fourth quarter this season than what the Stars were able to do against the Gamblers in Week 7. It was a back-and-forth affair throughout this game and Houston was able to hold a double-digit lead heading into the fourth quarter. However, that's when Philly went into light-speed, dropping 22 unanswered points to run away with the 35-24 win. Case Cookus did throw two early interceptions but recovered nicely by completing 67.7% of his passes as the Stars mounted this comeback. With the Panthers and Maulers at 1-6, Philly will stamp its playoff ticket sooner rather than later

Next game: vs. Michigan Panthers (Sunday, June 5, 12 p.m. ET on Fox)

5. Tampa Bay Bandits (3-4)

Previous week: No. 5

The Bandits are still within spitting distance of making the playoffs as they trail the Breakers by two games in the loss column with three weeks to go, but they didn't do themselves any favors in Week 7. They got into a 14-3 hole by halftime and were playing catch up with the Generals for the rest of the afternoon. Tampa Bay made a late surge in the fourth quarter as a 62-yard touchdown drive put them within a score of knotting the game up, but a punt on the ensuing drive and a failed attempt on fourth down on their final drive of the afternoon was the nail in the coffin. The Bandits now have zero margin for error the rest of the way.

Next game: vs. Houston Gamblers (Sunday, June 5, 4 p.m. on Peacock)

6. Houston Gamblers (1-6)

Previous week: No. 6

The Gamblers are the tortured soul of the USFL. They've now lost six straight and the bulk of them have come in heartbreaking fashion. This season, they've lost five games by seven points or less and are now off the heels of a loss to the Stars where they allowed them to go on a 22-0 run in the fourth quarter. The late-game execution has been abysmal and they are tied with the Stars for the most points allowed in the league through seven weeks.

Next game: vs. Tampa Bay Bandits (Sunday, June 5, 4 p.m. on Peacock)

7. Michigan Panthers (1-6)

Previous week: No. 7

Michigan was able to go toe to toe with the Breakers, but couldn't pull off the upset in overtime. That said, it was an encouraging effort by the Panthers, who nearly doubled the Breakers in time of possession. That was largely thanks to running back Reggie Corbin, who rushed for 108 yards on 13 carries in the losing effort. While it was the backfield that kept the Panthers in this game, had quarterback Josh Love played a bit more efficiently (48.6 completion percentage), we might be talking about one of the bigger upsets of the season.

Next game: vs. Philadelphia Stars (Sunday, June 5, 12 p.m. ET on Fox)

8. Pittsburgh Maulers (1-6)

Previous week: No. 8

The Maulers gave the Stallions their best punch out of the gate, but couldn't keep the momentum rolling over the final two quarters and were left in the dust thanks to a 20-6 run by Birmingham. The passing game left little to be desired as Pittsburgh passers combined for a 39.1 completion percentage with a 3.6 yards per attempt average. This has been the worst offense in the USFL by far and is one of the main reasons why it is sitting at the bottom of the North Division and nowhere near the playoff conversation.

Next game: vs. New Jersey Generals (Friday, June 3, 8 p.m. ET on USA)