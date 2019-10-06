2019 All-WNBA Teams: Elena Delle Donne unanimous selection to First Team; Jonquel Jones leads Second Team

Most of the major WNBA Awards were announced a few weeks ago following the conclusion of the regular season. Elena Delle Donne won her second MVP Award, Napheesa Collier beat out Arike Ogunbowale for Rookie of the Year in a historic race and Natasha Howard was named Defensive Player of the Year, just to name a few.

But there was still one more honor left to hand out. At halftime of Game 3 of the WNBA FInals on Sunday afternoon, the league finally revealed the members of the 2019 All-WNBA Teams.

There was no surprise to see Delle Donne on the First Team after her MVP season; she was a unanimous selection to the First Team. Delle Donne was joined in the frontcourt by Howard and Brittney Griner. The backcourt featured Courtney Vandersloot and Chelsea Gray. This is the first All-WNBA honor for Howard, and the first First Team appearance for both Gray and Vandersloot.

2019 First Team All-WNBA

Elena Delle Donne -- F, Washington Mystics



Natasha Howard -- F, Seattle Storm



Brittney Griner -- C, Phoenix Mercury



Courtney Vandersloot -- G, Chicago Sky



Chelsea Gray -- G, Los Angeles Sparks



There was no shortage of talent on the second team, which was led by Jonquel Jones, who finished third in MVP voting in a breakout season. She was joined in the frontcourt by perennial All-WNBA selection Nneka Ogwumike, and Australian center Liz Cambage. The Second Team backcourt featured Odyssey Sims and Diamond DeShields. This was the first All-WNBA honor for both Sims and DeShields.

2019 Second Team All-WNBA

Jonquel Jones -- F, Connecticut Sun



Nneka Ogwumike -- F, Los Angeles Sparks



Liz Cambage -- C, Las Vegas Aces



Odyssey Sims -- G, Minnesota Lynx



Diamond DeShields -- G, Chicago Sky



In honor of their accomplishments, all players received bonus money. Those making the First Team received $10,000, while the Second Team selections earned $5,000.