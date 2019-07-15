2019 WNBA All-Star Game starters and reserves: Elena Delle Donne, A'ja Wilson named captains

The 22 players selected for the 16th WNBA All-Star Game have been announced

The voting from fans, media and players for starters is over, and the coaches have made their selections for the reserves, so we now know the full pool of 22 players selected for the 2019 WNBA All-Star Game. 

Leading the way are the Washington Mystics' Elena Delle Donne and the Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson, who were named as captains after receiving the most fan votes. The duo will choose their teams from the remaining pool of starters and the coach-selected reserves during the All-Star Game Draft, which will be held at a later date. 

Here is a look at all 10 of the 2019 WNBA All-Star Game starters.

PlayerTeamPositionAll-Star appearance

Elena Delle Donne (captain)

Washington Mystics

Forward

6th

A'ja Wilson (captain)

Las Vegas Aces

Forward

2nd

Brittney Griner 

Phoenix Mercury

Center

6th

Liz Cambage 

Las Vegas Aces

Center

3rd

Jonquel Jones

Connecticut Sun

Center

2nd

Natasha Howard

Seattle Storm

Forward

1st

Jewell Loyd

Seattle Storm

Guard

2nd

Kia Nurse

New York Liberty

Guard

1st

Chelsea Gray

Los Angeles Sparks

Guard

3rd

Kayla McBride

Las Vegas Aces

Guard

3rd

Here are the 12 players selected as reserves for the 2019 WNBA All-Star Game

PlayerTeamPositionAll-Star appearance

DeWanna Bonner

Phoenix Mercury

Forward

3rd

Tina Charles

New York Liberty

Forward

7th

Diamond DeShields 

Chicago Sky

Guard

1st

Candice Dupree

Indiana Fever

Forward

7th

Sylvia Fowles

Minnesota Lynx

Center

6th

Nneka Ogwumike

Los Angeles Sparks

Forward

6th

Allie Quigley

Chicago Sky

Guard

3rd

Odyssey Sims

Minnesota Lynx

Guard

1st

Alyssa Thomas

Connecticut Sun

Forward

2nd

Kristi Toliver

Washington Mystics

Guard

3rd

Courtney Vandersloot

Chicago Sky

Guard

2nd

Erica Wheeler

Indiana Fever

Guard 

1st

The 16th edition of the WNBA All-Star Game is set for July 27 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is the first time the game will be played there after the Aces moved to Sin City in 2018. 

For the second straight year, the game will feature a pick-up style format, with the two captains -- Delle Donne and Wilson -- picking their teams via the All-Star Draft. Conferences are once again irrelevant for the competition, and players may be selected regardless of conference affiliation. That's evident with just three Eastern Conference players making the starting lineup this year. 

In addition to Saturday afternoon's game, the WNBA will also be re-instituting All-Star Friday Night for the first time since 2006, with players competing in the 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge. Those participants will be announced at a later date. 

